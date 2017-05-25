Comedian Steve Brown set for two shows at the StarDome this weekend
By Trenisha Wiggins
The Birmingham Times
As a student at Stillman College in Tuscaloosa, Steve Brown hosted campus comedy and fashion shows. At one show, comedian Ricky Smiley headlined and gave Brown a bit of advice: “pursue a career in stand up.”
Brown took the advice and has traveled the country headlining at major comedy clubs, performing at famous venues, and, still, hosting university events.
He will be at The StarDome Comedy Club in Hoover Friday through Sunday with his witty remarks, original jokes, and his high-energy physical antics.
“I’m a regular guy next door, believe it or not, who is addicted to making people laugh,” Brown said.
That “addiction” began after he graduated from Stillman with a degree in Broadcast Communications. He toured with Smiley for over a year and thanks the Birmingham-native for helping him get his start.
Even though he has crisscrossed the country Brown always remembers where he came from.
Born in Detroit, Michigan, he was raised in Tuscaloosa by his grandparents who had deep roots in the church. “We churched all, day every day,” Brown said.
He thanks Tuscaloosa for keeping him well rounded. “Tuscaloosa is one of those places where no matter what you do and who you are they are proud of you,” said Brown, who is just “Steve” when he comes home.
He finds ways to give back to his hometown.
He has the Steve Brown Scholarship Fund which helps students with financial issues. The scholarship targets students who make the grade but cannot meet some of the financial requirements, he said.
“I know what the struggles were being in college,” Brown said. “Sometimes the student loans or financial aid just isn’t enough. That is where we bridge the gap.”
He raises money for the scholarships by selling merchandise, t-shirts and DVDs. He also hosts a monthly show in Tuscaloosa called “Funny First Fridays” in which all of the proceeds go to the scholarship fund.
The fund began at Stillman College and has recently branched out to other institutions. The most recent recipient of the Steve Brown Scholarship is a student from Miles College. The next school on the list is Grambling State University and the goal eventually is to reach all of the Historically Black Colleges and Universities across the United States, Brown said.
There is more to comedy than telling jokes on stage, Brown said. He recently began teaching comedy courses. The program, More Than Jokes Comedy Course, focuses on the business side of comedy. “People think that our business is just getting on stage telling a joke and making people laugh,” he said. “There’s a ‘dark side’ that will eat you alive if you are not about your business.”
Brown has instructors who teach young comics courses that include joke writing and stage presence.
Brown, a former substitute teacher in the Tuscaloosa County School System, said, “I like giving back. I try to do as much as I possibly can to show my face in the community.”
He’s working on another project with his wife, Nachera; a pilot for a relationship series entitled “Brown Sugar Chronicles.” The show is a weekly live feed aired via Facebook in which viewers can ask for advice on marriage and relationships. “It’s live. It’s comical. It’s real,” he said.