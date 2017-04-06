People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu
TODAY
BUSINESS AT BREAKFAST, 8-9 a.m. at the BJCC North Meeting Room A.
PLANT SALE at Birmingham Botanical Gardens.
LIVE BAND KARAOKE, 7:30 p.m. at Perfect Note.
COMEDIAN TIM STATUM at the StarDome, 7 p.m.
LIVE BAND KARAOKE JAM SESSIONS, 7 – 11 p.m. at the Perfect Note.
OLIVIA’S HAPPY HOUR, every Thursday at Olivia’s Bar and Lounge with $.50 wings and drink specials, 4 p.m. For more call (205) 326-2881.
JOSÉ CARR WITH JAZZ ON FIRST, 7-10 p.m. at Jazzy’s on First Avenue North.
LIVE AT STEEL, 8 p.m. with SHARRON performing and DJ DUBB in the Mix at Steel on First at 23rd Street, downtown Birmingham. Get your live music and dance on every Thursday night.
BAD HABITS featuring DOOBIE BVNDIT, DJ HYLYTE, MOOSEFMG and MINATI BOYZ at The Nick.
KISHI BASHI, OCTOPUS PROJECT and TALL TALL TREES at Saturn.
FRIDAY
MAGIC CITY DIAMOND CLASSIC at the Regions Park.
ART AFTER 5, 5-9 p.m. at the Birmingham Museum of Art.
BARDS & BREWS OPEN MIC, 6:30 p.m. at the Avondale Library with entertainment by ETC. BHAM, poetry at 7 p.m. and beer provided by Avondale Brewing. Anyone interested, please call (205) 226-3613 for more information or (205) 591-4944 and ask about Bards & Brews.
DJ CED AT THE TIDE AND TIGER on Graymont Avenue.
FRIDAY UNWIND, every Friday, 6 p.m. at Jazzi’s on 3rd. BO BERRY QUARTET featuring guest vocalist RANDI, this Friday.
COMEDIAN BOB SAGET at the StarDome Comedy Club.
FANCY FRIDAYS, 5 p.m. featuring JILLIAN GRAY with YARBROUGH & COMPANY every Friday at Legends on 18th Street North, Downtown. Birmingham. This is an After Work Experience hosted by Keely and Tiger and catered by Chef Jones. Call (205) 212-4406 for more.
PLUM BAR on 17th Street, Downtown.
BANTAM FOXES, THE DOZENS and FIVE SHOT JACK, 9 p.m. at the Nick.
SAXTRESS PAMELA WILLIAMS, 8 – 11 p.m., at the Perfect Note.
STRAND OF OAKS and MOUNT MORIAH at Saturn.
SATURDAY
COMEDY – I’M SHARP, I’M GETT’N OUT IN THESE SKREETS TONIGHT, Saturday, April 8th, 8 p.m. at 917 2nd Avenue North with SIR WALT (Birmingham), JAY BROWN (Montgomery) AND CHARITY (Leeds) with BAMA BALDHEAD and DJ FAME on the 1s and 2s. Chitlin Circuit Allstar Comedic BENNIE MAC is hosting.
SAXTRESS PAMELA WILLIAMS, 8 p.m. at the Perfect Note.
RAILROAD PARK is where the fun is Saturday.
DJ CED AT THE TIDE AND TIGER on Graymont.
SOULFUL SATURDAY at Steel 1st and 23rd Club.
MIDMOURNER, HIGHER ‘N HELL, KAMIKAZE ZOMBIA and DOWNHOME FIRE, 9 p.m. at The Nick.
COMEDIAN BOB SAGET at the StarDome Comedy Club.
HOT IN HERE: 2000s DANCE PARTY at Saturn., 8 p.m. at Saturn.
SUNDAY
ALABAMA’S B-CENTINNEIAL CELEBRATION and BAAGG’s 20th Year Anniversary in 2019 at the Birmingham Public Library.
CAHABA, PARTICLE DEVOTION, GIANT SUNBEAM and THE NOISE 9 p.m. at The Nick.
COMEDIAN TIM STATUM at the StarDome Comedy Club.
MONDAY
BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND, 9 p.m. at The Nick.
CARD PLAYERS SPOT at the TIDE AND TIGER, 6 – 12 p.m.
MATTHEW LOGAN VASQUEZ, INDIANOLA and HOTBED at Saturn.
TUESDAY
TIDE AND TIGER HOT TUESDAY, 3 p.m. until … on Graymont across from Legion Field with $.50 wings and drink specials until 9 p.m. For more call (205) 503-3880.
OLIVIA’S HAPPY HOUR, 4 p.m., every Tuesday, at Olivia’s Bar and Lounge with $.50 wings and drink specials. For more call (205) 326-2881.
COMEDIAN MIKE GOODWIN, 7:30 p.m. at the StarDome Comedy Club.
PLUM BAR on 17th Street, Downtown.
JOSÉ CARR at the Boss Lounge, 8:30 – 11 p.m.
BLACK PUSSY, THE DIRTY LUNGS, ASPHALT CROWN and RATOBABY at The Nick.
TARRUS RILEY at Saturn.
WEDNESDAY
COMEDIAN MIKE GOODWIN, 7:30 p.m. at the StarDome Comedy Club.
ROD MELANCON, CHRIS SIMMONS BAND and RYAN SOBB, 9 p.m. at the Nick.
WINE AND JAZZ at the Perfect Note.
OPEN MIC NIGHT at the Oak Hill Bar & Grill.
NEXT THURSDAY
THE WEEKS at Saturn.
EVAN TAYLOR JONES, and AMACIO FAVOR at The Nick.
COMEDIAN CHRIS ‘CP’ POWELL at the StarDome Comedy Club.
FOR BOOK LOVERS…
MAKE YOUR MARK by COURTNEY R. RHODES – The book, Make Your Mark, explores the concept of how thinking of your life in terms of branding can help you pin down exactly what you desire and create a road map to realizing those dreams. Make Your Mark will inspire you to explore your values, how you are wired and what motivates you to distinguish yourself from others in your market offering similar capabilities or services. You can incorporate the four pillars of personal branding success and follow proven corporate branding, marketing communications and advertising best practices to discover the goal driven person who has been waiting just beneath the surface to dream big, brand smart and blaze a trail in your life.
FOR MUSIC LOVERS AND SPOKEN WORD…
BO BERRY QUARTET, Friday, 7 p.m. to midnight (every Friday) at Jazzi’s on 3rd.
LIVE BAND and KARAOKE, 8-11 p.m., day, at the Perfect Note.
SAXTRESS PAMELA WILLIAMS, 8 p.m. at the Perfect Note, Friday.
SAXTRESS PAMELA WILLIAMS, 8 – 11 p.m. at the Perfect Note, Saturday.
GUITARIST EVAN TAYLOR JONES performs at the Nick, next Thursday. Jones is an eclectic soul-rock artist and singer/songwriter from Orlando, Florida. His voice is truly a revelation of the experiences he’s known growing up. Excelling in high school, as a scouted basketball player, music began to play an important role in Evan’s life after he tore his labrum during District Semi-Finals. While healing from the injury, Jones began his journey with a guitar. Evan represents the soul of the late-greats and classics from the Motown and Muscle Shoals era, with songs centered around love, peace, happiness and triumphant over-comings, embellished stylistically in edgy rock ‘n roll. Do not let the dread locks fool you! Jones is nothing shy of Lenny Kravitz in his prime. Jones reaches fans in over 34 countries. Shortly after his first official studio release, ‘Songs From An Old Soul’, Evan went on tour with a six piece band, trekking through the Southeast of America. ETJ has had the honor of playing for a sold out crowd when he opened for Bob Marley’s legendary band, The Wailers, at the House of Blues in Orlando. He is currently promoting his new music titled, ‘The Sunray Sessions’ Live EP,
JAZZ JAM SESSIONS, every Fourth Sunday, 6 p.m. at the Alabama Jazz Hall of Fame (Carver Theatre), except for Christmas.
SPOKEN WORD OPEN MIC NIGHT, every Third Sunday, 7 p.m. at the Carver Theatre.
STUDENT JAZZ BAND FESTIVAL, April 20-22 at the Jazz Hall of Fame, Carver Theatre. New Student Roll Call for 2017 Saturday Jazz classes for new students coming soon.
FOR ART LOVERS…
AT SPACE ONE ELEVEN’S –
ART IN THE MAKING with classes for adults ages 55 up. CHARCOAL: EXPRESSIVE MARK MAKING, A PAINTER’S APPROACH TO DRAWING is May 3 – June 22 on Wednesdays, 4 -6 p.m. INTRODUCTION TO DRAWING is May 4 – June 22 on Thursdays, 4 – 6 p.m. Call (205) 328-0553 for more information.
AT GALLERY 1930 –
THE SPRING ART COLLECTIVE, Thursday, April 13, 5-8 p.m. at 1930 Cahaba Road in English Village. See art by artists Catie Radney, Gary Chapman, Kristin Blakeney, Wellon Bridgers and William McClure.
AT UA…
FREEDOM? – An exhibition FREEDOM? at the University of Alabama in the Paul Jones Gallery, through April 28.
AT THE BIRMINGHAM MUSEUM OF ART…
ART AFTER 5, 5-9 p.m. Friday, with a special flower design demonstration with Sybil Brooke Sylvester of Wildflower Designs and a book signing of her book, Fresh.
MIND, BODY, SPIRIT and ART, 10:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. FREE. Celebrating International Slow Art Day with mediation, yoga and art.
WOMEN ARTISTS IN INDIA AND PAKISTAN TODAY, Saturday 6-7 p.m. FREE.
SLOW ART SUNDAY, 2-3 p.m. Free.
AT THE BIRMINGHAM BOTANICAL GARDENS…
ART GALLERY, open all month long.
FOR OUTDOOR LOVERS…
SATURDAY DAY HIKE – 8 a.m. – Southeastern Outings Kayak and Canoe Trip, at Sipsey Fork River. DETAILS: Scenic Southeastern Outings kayak and canoe kayak trip in the Bankhead National Forest just outside the lovely Sipsey Wilderness in Winston County, Alabama. The river is relatively easy with one class II rapid, winds through high rock cliffs lined with overhanging hemlock trees and is one of the most scenic stretches of river. The scenery is inspiring.
Contact UAB Outdoor Pursuits to rent a canoe. After the canoe and kayak trip plan to go to a restaurant for an optional dinner. Bring a change of clothes for dinner, your shower things and $2 exact change. Depart promptly at 8: a.m. from the Kmart Green Springs or 9:30 a.m. from Jacks in Double Springs.
Reservations Required: You are required to contact Dan Frederick, (205)631-4680 or email seoutings@bellsouth.net, if you plan to come on this canoe/kayak trip. Leave your name, telephone number, skill level, whether you are bringing a canoe or kayak and whether you need a paddling partner.
SUNDAY, 1 p.m. – Southeastern Outings Second Sunday Day Hike in Oak Mountain State Park. DETAILS: Enjoy a moderate four-mile walk in the woodlands near Birmingham. This is an excellent outing for making new friends who enjoy the outdoors. Parts of this hike may be off the color-coded trails. There will be some ups and downs. Well-behaved, properly supervised children age 8 and up able to walk the distance of about four miles and complete the hike are welcome. Share an adventure! Bring a friend. Optional dinner after the hike. Depart 1 p.m. from the Oak Mountain Park office parking lot. Please bring $5/person ($2 seniors) park admission fee plus your drink. Fore more information, contact Doris Hatch, (205) 901-8367.
AT THE BIRMINGHAM CIVIL RIGHTS INSTITUTE….
APRIL WALKING TOURS, Saturdays, 10 a.m. through April 29. The hour long tour is FREE and begins at the main entrance to BCRI, allowing visitors to experience the culture and history of Birmingham’s Historic Civil Rights and Fourth Avenue Business Districts. Barry McNealy, a veteran BCRI consultant and Master Tour Guide will lead the excursions. McNealy is a social studies teacher at A.H. Parker High School. The tour is part of the Alabama Tourism Department April Walking Tours program and is free to the public. For more information, call 328-9696 x 234 or go to www.bcri.org or www.alabama.travel.
FOR COMEDY LOVERS
AT THE STARDOME:
TIM STATUM, TODAY! Entertaining audiences wherever he goes, Tim is a Birmingham native who will keep you in stitches with his southern style humor and storytelling. Tim incorporates real-life stories of growing up in the country with classic stand up comedy to provide a hilarious evening.
THIS WEEKEND: BOB SAGET. Yes, Bob Saget has starred in many successful television shows, including two of the most family-friendly shows network TV has ever produced (“Full House” and “America’s Funniest Home Videos”) but he’s also an out of his mind stand-up comedian for over 30 years. From his 2014 Grammy-nominated stand-up special, “That’s What I’m Talkin’ About” to his scene-stealing cameos in “Entourage,” and “The Aristocrats,” it’s always effective as Saget embraces his dark side. In January 2016, Bob completed a nine-week run on Broadway as Pastor Greg in the Tony-nominated play, Hand To God, and his first book, Dirty Daddy, is a New York Times Best Seller with Vanity Fair calling it, “Hilarious and at times heartbreaking.” Bob will be seen in the upcoming third season of the hit Netflix series, Fuller House, which premiered its second season on December 9.
MIKE GOODWIN, Tuesday at the Star Dome….“Fresh”, “Insightful”, and “Hilarious” are just a few words to describe Comedian Mike Goodwin. He has dedicated his gift to bringing clean comedy back to families, communities and the workplace. Mike’s engaging and humorous discussions about everyday life will have you screaming in your seat and laughing about his wit long after his performance. Mike’s comedy has received rave reviews at showcases for the Official Christian Comedy Association (OCCA) and the Christian Comedy Association (CFA). He has been featured on the Black Family Channel’s “God Ain’t No Joke” and on comedy DVDs “The Heavy Hitters of Christian Comedy”. Look for Mike on BET’s Gospel Comic View debut series “A Time to Laugh”.
FOR COLLEGE STUDENTS…
THE 7th PROJECT – APPLICATIONS BEING ACCEPTED NOW FOR PAID CONGRESSIONAL INTERNSHIPS – The 7th Project is offering PAID Internships during the Summer of 2017 in Congresswoman Terri Sewell’s (AL-7) Washington, D.C. office as well as her District Offices in Alabama located in Birmingham, Montgomery, Tuscaloosa, and Selma. The application can be accessed at http://the7thproject.com/application/. Any undergraduate student currently enrolled in an accredited college with a 3.0 GPA or higher who is a resident of Alabama’s 7th Congressional District is eligible to apply for the Congressional Internship Program. Students may attend an accredited college or university located outside Alabama but must be from Alabama’s 7th Congressional District. Interns will be selected based on academic performance, leadership abilities and demonstrated financial need. Each Washington intern will receive a weekly stipend of $200. The 7th Project will provide housing at an area university (Washington , D.C.) within walking distance of public transportation. District interns will receive a $1,000 stipend for a six-week commitment. In the District Offices, interns will spend six weeks assisting with programming, including the Congress In Your Community Town Hall Tour, and working directly with constituent services. Each Washington internship session is four weeks long. There are two sessions for Summer 2017: #1 June 5th – June 30, and #2 July 3rd – July 28th. Applications must be received by midnight on April 10, 2017 for Session #1 and April 17, 2017 for Session #2. Selected applicants will be notified by the end of April.
FOR BUSINESS LOVERS
BUSINESS @ BREAKFAST NETWORKING – The Birmingham Auto Dealers Association will host the Birmingham Business Alliance’s Business@Breakfast at 8 a.m., Thursday, during the opening of the 2017 Alabama Auto Show at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex (BJCC). This business and networking event, sponsored by Schaeffer Eye Center, attracts business professionals and community leaders from across the Birmingham region and connects them in a unique and informative format.
AT THE BIRMINGHAM PUBLIC LIBRARY
BIRMINGHAM AFRICAN AMERICAN GENEALOGY – The Birmingham Public Library is hosting the Birmingham African American Genealogy Group’s remaining 2017. Here is the class schedule. The group meets monthly on Sundays, 3-5 p.m. at the Central Library.
APRIL 9 – Alabama’s B-centennial Celebration and BAAGG’s 20th Year Anniversary in 2019
MAY 21 – Introduction to Case Studies 1 & 2, 3-5:30 p.m. at the Central Library.
JUNE 11 – Virtual trip to Alabama Department of Archives and History, 3-5:30 p.m. at the Central Library.
JULY 9 – Youth in Genealogy, 3-5:30 p.m. at the Central Library.
AUGUST 13 – Introduction to Railroad Retirement Records, 3-5:30 p.m. at the Central Library.
SEPTEMBER 10 – BAAGG visit to LDS Center in Vestavia Hills at the Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Church
OCTOBER 8 – Convict Leasing and Parke Papers, 3-5:30 p.m. at the Central Library.
NOVEMBER 12 – Introduction to the digital library and digital scanning services at Birmingham Public Library’s Southern History Department, 3-5:30 p.m. at the Central Library
DECEMBER 10 – BAAGG Holiday Social and Awards (time and place to be determined)
MONEY MATTERS – The workshops will take place from noon to 1 p.m. in the Linn-Henley Research Library’s Regional Library Computer Center on the 4th Floor, 2100 Park Place. The workshop series, called Money Matters is May 3 – Five Keys to Investing Success. For additional information, call (205) 226-3691.
COMING SOON
APRIL 7 – MAGIC CITY DIAMOND CLASSIC at the Regions Park.
APRIL 23 – THE PERFECT PASTOR at The Samford University Wright Center.
MAY 6 – ERYKAH BADU, KENNY BABYFACE EDMONDS, GOODIE MOB, JOE, JUVENILE and more at FUNKFEST at Legion Field.
MAY 6-7 – TALLADEGA SUPERSPEEDWAY SPRING RACES at Talladega, Alabama.
MAY 10 – 11 – MAYOR’S CHARITY GOLF CLASSIC at Highland Park Charley Boswell Golf Course.
MAY 12 – JAZZNET at the Harbert Center.
Well, that’s it. Tell you more next time.
