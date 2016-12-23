Santa spreads holiday cheer to families in UAB’s NICU, Continuing Care Nursery
December 23, 2016 | Recent Stories, Local
By Alicia Rohan
UAB News
Infants in the University of Alabama at Birmingham Women and Infants Center had a special visitor Monday, Dec. 11, and Tuesday, Dec. 12. Santa Claus visited with babies and their families in the UAB Regional Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and Continuing Care Nursery. As Santa peeked in on these newborns and checked his list, families gathered to celebrate the holidays and take special photos with him.