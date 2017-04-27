The most popular dishes at some of the area’s minority-owned restaurants
Times Staff Report
CLORAY’S CAFÉ
Location: 2530 9th Ave. N, Bessemer, AL
Hours: Monday through Friday: 6:45 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday: Noon to 5 p.m.; Saturday: Closed
Phone: 205-424-4366
Online: facebook.com/CloraysCafe
Owner: Renea Porter
Employees: 2
In Business: Since 2013
At Present Location: Since 2013
Most Popular Dishes: Oxtails; Yams
Plus: Food is cooked with special consideration of certain restrictions, such as high cholesterol
EAGLE’S RESTAURANT
Location: 2610 16th St. N, Birmingham
Hours: Sunday through Friday: 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 a.m.; Saturday: Closed
Phone: 205-320-0099
Online: eaglesrestaurant.com; Facebook: facebook.com/eagles2610
Owners: Delores Banks, Ahmad Jamal Rucker
Employees: 4
In Business: Since 1993
At Present Location: Since 1993
Most Popular Dishes: Oxtails; Chitterlings
EAST OF THE MISSISSIPPI DINER
Location: 3103 Ensley Ave., Birmingham
Hours: Monday through Friday: 6 a.m.to 3 p.m.; Saturday: 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., breakfast served all day
Phone: 205-781-7837
Online: eastofthemississippidiner.com
Owner: Walter Thomas
Employees: 16
In Business: Since 2008
At Present Location: Since 2008
Most Popular Dish: Baked Chicken
Plus: Everything is made from scratch
EUGENE’S HOT CHICKEN
Location: 2268 9th Ave. N Birmingham (outside of Uptown)
Hours: Monday through Saturday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Food truck: Available by request
Phone: 205-322-7555
Online: eugeneshotchicken.com; Facebook: facebook.com/EugenesHotChicken; Instagram: eugeneshotchicken; Twitter: @ChickenEugene
Owner: Zebbie Carney
Employees: 17, including food truck
In Business: Since 2017 (storefront); food truck has been operating since 2015
At Present Location: Since 2017
Most Popular Dishes: Food truck: Chicken Tenders and Fries; Storefront: Quarter Plate
GHION CULTURAL HALL
Location: 1821 2nd Ave. N, Birmingham (in Pizitz Food Hall)
Hours: Monday through Thursday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Friday and Saturday: 11 a.m. to midnight; Sunday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Phone: 205-730-9177
Online: facebook.com/takele111
Owner: Amanshwa Takele
Employees: 8
In Business: Since 2017
At Present Location: Since 2017
Most Popular Dish: Ye-Beg Tibs (lamb cooked with onions, garlic, rosemary, and jalapeno peppers)
KAT’S KREATIONS SOUL FOOD AND CATERING
Location: 1204 Center Point Pkwy., Birmingham
Hours: Tuesday through Thursday: 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday: 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Monday: Closed
Phone: 205-920-7047, 205-887-7299
Online: thesiteexpo.com/KatKreations/about.html; Facebook: facebook.com/katskreationssoulfood
Owners: Katrice Evans-Nichols, Otha Nichols
Employees: 6
In Business: Since 2016
At Present Location: Since 2016
Most Popular Dishes: Chicken Dressing; Pork Chops; Chicken Broccoli Casserole; Oxtails
KAYLYN’S FOOD FOR THE SOUL
Location: 306 18th St. N, Bessemer
Hours: Sunday through Friday: 10:30 a.m. to
4 p.m.; Saturday: Closed
Phone: 205-426-2993
Online: kaylynsfoodforthesoul.com; Facebook: facebook.com/Kaylyns.soulfood; Twitter: @Kaylyns09
Owner: Rodricus Hunter
Employees: 6
In Business: Since 2009
At Present Location: Since 2009
Most Popular Dish: Oxtails
Plus: Oxtails are hand-cut and seasoned six days at a time
MAGIC CITY GRILLE
Location: 2201 3rd Ave. N, Birmingham
Hours: Monday through Friday: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Sunday, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Phone: 205-251-6500
Online: facebook.com/pages/Magic-City-Grill/117282301625058
Owners: Reginald White, Josephine White
Employees: 9
In Business: Since 2005
At Present Location: Since 2005
Most Popular Dishes: Fried Chicken; Meatloaf; Chicken and Broccoli Casserole; Chicken Tetrazzini
MIAMI FUSION CAFÉ
Location: 2015 5th Ave. N, Birmingham
Hours: Monday through Friday: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday: Extended hours to be determined
Phone: 205-730-9003
Online: facebook.com/pages/Miami-FUSION-Cafe/180381519035518
Owners: Louis Delgado, Juan Beras, Bruce Hammer
Employees: 11
In Business: Since 2017 (will open in May)
At Present Location: Since 2017
Most Popular Dish: Domi CariMaki Roll (a combination of traditional Caribbean dishes and sushi)
Plus: Includes a bakery with Cuban coffee desserts and pastries
MICHAEL’S STEAKS AND SEAFOOD
Location: 1903 29th Ave. S, Homewood (at Aloft Birmingham Soho Square)
Hours: Monday through Thursday: 11 a.m.to 10 p.m.; Friday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Saturday: 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Sunday: Closed, unless by special request
Phone: 205-871-9525
Online: michaelssteakandseafood.com
Owner: Bernadine Birdsong (purchased in 2016)
Employees: 25
In Business: Since 2009
At Present Location: Since 2009 (Hoover and Hwy 280 locations no longer in operation)
Most Popular Dish: Michael’s Signature Steer Butt (on Alabama’s Department of Tourism’s list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die)
NELSON BROTHER’S CAFÉ
Location: 312 17th St. N, Birmingham
Hours: Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday: Closed
Phone: 205-254-9098
Online: facebook.com/pages/Nelson-Brothers-Cafe/122944781095267
Owner: Jessie Nelson
Employees: 3
In Business: Since 1960
At Present Location: Since 1990 (formerly next to the historic Carver Theatre; moved a few doors down after expanding)
Most Popular Dishes: Sweet Potato Pie, Egg Custard Pie
POST OFFICE PIES
Location: 209 41st St. S, Birmingham
Hours: Sunday through Wednesday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Thursday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday: 11 a.m. to midnight
Phone: 205-582-9808
Online: postofficepies.com; Facebook: facebook.com/PostOfficePies; Twitter: @PostOfficePies; Instagram: postofficepies
Owner: John Hall
Employees: 35
In Business: Since 2014
At Present Location: Since 2014
Most Popular Dish: Swine Pizza (the Post Office Pies version of a meat lover’s pizza)
SUMTHIN GOOD
Location: 2017 Avenue F Ensley, Birmingham
Hours: Monday through Saturday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Phone: 205-243-2369, 205-821-2598
Online: facebook.com/Sumthin-Good-1029945160392093
Owners: Father and son, Eddie Yerby and Jehudijah Woods
Employees: 2
In Business: Since 2016
At Present Location: Since 2016
Most Popular Dishes: Turkey Meatballs, Turkey Necks
SWOUL FOODS
Location: 3435 Lorna Lane, Hoover
Hours: Monday through Friday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Phone: 205-704-0851
Online: swoulfood.com; Facebook: facebook.com/swoulfoods; Twitter: @swoulfood
Owner: Isaac Robinson
Employees: 7
In Business: Since 2014
At Present Location: Since 2016
Most Popular Dishes: Honey Citrus Chicken; Sriracha Wrap
Plus: Custom-made meals
T-BONE’S AUTHENTIC PHILLY STYLE CHEESESTEAKS AND HOAGIES
Location: 1017 20th St. S, Birmingham
Hours: Monday through Thursday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday: 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.; Sunday: Closed
Phone: 205-582-9993
Online: facebook.com/T-Bones-Authentic-Philly-Style-Cheesesteaks-and-Hoagies-114964740762
Owner: Anthony Crawford
Employees: 9
In Business: Since 2002
At Present Location: Since 2015 (prior locations in Center Point and on Highland Avenue)
Most Popular Dish: The Philly Cheesesteak
Plus: Bread is shipped from Philadelphia, Pa.
TRAVIS CHICAGO STYLE FOOD TRUCK
Locations: Jefferson Avenue Plaza; Thursday and Friday (day): West of I-65 on Lakeshore, near Regions Bank office; Friday and Saturday (night): 821 2nd Ave. N, Birmingham (outside Platinum of Birmingham), starting around 10 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays: 1013 8th Ave. N, Bessemer (Bessemer Flea Market), around 2 p.m.
Hours: 11 a.m. to 3 a.m.
Phone: 205-529-5232
Online: None; mostly word-of-mouth advertising
Owner: Travis Holmes
Employees: Varies (mostly family members)
In Business: Since 1990
At Present Location: Since 1990
Most Popular Dishes: Chicago Style Polish; Bear Burger
TROPICALEO
Location: 1821 2nd Ave. N, Birmingham (in Pizitz Food Hall); will open Avondale location in summer 2017
Hours: Monday through Thursday: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Saturday: 10 a.m. to midnight; Sunday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Phone: 205-643-5956
Online: tropicaleo.com; Facebook: facebook.com/tropicaleobham; Twitter: @tropicaleobham; Instagram: tropicaleobham
Owner: Isabel Medina
Employees: 11
In Business: Since 2017
At Present Location: Since 2017
Most Popular Dishes: Cuban Sandwich; Chicken Mofongo (plantain bowl filled with shredded chicken)
WAFFLEWORKS
Location: 1821 2nd Ave. N, Birmingham (in Pizitz Food Hall)
Hours: Sunday through Thursday: 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.; Friday: 7 a.m. to midnight; Saturday: 8 a.m. to midnight (breakfast is served until 10:30 daily; lunch and dinner are served after 11)
Phone: 205-730-1922
Online: waffleworks.co; Facebook: facebook.com/WaffleWorksBHM; Twitter: @WaffleWorksBHM
Owners: Audrey Roberts, Daniel Roberts
Employees: 10
In Business: Since 2017
At Present Location: Since 2017
Most Popular Dishes: Chicken and Waffles; Collard Greens; Shrimp and Grits
YO MAMA’S
Location: 2328 2nd Ave. N, Birmingham
Hours: Monday through Friday: 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; Second Saturday of every month: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Phone: 205-957-6545
Online: yomamasrestaurant.com; Facebook: facebook.com/YoMamasMeals; Twitter: @YoMamasMeals; Instagram: yomamasmeals
Owners: Mother and daughter, Denise Peterson and Crystal Peterson
Employees: 7
In Business: Since 2014
At Present Location: Since 2014
Most Popular Dishes: Chicken and Waffles; Shrimp and Grits
Plus: All meals are handmade to order; gluten-free options available
Z’S RESTAURANT
Location: 104 17th St. N, Birmingham
Hours: Monday through Friday: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Phone: 205-250-6288
Online: zs-restaurant.weebly.com; Facebook: facebook.com/pages/Zs-Take-OUT-Restaurant/108198725888176
Owners: Ezekiel “Zeke” Hameen, Carolyn Hameen
Employees: 5
In Business: Since 2008
At Present Location: Since 2008
Most Popular Dish: Vanilla Bean Pie