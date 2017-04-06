Wells Fargo, mayor’s office head $2.5 million program for local homebuyers
Special to The Times
Mayor Bell will join with Wells Fargo for a $2.55 million local homebuyer program that will provide matching down payment assistance grants up to a $7,500 for eligible Birmingham-Jefferson County homebuyers.
Wells Fargo’s NeighborhoodLIFT program – with down payment assistance grants and homebuyer education – helps mortgage-ready homebuyers make homeownership more affordable, achievable and sustainable.
The NeighborhoodLIFT event takes place April 28-29 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex, where prospective homebuyers may qualify for up to $7,500 in matching down payment assistance to purchase a home within all of Jefferson County. In addition, prospective homebuyers will be able to take advantage of homebuyer education sessions and preview featured homes available for sale in local neighborhoods. Prospective homebuyers are encouraged to register to attend the event at www.NeighborhoodLIFT.com or by calling (866) 858-2151.
Wells Fargo will implement the program in collaboration with NeighborWorks America, Neighborhood Housing Services of Birmingham and NeighborWorks Columbus.
The NeighborhoodLIFT program is Wells Fargo’s single largest corporate philanthropic effort of its kind in the company’s history and is funded by the Wells Fargo Foundation. Since 2012, the programs have helped to create more than 13,150 homeowners with down payment assistance and homebuyer education in 50 housing markets.