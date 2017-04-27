The most popular dishes at some of the area’s minority-owned restaurants

Times Staff Report

CLORAY’S CAFÉ

Clorays
Cloray’s Cafe fish plate with Cabbage, Broccoli and Cheese, and Candied Yams, and a piece of Cornbread (Ariel Worthy, The Birmingham Times)

Location: 2530 9th Ave. N, Bessemer, AL

Hours: Monday through Friday: 6:45 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday: Noon to 5 p.m.; Saturday: Closed

Phone: 205-424-4366

Online: facebook.com/CloraysCafe

Owner: Renea Porter

Employees: 2

In Business: Since 2013

At Present Location: Since 2013

Most Popular Dishes: Oxtails; Yams

Plus: Food is cooked with special consideration of certain restrictions, such as high cholesterol

 

EAGLE’S RESTAURANT

Eagles
Eagle’s Restaurant has been praised by “Bizarre Eats” host Andrew Zimmern as some of the best Soul Food. (Reginald Allen, for The Birmingham Times)

Location: 2610 16th St. N, Birmingham

Hours: Sunday through Friday: 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 a.m.; Saturday: Closed

Phone: 205-320-0099

Online: eaglesrestaurant.com; Facebook: facebook.com/eagles2610

Owners: Delores Banks, Ahmad Jamal Rucker

Employees: 4

In Business: Since 1993

At Present Location: Since 1993

Most Popular Dishes: Oxtails; Chitterlings

 

EAST OF THE MISSISSIPPI DINER

EOTM
East of Mississippi has a variety of desserts, including Sweet Potato Pie and Chocolate Cake. (Reginald Allen, for The Birmingham Times)

Location: 3103 Ensley Ave., Birmingham

Hours: Monday through Friday: 6 a.m.to 3 p.m.; Saturday: 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., breakfast served all day

Phone: 205-781-7837

Online: eastofthemississippidiner.com

Owner: Walter Thomas

Employees: 16

In Business: Since 2008

At Present Location: Since 2008

Most Popular Dish: Baked Chicken

Plus: Everything is made from scratch

 

EUGENE’S HOT CHICKEN

EugenesHotChicken
Eugene’s signature hot chicken with a side of Collard Greens and Corn. (Reginald Allen, for The Birmingham Times)

Location: 2268 9th Ave. N Birmingham (outside of Uptown)

Hours: Monday through Saturday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Food truck: Available by request

Phone: 205-322-7555

Online: eugeneshotchicken.com; Facebook: facebook.com/EugenesHotChicken; Instagram: eugeneshotchicken; Twitter: @ChickenEugene

Owner: Zebbie Carney

Employees: 17, including food truck

In Business: Since 2017 (storefront); food truck has been operating since 2015

At Present Location: Since 2017

Most Popular Dishes: Food truck: Chicken Tenders and Fries; Storefront: Quarter Plate

 

GHION CULTURAL HALL

Ghion
Ghion’s meals are served on injera, an East African sourdough bread. (Reginald Allen, for The Birmingham Times)

Location: 1821 2nd Ave. N, Birmingham (in Pizitz Food Hall)

Hours: Monday through Thursday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Friday and Saturday: 11 a.m. to midnight; Sunday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Phone: 205-730-9177

Online: facebook.com/takele111

Owner: Amanshwa Takele

Employees: 8

In Business: Since 2017

At Present Location: Since 2017

Most Popular Dish: Ye-Beg Tibs (lamb cooked with onions, garlic, rosemary, and jalapeno peppers)

 

KAT’S KREATIONS SOUL FOOD AND CATERING

KatsKreations
Kat’s Kreations serves a wide variety of dessert dishes, including their three flavors of fresh-baked cakes. (Reginald Allen, for The Birmingham Times)

Location: 1204 Center Point Pkwy., Birmingham

Hours: Tuesday through Thursday: 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday: 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Monday: Closed

Phone: 205-920-7047, 205-887-7299

Online: thesiteexpo.com/KatKreations/about.html; Facebook: facebook.com/katskreationssoulfood

Owners: Katrice Evans-Nichols, Otha Nichols

Employees: 6

In Business: Since 2016

At Present Location: Since 2016

Most Popular Dishes: Chicken Dressing; Pork Chops; Chicken Broccoli Casserole; Oxtails

 

KAYLYN’S FOOD FOR THE SOUL

Kaylyns
Baked Chicken, Candied Yams, Green and a Pancake made to order at Kaylyn’s in Bessemer. (Reginald Allen, for The Birmingham Times)

Location: 306 18th St. N, Bessemer

Hours: Sunday through Friday: 10:30 a.m. to
4 p.m.; Saturday: Closed

Phone: 205-426-2993

Online: kaylynsfoodforthesoul.com; Facebook: facebook.com/Kaylyns.soulfood; Twitter: @Kaylyns09

Owner: Rodricus Hunter

Employees: 6

In Business: Since 2009

At Present Location: Since 2009

Most Popular Dish: Oxtails

Plus: Oxtails are hand-cut and seasoned six days at a time

 

MAGIC CITY GRILLE

MAGICCITYGRILLE
Fried Chicken, Greens, Candied Yams, Macaroni and Cheese and two pieces of Cornbread from Magic City Grille. (Solomon Crenshaw Jr., for The Birmingham Times)

Location: 2201 3rd Ave. N, Birmingham

Hours: Monday through Friday: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Sunday, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Phone: 205-251-6500

Online: facebook.com/pages/Magic-City-Grill/117282301625058

Owners: Reginald White, Josephine White

Employees: 9

In Business: Since 2005

At Present Location: Since 2005

Most Popular Dishes: Fried Chicken; Meatloaf; Chicken and Broccoli Casserole; Chicken Tetrazzini

 

MIAMI FUSION CAFÉ

MiamiFusion
The Cubano, a Puerto Rican sandwich made with pulled pork, will be on the menu. (Reginald Allen, for The Birmingham Times)

Location: 2015 5th Ave. N, Birmingham

Hours: Monday through Friday: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday: Extended hours to be determined

Phone: 205-730-9003

Online: facebook.com/pages/Miami-FUSION-Cafe/180381519035518

Owners: Louis Delgado, Juan Beras, Bruce Hammer

Employees: 11

In Business: Since 2017 (will open in May)

At Present Location: Since 2017

Most Popular Dish: Domi CariMaki Roll (a combination of traditional Caribbean dishes and sushi)

Plus: Includes a bakery with Cuban coffee desserts and pastries

 

MICHAEL’S STEAKS AND SEAFOOD

MichaelsSteaks
Chef’s Feature at Michael’s Steaks and Seafood, Filet Kabobs with Shrimp. (Solomon Crenshaw Jr., for The Birmingham Times)

Location: 1903 29th Ave. S, Homewood (at Aloft Birmingham Soho Square)

Hours: Monday through Thursday: 11 a.m.to 10 p.m.; Friday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Saturday: 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Sunday: Closed, unless by special request

Phone: 205-871-9525

Online: michaelssteakandseafood.com

Owner: Bernadine Birdsong (purchased in 2016)

Employees: 25

In Business: Since 2009

At Present Location: Since 2009 (Hoover and Hwy 280 locations no longer in operation)

Most Popular Dish: Michael’s Signature Steer Butt (on Alabama’s Department of Tourism’s list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die)

 

NELSON BROTHER’S CAFÉ

NelsonBrothers
Fried Chicken, Macaroni & Cheese and Green Beans ordered at Nelson Brother’s Cafe. (Reginald Allen, for The Birmingham Times)

Location: 312 17th St. N, Birmingham

Hours: Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday: Closed

Phone: 205-254-9098

Online: facebook.com/pages/Nelson-Brothers-Cafe/122944781095267

Owner: Jessie Nelson

Employees: 3

In Business: Since 1960

At Present Location: Since 1990 (formerly next to the historic Carver Theatre; moved a few doors down after expanding)

Most Popular Dishes: Sweet Potato Pie, Egg Custard Pie

 

POST OFFICE PIES

PostOfficePies
Pizza at Post Office Pies in Birmingham is designed to give patrons the New York style experience. (Reginald Allen, for The Birmingham Times)

Location: 209 41st St. S, Birmingham

Hours: Sunday through Wednesday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Thursday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday: 11 a.m. to midnight

Phone: 205-582-9808

Online: postofficepies.com; Facebook: facebook.com/PostOfficePies; Twitter: @PostOfficePies; Instagram: postofficepies

Owner: John Hall

Employees: 35

In Business: Since 2014

At Present Location: Since 2014

Most Popular Dish: Swine Pizza (the Post Office Pies version of a meat lover’s pizza)

 

SUMTHIN GOOD

SumthinGood
Sumthin Good’s Beef Tip Ribs, Greens, fresh cut Yams, Macaroni and Cheese and Cornbread. (Ariel Worthy, The Birmingham Times)

Location: 2017 Avenue F Ensley, Birmingham

Hours: Monday through Saturday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Phone: 205-243-2369, 205-821-2598

Online: facebook.com/Sumthin-Good-1029945160392093

Owners: Father and son, Eddie Yerby and Jehudijah Woods

Employees: 2

In Business: Since 2016

At Present Location: Since 2016

Most Popular Dishes: Turkey Meatballs, Turkey Necks

 

SWOUL FOODS

Swoul
Swoul Food’s prepped meals are personally made and shipped throughout the week. (Reginald Allen, for The Birmingham Times)

Location: 3435 Lorna Lane, Hoover

Hours: Monday through Friday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Phone: 205-704-0851

Online: swoulfood.com; Facebook: facebook.com/swoulfoods; Twitter: @swoulfood

Owner: Isaac Robinson

Employees: 7

In Business: Since 2014

At Present Location: Since 2016

Most Popular Dishes: Honey Citrus Chicken; Sriracha Wrap

Plus: Custom-made meals

 

T-BONE’S AUTHENTIC PHILLY STYLE CHEESESTEAKS AND HOAGIES

TBones
T-Bone’s sandwiches, including the Cheesesteak Hoagie and a side of fries, have Philadelphia roots. (Reginald Allen, for The Birmingham Times)

Location: 1017 20th St. S, Birmingham

Hours: Monday through Thursday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday: 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.; Sunday: Closed

Phone: 205-582-9993

Online: facebook.com/T-Bones-Authentic-Philly-Style-Cheesesteaks-and-Hoagies-114964740762

Owner: Anthony Crawford

Employees: 9

In Business: Since 2002

At Present Location: Since 2015 (prior locations in Center Point and on Highland Avenue)

Most Popular Dish: The Philly Cheesesteak

Plus: Bread is shipped from Philadelphia, Pa.

 

TRAVIS CHICAGO STYLE FOOD TRUCK

Travis
The Grizzly Polar Bear Burger stands as one of Travis Chicago Styles’ most requested menu items. (Reginald Allen, for The Birmingham Times)

Locations: Jefferson Avenue Plaza; Thursday and Friday (day): West of I-65 on Lakeshore, near Regions Bank office; Friday and Saturday (night): 821 2nd Ave. N, Birmingham (outside Platinum of Birmingham), starting around 10 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays: 1013 8th Ave. N, Bessemer (Bessemer Flea Market), around 2 p.m.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 3 a.m.

Phone: 205-529-5232

Online: None; mostly word-of-mouth advertising

Owner: Travis Holmes

Employees: Varies (mostly family members)

In Business: Since 1990

At Present Location: Since 1990

Most Popular Dishes: Chicago Style Polish; Bear Burger

 

TROPICALEO

Tropicaleo
The Cubano, a traditional Puerto Rican sandwich, is a favorite amongst Tropicaleo’s customers. (Reginald Allen, for The Birmingham Times)

Location: 1821 2nd Ave. N, Birmingham (in Pizitz Food Hall); will open Avondale location in summer 2017

Hours: Monday through Thursday: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Saturday: 10 a.m. to midnight; Sunday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Phone: 205-643-5956

Online: tropicaleo.com; Facebook: facebook.com/tropicaleobham; Twitter: @tropicaleobham; Instagram: tropicaleobham

Owner: Isabel Medina

Employees: 11

In Business: Since 2017

At Present Location: Since 2017

Most Popular Dishes: Cuban Sandwich; Chicken Mofongo (plantain bowl filled with shredded chicken)

 

WAFFLEWORKS

WaffleWorks
A popular breakfast dish at Waffle Works includes shrimp and chicken. (Reginald Allen, for The Birmingham Times)

Location: 1821 2nd Ave. N, Birmingham (in Pizitz Food Hall)

Hours: Sunday through Thursday: 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.; Friday: 7 a.m. to midnight; Saturday: 8 a.m. to midnight (breakfast is served until 10:30 daily; lunch and dinner are served after 11)

Phone: 205-730-1922

Online: waffleworks.co; Facebook: facebook.com/WaffleWorksBHM; Twitter: @WaffleWorksBHM

Owners: Audrey Roberts, Daniel Roberts

Employees: 10

In Business: Since 2017

At Present Location: Since 2017

Most Popular Dishes: Chicken and Waffles; Collard Greens; Shrimp and Grits

 

YO MAMA’S

YoMamas
Chicken and Waffles from Yo Mama’s. (Reginald Allen, for The Birmingham Times)

Location: 2328 2nd Ave. N, Birmingham

Hours: Monday through Friday: 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; Second Saturday of every month: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Phone: 205-957-6545

Online: yomamasrestaurant.com; Facebook: facebook.com/YoMamasMeals; Twitter: @YoMamasMeals; Instagram: yomamasmeals

Owners: Mother and daughter, Denise Peterson and Crystal Peterson

Employees: 7

In Business: Since 2014

At Present Location: Since 2014

Most Popular Dishes: Chicken and Waffles; Shrimp and Grits

Plus: All meals are handmade to order; gluten-free options available

 

Z’S RESTAURANT

ZsRestaurant
Baked Chicken, Greens, Macaroni & Cheese and Candied Yams at Z’s. (Reginald Allen, for The Birmingham Times)

Location: 104 17th St. N, Birmingham

Hours: Monday through Friday: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Phone: 205-250-6288

Online: zs-restaurant.weebly.com; Facebook: facebook.com/pages/Zs-Take-OUT-Restaurant/108198725888176

Owners: Ezekiel “Zeke” Hameen, Carolyn Hameen

Employees: 5

In Business: Since 2008

At Present Location: Since 2008

Most Popular Dish: Vanilla Bean Pie

 

