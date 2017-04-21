UAB hosts Women’s Night at the Barons featuring a shoe drive to help those in need
By Alicia Rohan
UAB News
The University of Alabama at Birmingham Women and Infants Center is hosting a night dedicated to women at the Birmingham Barons game Wednesday, May 3, at 7:05 p.m., when patrons can donate new and gently used shoes to women in need at the YWCA Central Alabama. Physicians from UAB will throw out the first pitch and sing the national anthem.
“The shoes represent how UAB Women and Infants Services is with a woman during every step of her life, providing the complete spectrum of women’s health care needs,” said William Andrews, chair of the UAB Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology. “The shoes will be donated to women in need at the YWCA Central Alabama to help them take the next step in their journey. We hope to make an impact on the health and well-being of women throughout the Birmingham community.”