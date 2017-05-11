Fusion Awards honors Birmingham’s, givers, entrepreneurs and game-changers
Times Staff Report
The Birmingham Fusion Awards on Friday, May 5, recognized the spirit, creativity and resourcefulness of the Magic City’s brightest minority and female business leadership.
Fusion attendees heard leadership and business tips from community members and celebrities who moderated panel discussions.
Singer Major and award-winning actress and community activist Kesha Knight Pulliam were also on hand for this annual event.
Attendees learned tips on team building, prosperity, connecting, career and personal development complete with a red-carpet experience and post-awards receptions.
Winners of the 2017 Fusion Awards are.
Entrepreneur: Jose Garcia
Creator: Dr. Corey Hartman
Giver: Joyce Vance
Game Changer: Paget Pizitz & Harriet Reis
Leader: Isabel Rubio
Energizer: Jarralynne Agee
Innovator: Alexander Shunnarah
Connector: Dan Crane
Alabama NewsCenter contributed to this report.