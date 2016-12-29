People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu
TODAY
LIVE BAND KARAOKE, 7 – 11 p.m. at the Perfect Note.
OLIVIA’S HAPPY HOUR , every Thursday at Olivia’s Bar and Lounge with $.50 wings and drink specials, 4 p.m. For more call (205) 326-2881.
JOSE’ CARR WITH JAZZ ON FIRST, 6-9 p.m. at Jazzy’s on First Avenue North.
LIVE AT STEEL, 8 p.m. with SHARRON performing and DJ DUBB in the Mix at Steel on First at 23rd Street, downtown Birmingham. Get your live music and dance on every Thursday night.
CASIO KID at the StarDome, 7 p.m.
CUSTARD PIE, MIDNIGHT MATINEE and CHASE ARRINGTON REVELRY, 9 p.m. at The Nick.
FRIDAY
ON THE PATIO AT THE TIDE AND TIGER on Graymont Avenue.
FRIDAY UNWIND, every Friday, 7 p.m. at Jazzi’s on 3rd.
COMEDIAN JOE TORRY at the StarDome Comedy Club.
FANCY FRIDAYS, 5 p.m. featuring JILLIAN GRAY with YARBROUGH & COMPANY every Friday at Legends on 18th Street North, Downtown. Birmingham. This is an After Work Experience hosted by Keely and Tiger and catered by Chef Jones. Call (205) 212-4406 for more.
PLUM BAR on 17th Street, Downtown.
EMBER, FLOORED, ONE DAY CLOSER and MOTH FACE, 9 p.m. at the Nick.
JAZZ IMPROV, 7:30 – 10 p.m., 7 p.m. at the Perfect Note.
SATURDAY
STEVE COLE, 7 p.m. at the Perfect Note.
ASO NEW YEAR’S EVE A Viennese New Year at the Alabama Theatre, 6 p.m.
NEW YEAR’S CELEBRATION, 8 p.m., at STEEL First and 23rd
ANTHONY HAMILTON with special guests GUY, AARON HALL and TEDDY RILEY LIVE IN CONCERT, 8 p.m. at the BJCC.
ALL BLACK NYE 2017 at The Hilton on Hwy 280.
MAKING A MOMENT NEW YEAR’S EVE featuring CHARLES WINSTON, 9 p.m.
RAILROAD PARK is where the fun is Saturday.
DJ AT THE TIDE AND TIGER on Graymont.
SOULFUL SATURDAY at Steel 1st and 23rd Club.
DEAD FINGERS, THE OLD PAINTS and THE AUDIOVORE, 9 p.m. at The Nick.
COMEDIAN JOE TORRY at the StarDome Comedy Club.
ROZ’S HOUSE PARTY, 8 p.m. at Saturn.
SUNDAY
SLOW ART SUNDAY, 2-3 p.m. at the Birmingham Museum of Art.
DANIEL JOSÉ CARR WITH JAZZ, 5-8 p.m. at Club M.
JOE TORRY at the StarDome Comedy Cub.
MONDAY
DJ RELVIS, 9 p.m. at The Nick.
TUESDAY
TIDE AND TIGER ON THE PATIO, 4 p.m. until … on Graymont across from Legion Field.
OLIVIA’S HAPPY HOUR, 4 p.m., every Tuesday, at Olivia’s Bar and Lounge with $.50 wings and drink specials. For more call (205) 326-2881.
PLUM BAR on 17th Street, Downtown.
DANIEL JOSÉ CARR at the Boss Lounge, 8:30 – 11 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
SHAKE IT LIKE A CAVEMAN, 9 p.m. at the Nick
MIKE GARDNER at the StarDome Comedy Club, Wednesday through Sunday.
OPEN MIC NIGHT at the Oak Hill Bar & Grill.
FOR MUSIC LOVERS AND SPOKEN WORD
ANTHONY HAMILTON with GUY, AARON HALL and TEDDY RILEY LIVE at the BJCC Concert Hall, 8 p.m. Saturday.
BO BERRY QUARTET, 7 p.m. to midnight every Friday at Jazzi’s on 3rd.
LIVE BAND KARAOKE, 7 p.m. at the Perfect Note, Friday.
STEVE COLE, 7 p.m. at the Perfect Note, Saturday. Come celebrate New Year’s Eve with Saxophonist Steve Cole, one of the most celebrated players in contemporary jazz. The Chicago native exploded onto the scene in 1998 with the album “Stay Awhile” that was produced by fellow Chicagoan Brian Culbertson. Steve is also a founding member of The Sax Pack, a stellar sax trio completed by Marcus Anderson and Jeff Kashiwa.
A NIGHT WITH DWELE, 7 p.m at First and 23rd, hosted by DJ CHOCOLATE.
JAZZ JAM SESSIONS, every Fourth Sunday, 6 p.m. at the Alabama Jazz Hall of Fame (Carver Theatre), except for Christmas. Jam with GARY MOTLEY on January 22.
SPOKEN WORD OPEN MIC NIGHT, every Third Sunday, 7 p.m. at the Carver Theatre.
STUDENT JAZZ BAND FESTIVAL, April 20-22 at the Jazz Hall of Fame, Carver Theatre. New Student Roll Call for 2017. Saturday Jazz classes for new students coming soon.
FOR THE HOLIDAY LOVERS
KWANZAA CELEBRATION
UJAMAA – December 29, JCCEO, 300 8th Avenue West, (205) 356-6417.
NIA – December 30, 6 p.m. at Ferrill’s African Wear, 610 ½ 19th Street, (Ensley) Upstairs, (20a5) 529-1182.
IMANI – January 1, 6 p.m. at Gethsemane Baptist Church, 3816 Ellis Avenue, S.W., (205) 529-1182. ADDITION: Learn about the Emancipation Proclamation, 3 p.m., call (205) 960-4237 for more.
FOR NEW YEAR’S EVE LOVERS
NEW YEAR’S EVE CELEBRATION, 9 p.m. December 31, at STEEL First and 23rd with FREE Party Favors and DANCING all night long.
ALL BLACK NYE 2017, hosted by TASHA SIMONE and the Birmingham Urban League with DJ BIG SWEATT, DJ MAVERICK and DJ SLIM ROBB on December 31st at The Hilton on Hwy 280. This is the Hottest Event of the Year!
MAKING A MOMENT A NEW YEAR’S EVE EVENT featuring CHARLES WINSTON on December 31st, 9 p.m. until 2 a.m. with all you can eat and drink while it lasts at 1439 4th Avenue North, Bessemer, AL 35020.
NEW YEAR’S EVE PARTY FOR COUPLES ONLY – Jazzi’s on 3rd is hosting a Couples ONLY New Year’s Eve event featuring the Eric Essix Move Trio, 8 p.m. – 1 a.m.
NYE ROUNDUP PARTY OF THE YEAR, 10 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 1992 Wenonah Oxmoor (located in downtown Birmingham).
FOR ART LOVERS
FREEDOM? – An exhibition FREEDOM?, is at the University of Alabama in the Paul Jones Gallery, January 23 – April 28.
SLOSS FURNACES: THEN AND NOW – Lawson State College is presenting an exhibition entitled SLOSS FURNACES: THEN AND NOW by Adjunct History Instructor Gregory Wilson. This exhibition is covering the history of Sloss Furnaces National Historic Landmark and the rise of the Birmingham Industrial District. The exhibition is weekdays, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. until February 28, at the ACATT Building, (Birmingham Campus). For more information, email: gwilson@lawsonstate.edu.
A SHARED INDIVIDUALITY by husband and wife duo James Rodger Alexander and Pamela Venz, January 5 – 30, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Dinah Washington Center Arts Center, 620 Greensboro Avenue, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401. A reception will be held January 6, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.
FOR BOOK LOVERS
Read some cool library books and earn a circus ticket at the same time.
Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey and BPL are partnering to host the Out of This World @ Birmingham Public Library! Kids can earn virtual badges and prizes including a Ringling Bros. circus ticket by simply reading. Children of all ages through 12th grade can register online or at one of BPL’s 19 locations. The BPL Reading Challenge ends on Jan. 22, 2017.
FOR COMEDY LOVERS
AT THE STARDOME:
THIS WEEKEND, Friday: JOE TORRY – Possessing an unparalleled star power through his wit and superb charm, Joe Torry successfully garners the attention of comedy connoisseurs worldwide. Joe Torry burst into the Hollywood forefront early in his career with a unique skill to connect with various audiences. Flawlessly, he projects his unique flair onto the stage and screen. Before his claim to fame as the host of Russell Simmons Def Comedy Jam, Torry starred in hit comedies House Party and Strictly Business and made television appearances on E.R. and NYPD Blue. From here, he continued to gain significant movie roles in Poetic Justice, Sprung, Tales from the Hood, Motives 1 & 2 and Mannsfield 12.
AND MIKE GARDNER, January 4 – 8th Mike Gardner is a rising young star on the comedy circuit! Gardner just released his second DVD Special “Better Than a Real Job”. His edgy autobiographical humor will take you on a roller coaster ride of subjects from his Redneck Mother and growing up with 6-sisters… to his celebrity run-ins during his previous life as a prestigious country club golf pro. You’ve seen him on MTV, FOX, WGN, and you’ve heard him on the nationally syndicated Bob & Tom Show, and Sirius XM Radio.
FOR HELPING YOUTH
TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY ANNUAL SCHOLARSHIP BRUNCH – TSU Tigers Birmingham Chapter is hosting its annual Scholarship Brunch, January 7, 10 a.m. in the Harbert Center. The Honorable Harold Love is the Speaker.
TAKE OUT BULLYING – The Jefferson County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. in conjunction with The Alabama School of Fine Arts present “Take Out Bullying.” The Alabama School of Fine Arts Theatre Arts Ensemble uses humor and personal experience to showcase skits which confront teen bullying and other social issues related to teens head on. The event will be hosted by Harmony Mendoza, Meteorologist at WVTM 13. The event is FREE and open to the public. Dates and locations: C. J. Donald Elementary School (K-6) – Jan. 11, Irondale Middle School – Jan. 18, Jonesboro Elementary School (K-6) – Jan. 27, Corner Middle School – Feb 8 (subject to change), Huffman Middle School – Feb. 28, and Phillips Academy (K-6) – Feb. 28.
FOR ANIMAL LOVERS
GREATER BIRMINGHAM HUMANE SOCIETY –The GBHS has a fund-raising effort. Please support the animals and the efforts.
COMING SOON
DECEMBER 31 – NEW YEAR’S CELEBRATION at STEEL First and 23rd.
DECEMBER 31 – ANTHONY HAMILTON with special guests GUY, AARON HALL and TEDDY RILEY LIVE IN CONCERT, 8 p.m. at the BJCC.
JANUARY 7 – TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY ANNUAL SCHOLARSHIP BRUNCH at the Harbert Center, 10 a.m.
JANUARY 10 – 11 – RICKEY SMILEY at the StarDome Comedy Club.
FEBRUARY 3-5 – WORLD CUP USA VS SWITZERLAND at the BJCC Legacy Arena.
FEBRUARY 10 – BRIAN McKNIGHT, KELLY PRICE and SHANTE MOORE at the BJCC CONCERT HALL.
MARCH 11 – NATURAL HAIR & HEALTH EXPO at the BJCC.
MARCH 24 – CHRIS ROCK at the BJCC.
Well, that’s it. Tell you more next time.
(People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send comments to my emails: thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com or gwenderu@yahoo.com.)