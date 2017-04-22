Two finalists selected for superintendent of Birmingham schools system
By Barnett Wright
The Birmingham Times
The Birmingham Board of Education announced Friday that Dr. Lisa Herring and Dr. Regina Thompson were finalists for superintendent.
Herring is chief academic officer for Jefferson County Public Schools in Louisville, Ky. Thompson is chief of teaching and learning for Richland County School District One in Blythewood, S.C.
Herring and Thompson will have interviews the week of April 25. Dates and times for those interviews will be available soon. Those interviews will also be open to the public.
A second survey seeking public input on the two finalists will be placed on the district website at the close of the last of the two interviews. The date of when the second survey will be posted and the deadline for citizens to reply to the surveys will be given soon.
Board members will review all of the scoring data on the two finalists and meet to vote on a superintendent on Tuesday, May 2 at 5:30 p.m.
Board members interviewed three candidates on Wednesday for superintendent. Originally, there were five candidates. However, Dr. Timothy Gadson III, superintendent designee and executive director of curriculum and schools for Robbinsdale Area Schools in Minneapolis, Minn., stepped down from consideration on Sunday, April 16.
Dr. Ronnie Dotson, superintendent of Carter County School District in Grayson, Ky. stepped down hours before his Wednesday interview. Both cited the community climate connected to the selection of the next superintendent as reasons for removing their names from consideration.