People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu
TODAY…..
**MILES COLLEGE NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM at the Museum of Art, 6 – 8 p.m. with music by the MILES COLLEGE JAZZ ENSEMBLE. FREE.
**SUAUN JUDAH, LIGHTVIBEZ, SYMMATREE, KRONIK PRAHSYS, MAURICO, and BROTHER BURCH at The Nick.
**COMEDIAN MIA JACKSON at the StarDome Comedy Club.
**LIVE BAND KARAOKE, 7:30 p.m. at Perfect Note.
**OLIVIA’S HAPPY HOUR, every Thursday at Olivia’s Bar and Lounge with $.50 wings and drink specials, 4 p.m. For more call (205) 326-2881.
**JOSÉ CARR WITH JAZZ ON FIRST, 7-10 p.m. at Jazzy’s on First Avenue North.
**LIVE AT STEEL, 8 p.m. with SHARRON performing and DJ DUBB in the Mix at Steel on First at 23rd Street, downtown Birmingham. Get your live music and dance on every Thursday night.
**SUSTO and PETER GISPERT at Saturn.
FRIDAY…
**DJ CED AT THE TIDE AND TIGER on Graymont Avenue.
**FRIDAY UNWIND, every Friday, 6 p.m. at Jazzi’s on 3rd. BO BERRY QUARTET featuring guest vocalist RANDI, this Friday.
**COMEDIAN JOSH BLUE at the StarDome Comedy Club.
**FANCY FRIDAYS, 5 p.m. featuring JILLIAN GRAY with YARBROUGH & COMPANY every Friday at Legends on 18th Street North, Downtown. Birmingham. This is an After Work Experience hosted by Keely and Tiger and catered by Chef Jones. Call (205) 212-4406 for more.
**PLUM BAR on 17th Street, Downtown.
**BEITTHEMEANS, NEW MANTRA and DOC HOLIDAY, 9 p.m. at the Nick.
**JAZZ IMPROV, 8 – 11 p.m., at the Perfect Note.
**SOUTHERN CULTURE ON THE SKIDS and PINE HILL SAINTS at Saturn.
SATURDAY…
**KEYBOARDIST DANIEL WEATHERSPOON, 8 p.m. at the Perfect Note.
**RAILROAD PARK is where the fun is Saturday.
**DJ CED AT THE TIDE AND TIGER on Graymont.
**SOULFUL SATURDAY at Steel 1st and 23rd Club.
**GRECO, EIGHT FEET THICK AND REVEREND HYLTON, 9 p.m. at The Nick.
**COMEDIAN JOSH BLUE at the StarDome Comedy Club.
**SALSA NIGHT, 8 p.m. at Saturn.
SUNDAY…
**BRUNCH at 1st and 23rd.
**SLOW ART SUNDAY, 2 p.m. at the Birmingham Museum of Art.
**FAITH IN ACTION ALABAMA is a faith based group working to create pathways for all Alabamians, Friday, with the Founding Convention at Sardis Missionary Baptist Church, 5:30-8 p.m.
**ASH OF EDEN, VAALBARA, SINEMA and VEDA 9 p.m. at The Nick.
**COMEDIAN JOSH BLUE at the StarDome Comedy Club.
**THE PERFECT PASTOR, a play, at The Samford University Wright Center.
MONDAY…
**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND, 9 p.m. at The Nick.
**CARD PLAYERS SPOT at the TIDE AND TIGER, 6 – 12 p.m.
TUESDAY…
**TIDE AND TIGER HOT TUESDAY, 3 p.m. until … on Graymont across from Legion Field with $.50 wings and drink specials until 9 p.m. For more call (205) 503-3880.
**OLIVIA’S HAPPY HOUR, 4 p.m., every Tuesday, at Olivia’s Bar and Lounge with $.50 wings and drink specials. For more call (205) 326-2881.
**COMEDIAN BO DACIOUS, 7:30 p.m. at the StarDome Comedy Club.
**PLUM BAR on 17th Street, Downtown.
**JOSÉ CARR at the Boss Lounge, 8:30 – 11 p.m.
**MO LOWDA & THE HUMBLE, ZACH LONGORIA PROJECT and ADAMADAM at The Nick.
**MANDOLIN ORANGE and THE DEAD TONGUES at Saturn.
WEDNESDAY…
**COMEDIAN BO DACIOUS, 7:30 p.m. at the StarDome Comedy Club.
**HOTBED “HEART BEATS STRANGE” album release with CANVAS PEOPLE and 20,000 LEAGUES, 9 p.m. at the Nick.
**WINE AND JAZZ at the Perfect Note.
**OPEN MIC NIGHT at the Oak Hill Bar & Grill.
NEXT THURSDAY…
**ALL HELL, THE NEW MASTERS OF EVIL and THE CASKET KIDS at The Nick.
**COMEDIAN BO DACIOUS at the StarDome Comedy Club.
FOR MOTORSPORTS LOVERS…
**TALLADEGA SUPERSPEEDWAY GEICO 500 WEEKEND – Racing returns to Talladega Superspeedway May 5-7. For more information on all that Talladega has to offer this spring, log on to www.talladegasuperspeedway.com. The exciting triple-header race weekend kicks off on Friday, May 5 and includes the following activities:
FRIDAY, May 5…
8:30 – 10:20 a.m. – General Tire 200 ARCA Racing Series Final Practice.
10:30 – 11:25 a.m. – Sparks Energy 300 NASCAR XFINITY Series Practice.
12:30 – 1:25 p.m. – Sparks Energy 300 NASCAR XFINITY Final Practice.
1:30 – 2:25 p.m. – GEICO 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Practice.
3:30 – 4:25 p.m. – GEICO 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Final Practice.
4:30 p.n. – ARCA Driver Introductions.
5 p.m. – Green Flag – General Tire 200 ARCA Racing Series Presented by Menards Race (76 Laps, 202.16 Miles).
7 p.n. – “Big One On The Blvd” Fan Infield Parade & Competitions.
SATURDAY, May 6…
9:30 a.m. – Sparks Energy 300 NASCAR XFINITY Series Qualifying.
11:30 a.m. – NXS Driver Introductions .
12 p.m. – Green Flag – Sparks Energy 300 NASCAR XFINITY Series Race (113 Laps, 300.58 Miles).
3 p.m. – GEICO 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying.
7:30 p.m. – Traditional Infield Concert – Headlined by The Charlie Daniels Band.
SUNDAY, May 7…
12:20 p.m. – MENCS Driver Introductions .
1 p.m. – Green Flag – GEICO 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Race (188 Laps, 500.08 Miles).
FOR BOOK LOVERS…
**BE SOMEBODY by LIN APPLING – This book Be Somebody – A Guide to Achieving Personal Success is written by Lin Appling a retired Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Army and Vietnam veteran. Appling embarked on successful careers in government and in public speaking. Offering his own story as an example of our ability to beat the odds, Appling provides his readers with the seven steps to achieving success. He invites them to dream and to plan, but he avoids the “pie in the sky’ attitude. He writes about setbacks, discouragement and frustrations he faced and offers invaluable advice for overcoming such obstacles. Do you dream of a new career, going into business for yourself? Do you want to lose weight? Do you want to make a difference in the world? Do you want to develop a new hobby or express yourself through art? Do you want to be somebody? Appling shows that it can be done. By following the advice in Lin Appling’s Be Somebody, your dream can become your reality. This book will help you find your path, and it gives you the tools for success. Read it if you are absolutely committed to making a positive difference in your life.
**MAKE YOUR MARK by COURTNEY R. RHODES – The book, Make Your Mark, explores the concept of how thinking of your life in terms of branding can help you pin down exactly what you desire and create a road map to realizing those dreams. Make Your Mark will inspire you to explore your values, how you are wired and what motivates you to distinguish yourself from others in your market offering similar capabilities or services. You can incorporate the four pillars of personal branding success and follow proven corporate branding, marketing communications and advertising best practices to discover the goal driven person who has been waiting just beneath the surface to dream big, brand smart and blaze a trail in your life.
FOR MOTHER’S DAY IN MAY…
**3rd ANNUAL MOTHER’s DAY CELEBRATION, May 14, 12 – 3 p.m. featuring the CONNECTION BAND at the Watermark Place. Savor delicious food prepared by our in-house chef and listen to the sounds of live music entertainment! Honor your Mom with a memorable Mother’s Day Celebration with a Dinner Buffet and Live Music, heartfelt sentiments, and time well spent together!
FOR MUSIC LOVERS AND SPOKEN WORD…
**2017 JAZZ IN THE PARK is back with performers all around the state. If you love jazz, you will enjoy the events lined up this year. THIS SUNDAY… check out ADAM HAWLEY at the Government Plaza in Downtown Tuscaloosa. ADAM has been named both Smooth Jazz News and JazzTrax Debut Artist of the Year. He’s performed with Dave Koz, Jennifer Lopez, Brian Culbertson, Natalie Cole, Gerald Albright, Dave Koz and Friends Cruise and American Idol to name a few.
**JOSÉ CARR QUARTET, Friday, 6 p.m. to midnight at Jazzi’s on 3rd. (Friday Unwind every Friday.)
**LIVE BAND and KARAOKE, 8-11 p.m., day, at the Perfect Note.
**JAZZ IMPROV, Fridiay at the Perfect Note.
**KEYBOARDIST DANIEL WEATHERSPOON, 8 – 11 p.m. at the Perfect Note, Saturday. Daniel Weatherspoon is a GRAMMY®, Stellar and Dove Award-winning producer, composer and musical director with a music career spanning two decades. In 2009, Weatherspoon released Official, a critically-acclaimed gospel-infused jazz album. He is currently preparing for the release of his sophomore project, expected in stores in 2016.
**JAZZ JAM SESSIONS, every Fourth Sunday, 6 p.m. at the Alabama Jazz Hall of Fame (Carver Theatre), except for Christmas.
**SPOKEN WORD OPEN MIC NIGHT, every Third Sunday, 7 p.m. at the Carver Theatre.
*STUDENT JAZZ BAND FESTIVAL, April 20-22 at the Jazz Hall of Fame, Carver Theatre. New Student Roll Call for 2017 Saturday Jazz classes for new students coming soon.
FOR FOOD LOVERS…
WINE DINNER FROM CHILE at Michael’s Steak and Seafood (Homewood), May 1st at 7 p.m.
JONES VALLEY TEACHING FARM – The Jones Valley Teaching Farm’s Student’s Run Markets Spring 2017 dates and locations are below. Stop by and support the students. APRIL 12th – May 18 – WEDNESDAY at GLENN IRIS ELEMENTARY is 2:15 – 3:15 p.m., PHILLIPS ACADEMY is 3 – 4 p.m., AVONDALE ELEMENTARY is 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. and HAYES K-8 is 3 – 4 p.m. THURSDAY at OLIVER ELEMENTARY is 2:30 – 3:30 p.m.
FOR TEENS…
PARTY ON THE ROTARY TRAIL, April 29, 6-9 p.m. at 20th Street and First Avenue South. The end of the school year celebration to the Birmingham Rotary Trail. The event invited teens form across the metro area to enjoy some of downtown Birmingham’s most ubnique spaces. FREE. Music, dancing, performance artists, and pop-up food vendors will light the night. Join and learn more about how you and your teen can become involved in the many leadership and service opportunities through YouthServe. For more and to register, youthservebham.org.
FOR ART LOVERS…
AT THE BIRMINGHAM MUSEUM OF ART…
**SLOW ART SUNDAY, 2-3 p.m. Free. Docent Katia Kiss-Miller will lead a discussion on SOUTHSUIT by Nick Cave.
**BUTTERFLIES DON’T DIE – A Stage Play at the Bessemer Civic Center (located 1130 9th Avenue S.W.) , April 29th Saturday, 7 p.m. Butterflies Don’t Die, is a riveting story centered around a family that runs an illegal drug business, referred to as the “Franchise.” The business is unique in that their primary suppliers are pharmaceuticals companies. The mother is adamant that her children carries on the family business at any cost. The story unfolds with the mysterious death of the mother; who dies holding the key to the family legacy. The family fortune begins to deteriorate, at the hands of her children; who begin to turn against one another. The story ends with an explosive transition when the family secret is revealed. For more, www.chainsproduction.tix.com.
**COLLABORATE – An Exhibit Featuring Kentucky Artists, April 21 – May 25 at the University of Alabama Gallery, Dinah Washington Cultural Arts Center, 629 Greensboro Avenue, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
(Photo: Work by Visual Artist Jelili)
AT MAUS COMTEMPORARY –
**BIENNALE ARTE 2017, VIVA ARTE VIVA will open to the public Saturday, May 13 to Sunday November 26 at the Biennale di Venezia, titled Viva Arte Viva, curated by Christine Macel. Preview 10 – 12 and Official Opening and Awards Ceremony, Saturday May 13. JELILI ATIKU is a Nigerian visual artist, whose body of works strictly focuses on commitment to social, humanism and the crimes being committed against human life. Through series of performances, Installation Sculpture, drawings, photography and video art he has been relating to life and freedom; and ultimately direct attention to the importance of human values of life, freedom and human rights. Through his art forms he has taken viewers into a realization of the consequences of crises, human rights abuse, conflicts and wars, direct and involve them in “active participation in the improvement of our collective existence.” He holds a belief that viewers will upon viewing his works “participate through visual education and persuasion in the development of popular attitudes which can lead eventually to a better society.” He feels his performance will have influenced the mind, feelings, nerves and soul of the viewers for positive thinking and actions.
AT SPACE ONE ELEVEN’S –
**ART IN THE MAKING with classes for adults ages 55 up. CHARCOAL: EXPRESSIVE MARK MAKING, A PAINTER’S APPROACH TO DRAWING is May 3 – June 22 on Wednesdays, 4 -6 p.m. INTRODUCTION TO DRAWING is May 4 – June 22 on Thursdays, 4 – 6 p.m. Call (205) 328-0553 for more information.
AT GALLERY 1930 –
**THE SPRING ART COLLECTIVE, Thursday, April 13, 5-8 p.m. at 1930 Cahaba Road in English Village. See art by artists Catie Radney, Gary Chapman, Kristin Blakeney, Wellon Bridgers and William McClure.
AT UA…
**FREEDOM? – An exhibition FREEDOM? at the University of Alabama in the Paul Jones Gallery, through April 28.
AT THE BIRMINGHAM BOTANICAL GARDENS…
**ART GALLERY, open all month long.
FOR THE COMMUNITY…
**FREE LEGAL ADVICE DAY, Saturday, 1-4 p.m. at the YMCA in Bessemer.
FOR OUTDOOR LOVERS…
**SATURDAY DAYHIKE AND A WADE – Southeastern Outings Dayhike and Beautiful Creek Wade at Quillan Creek, Sipsey Wilderness, Bankhead National Forest – DETAILS: This one will be exciting, scenic and lots of fun! Those who participated in this outing in years past found it to be one of the most beautiful natural areas we have ever seen anywhere! There are numerous (about twelve) beautiful, small falls in Quillan and various side creeks. We can actually walk up and right through an extensive, gently sloping cascade easily. Quillan Creek is located in a heavily-forested area with hemlock trees and high banks alongside. Participants on this hike must: be able and willing to walk 4 ½ miles, wade 1½ miles in a creek knee deep, wear hiking boots and long pants to hike to and from the creek, and bring and wear shorts or swim suits and wading shoes for the creek wade. Sturdy foot protection is required. Please don’t come if you are unwilling to get wet! Bring a large plastic bag with twist tie or large Ziploc bag in which to put your wet shoes and also bring a hand towel to dry your feet before putting your socks and hiking boots back on for the walk out. Hiking poles are strongly recommended! Bring picnic lunch, drink, and daypack. A change of clothes (dry underwear also advised) to be left in the car is also advisable. Rated moderately strenuous due to the entire hike being off trail, some elevation gain, and the need to walk in the creek a good portion of the time. Well-behaved, carefully supervised children age 10 and over welcome. Optional dinner after. Showers available for $2.00 per person before dinner. Reservations Required: Call Dan Frederick, (205) 631-4680 or email seoutings@bellsouth.net by 5 p.m. today. No reservations available after that time.
AT THE BIRMINGHAM CIVIL RIGHTS INSTITUTE….
**APRIL WALKING TOURS, Saturdays, 10 a.m. through April 29. The hour long tour is FREE and begins at the main entrance to BCRI, allowing visitors to experience the culture and history of Birmingham’s Historic Civil Rights and Fourth Avenue Business Districts. Barry McNealy, a veteran BCRI consultant and Master Tour Guide will lead the excursions. McNealy is a social studies teacher at A.H. Parker High School. The tour is part of the Alabama Tourism Department April Walking Tours program and is free to the public. For more information, call 328-9696 x 234 or go to www.bcri.org or www.alabama.travel.
FOR COMEDY LOVERS…
DON’T MISS Comedy…AT THE STARDOME…
**TODAY… MIA JACKSON…Mia Jackson, a native of Columbus, Georgia and a self proclaimed know it all wondered what would happen if she took her sense of humor to the stage. That’s exactly what she did! After graduating from the University of Georgia she hit the local comedy scene and has thrilled audiences since day one. To her credit she has appeared on Oxygen’s Girls Behaving Badly and TLC’s Wild Weddings. She was also a writer on BET/Centric’s relaunch of the Soul Train Awards. She has also appeared in the Women in Comedy Festival in Boston, Asheville Comedy Festival and Laughing Skull Comedy Festival in Atlanta. Mia is a diverse comedienne with a different voice and perspective and can entertain all types of crowds.
**THIS WEEKEND, …JOSH BLUE… From Last Comic Standing and Mind of Mencia Josh Blue is a breath of fresh air in the vast world of stand-up comedy. Using wry wit and an often-sarcastic sense of humor, this unique, up & coming comedian enables himself and audiences alike to laugh at Cerebral Palsy, the disability he lives with.
**NEXT TUESDAY through THURSDAY…BO DACIOUS… Bodacious has been doing stand up comedy for over 13 years now, and has worked with the likes of Dave Chappelle,Damon Wayans, Mitch Hedberg, Cedric the Entertainer, D.L. Hughley, Paul Mooney, Tommy Davidson, Charlie Murphy, Lewis Black, Sommore, Monique, Eddie Griffin, Mike Epps and the list goes on and on. Known for his extreme humbleness wit a slight touch of arrogance, he’s a very versatile comic and is suited to do both mainstream and urban comedy clubs. He is currently the host of the va beach funnybone’s “apollo nite” every Wednesday and also hosts the bigger events throughout the Hampton roads.
FOR COLLEGE STUDENTS…
**NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM, An Evening of Art, Food, Music and Fun, 5:30 p.m. Miles College Night at The Birmingham Museum of Art is Thursday, April 20th, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Miles College students, faculty, and staff are all invited to come and experience art, music, food, and entertainment. Admission is free for this event.
AT THE BIRMINGHAM PUBLIC LIBRARY….
**BIRMINGHAM AFRICAN AMERICAN GENEALOGY – The Birmingham Public Library is hosting the Birmingham African American Genealogy Group’s remaining 2017. Here is the class schedule. The group meets monthly on Sundays, 3-5 p.m. at the Central Library.
MAY 21 – Introduction to Case Studies 1 & 2, 3-5:30 p.m. at the Central Library.
JUNE 11 – Virtual trip to Alabama Department of Archives and History, 3-5:30 p.m. at the Central Library.
JULY 9 – Youth in Genealogy, 3-5:30 p.m. at the Central Library.
AUGUST 13 – Introduction to Railroad Retirement Records, 3-5:30 p.m. at the Central Library.
SEPTEMBER 10 – BAAGG visit to LDS Center in Vestavia Hills at the Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Church
OCTOBER 8 – Convict Leasing and Parke Papers, 3-5:30 p.m. at the Central Library.
NOVEMBER 12 – Introduction to the digital library and digital scanning services at Birmingham Public Library’s Southern History Department, 3-5:30 p.m. at the Central Library
DECEMBER 10 – BAAGG Holiday Social and Awards (time and place to be determined)
**MONEY MATTERS – The workshops will take place from noon to 1 p.m. in the Linn-Henley Research Library’s Regional Library Computer Center on the 4th Floor, 2100 Park Place. The workshop series, called Money Matters is May 3 – Five Keys to Investing Success. For additional information, call (205) 226-3691.
COMING SOON…
MAY 6 – ERYKAH BADU, KENNY BABYFACE EDMONDS, GOODIE MOB, JOE, JUVENILE and more at FUNKFEST at Legion Field.
MAY 6-7 – TALLADEGA SUPERSPEEDWAY SPRING RACES at Talladega, Alabama.
MAY 10 – 11 – MAYOR’S CHARITY GOLF CLASSIC at Highland Park Charley Boswell Golf Course.
MAY 12 – JAZZNET at the Harbert Center.
Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time.
(People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send comments to my emails: thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com., gwenderu@yahoo.com.)