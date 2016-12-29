UAB medical student, retired physicians honored by medical society
Special to The Times
The Mineral District Medical Society (MDMS) hosted its Second Annual Holiday Legacy Luncheon and Dance on Dec. 17 to honor two of its retired members who have made outstanding contributions to the field of medicine in the community
The group honored Dr. Clifton Latting, who practiced Internal Medicine and Cardiology for 37 years and Dr. James Lewis, who practiced Ophthalmology for 36 years. Both have served as role models and mentors to many physicians practicing today.
The luncheon also recognized outgoing officers: Dr. Velda Pugh Kinsey, president, Drs. Christopher Carter and Stephanie Hightower, vice-president, Dr. Kendra Sheppard, treasurer, Drs. Rochelle Chiijoke and Rayna Dyke, secretary, Dr. William McCollum, historian and Dr. Thomas Pendleton, parliamentarian.
Caitlin Thomas, a current UAB medical student was the recipient of the Mineral District Medical Society Scholarship. Proceeds from the event will be used to fund a new MDMS Legacy Book Scholarship for senior high school students who are interested in pursuing a future career in the field of medicine.
The MDMS was established 80 years ago in 1935. The society – located in the Birmingham-Jefferson county area – began with a group of black doctors whose common bond was the challenges relating to being black physicians. This group met monthly for the purpose of exchanging medical knowledge and networking to provide excellence in healthcare to meet the needs of the community.
The organization has grown to over 50 active members including medical students, residents, fellows and retirees. The organization participates in community service and outreach activities such health fairs, mentoring high, college and medical students, provides professional development and is a branch of the National Medical Association.