Birmingham Auto Dealers Donate $105K to 3 Area Charities
Times staff report
Loud cheers rang out last week as representatives from A.G. Gaston Boys & Girls Club, Children’s Harbor, and Kid One Transport flipped over oversized checks to reveal amounts of $35,000 each from Birmingham Automobile Dealers Association.
“This is a great day to celebrate. We had a very successful Alabama Auto Show this year with a 24% increase in attendance, and thanks to the community coming out, we are able to give back to some wonderful local organizations that do so much for children in this area,” said Jennifer Whisenant, BADA Executive Director.
Representatives from each organization said a unanimous thank you for the gracious donations and explained how these donations will help them all with transportation needs for their nonprofits, an expense that is large and sometimes limits their capabilities.
“We appreciate our friendship with BADA. This goes above and beyond. Thank you! Thank you! Thank you!” said Frank Adams, President and Chief Professional Officer at A.G. Gaston Boys & Girls Club.
By supporting the 2017 Alabama Auto Show and the “Fueled by Passion” Charity Gala, the community helped in contributing to these charities. The 2018 Alabama Auto Show is scheduled for April 12-15, 2018. Charities interested in being considered for next year’s event, please contact the BADA office at info@bhamauto.org. Charities must be a non-profit organization with a focus on children and youth activities in our communities.