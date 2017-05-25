Once blinded, former football player can see through the eyes of a survivor
By Ariel Worthy
The Birmingham Times
Byron De’Vinner was blinded at age six after a barrel exploded in his face, but now he sees through the eyes of a survivor.
Survival meant staying in the burn unit at Children’s Hospital for about eight months and “… by the grace of God my skin came back and I can see,” De’Vinner said. “I wear glasses now, but I’m not blind.”
The former Alabama State University and University of Alabama at Birmingham football player has faced other hardships also.
From ages 9-14, he endured mental, physical and sexual abuse from his mother, he said.
“I’m not the only one who has gone through this. A lot of men don’t want to share their stories because they get embarrassed. I’ve looked at my story and realized there are others out here going through the same thing, but don’t want to admit it.”
“I’ve forgiven her,” he said of his mother. “I don’t want to leave this earth with a grudge on my heart against someone for what they’ve done.”
De’Vinner, 47, of Calera, has not let his difficulties define him. He is a mentor, coach, motivational speaker and author. He published a book, Through the Eyes of a Survivor, in 2012.
On June 10, he hosts his annual youth summer football camp in Homewood.
“This is the 13th year doing a camp, and it’s great seeing how these kids grow over the years,” he said. ““I host football camps and combines, but also I have a travel team of high school football players since 2011. Kids will come to me and open up about things they’ve gone through.”
Some have gone to play football at colleges and universities including Alabama, Auburn, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, Florida, Miami, Georgia, and in the NFL with the Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, the San Francisco 49ers and the Indianapolis Colts, he said.
One of the best aspects of being a coach and mentor is building a foundation to help kids reach their potential, he said. “But most important, they’re reaching their dreams to be better young men . . .” he said.
Football does not define a person, but it allows a person to find their character, De’Vinner said.
“It teaches you to overcome adversity and handle things in life,” he said. “when you have a discipline with sports in general, it helps you have a better handle on life. They won’t be out there getting in trouble because they are trying to reach their dreams and goals.”
De’Vinner said he wouldn’t have had the same discipline that he has now if he did not play football.
“It’s time-consuming, but it makes you stronger. It teaches you how to work hard.”
De’Vinner’s book, Through the Eyes of a Survivor, is about his life, but he doesn’t consider it a sob story.
“I was able to overcome what I went through, and I hope it inspires other people as well,” he said.
To purchase his book, visit Throughtheeyesofasurvivor.com.