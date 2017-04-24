J. Anthony Brown makes debut as newest contributor to The Steve Harvey Morning Show
Times Staff Report
Veteran comedian and radio personality J. Anthony Brown has joined The Steve Harvey Morning Show as a daily contributor. Brown joined Harvey and his co-hosts, Shirley Strawberry, Carla Ferrell, Nephew Tommy and Junior Monday.
“I’m cooking up a brand new funny to bring to The Steve Harvey Morning Show while I kick it with the crew, and of course, a couple of your favorites from me,” said Brown.
Harvey said it was a “joy” to bring Brown to his radio show.
“I’ve known J. since my very first comedy gig outside of Cleveland, and it’s my joy to be reunited with the man who taught me real comedy,” said Harvey. “…Having J. join Shirly, Nephew Tommy, Carla, Junior and myself is going to create bend over, stop the car, spit on your computer, spray your drink, gut-busting laughter. We’ve also got lots of new stuff planned, so hang on, this is the best ride in all of radio.”
Before joining “The Steve Harvey Morning Show,” Brown was one of the co-hosts of The Tom Joyner Morning Show. Brown said he left the show after 20 years due to his desire to host his own weekend radio show.
“Sometimes, you have to make that decision,” he said to The Birmingham Times. “You can stay there and sometimes people start treating you like a piece of furniture and it’s just [what] happens when you’re on something or do something for a long time; they overlook you. I just got tired of it. It wasn’ money, it wasn’t a dispute or hatred towards Tom or anything like that. It was just the powers that be didn’t see fit to give me a two-hour weekend show.”
Brown hosts his two-hour countdown show, “The J. Anthony Brown Show,” to 18 markets each weekend on Accelerated Radio. He also works with Sheryl Underwood on “The Sheryl Underwood Show,” which is broadcast to 95 radio markets, and hosts podcast “The Drink Tank,” featuring comedians discussing politics, via his J. Spot Comedy Club in Los Angeles.