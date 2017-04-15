UAB again named to list of 100 Great Hospitals
By Bob Shepard
UAB News
UAB Hospital has once again been named to Becker’s Hospital Review’s list of 100 Great Hospitals in the United States for 2017. UAB is the only Alabama hospital to make the list.
The Becker’s editorial team selected hospitals for inclusion based on analysis of several ranking and award agencies, including U.S. News & World Report’s 2016-17 Honor Roll and specialty rankings, CMS star ratings, Leapfrog grades, Truven Health Analytics top hospitals, Most Wired hospitals, and Magnet accreditation.
“The hospitals included on this list are renowned for excellence,” according to the Becker’s Hospital Review website. “They are industry leaders in innovation, quality patient care and clinical research and have received recognition across various publications and accrediting organizations.”
The Becker’s website notes that the 1,157-bed UAB Hospital is a major hub for clinical research and cutting-edge medical care. The academic medical center is home to the only comprehensive cancer center in a five-state region. UAB Hospital was ranked No. 1 in Alabama by U.S. News & World Report for 2016-17, received Magnet certification hospital for topnotch nursing care and was designated a Most Wired hospital by Wired magazine in 2016 for integrating advanced technology into care delivery.
Becker’s Hospital Review says that the list is not a ranking or an endorsement and that hospitals cannot pay for inclusion on the list.