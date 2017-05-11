Fusion Awards honors ​Birmingham’s, givers, entrepreneurs and game-changers

| May 11, 2017 | ♃ Recent Stories ☄ | No Comments

Times Staff Report

The Birmingham Fusion Awards on Friday, May 5, recognized the spirit, creativity and resourcefulness of the Magic City’s brightest minority and female business leadership.

Fusion attendees heard leadership and business tips from community members and celebrities who moderated panel discussions.

Singer Major and award-winning actress and community activist Kesha Knight Pulliam were also on hand for this annual event.

Attendees learned tips on team building, prosperity, connecting, career and personal development complete with a red-carpet experience and post-awards receptions.

Winners of the 2017 Fusion Awards are.

Entrepreneur: Jose Garcia

Creator: Dr. Corey Hartman

Giver: Joyce Vance

Game Changer: Paget Pizitz & Harriet Reis

Leader: Isabel Rubio

Energizer: Jarralynne Agee

Innovator: Alexander Shunnarah

Connector: Dan Crane

Alabama NewsCenter contributed to this report.

Ronnie O'Brien Rice accepts the Innovator Award for the Alexander Shunnarah Law Firm during the Birmingham Fusion Awards at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. (Stephonia Taylor McLinn photo.)
Ronnie O’Brien Rice accepts the Innovator Award for the Alexander Shunnarah Law Firm during the Birmingham Fusion Awards at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. (Stephonia Taylor McLinn photo.)

 

Energizer Award winner Kellie Solomon, executive administrative assistant to Mayor William A. Bell, Sr. and director of My Brother’s Keeper with the city of Birmingham. (Stephonia Taylor McLinn photo).
Energizer Award winner Kellie Solomon, executive administrative assistant to Mayor William A. Bell, Sr. and director of My Brother’s Keeper with the city of Birmingham. (Stephonia Taylor McLinn photo).

 

Dr. Jarralynne Agee, director of the Office of Violence Reduction with the city of Birmingham, an Energizer Award winner. (Stephonia Taylor McLinn photo).
Dr. Jarralynne Agee, director of the Office of Violence Reduction with the city of Birmingham, an Energizer Award winner. (Stephonia Taylor McLinn photo).

 

Erskine "Chuck" Faush, Jr, (seated center) and the Barry Walker family during the Birmingham Fusion Awards at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex on May 5. (Stephonia Taylor McLinn photo).
Erskine “Chuck” Faush, Jr, (seated center) and the Barry Walker family during the Birmingham Fusion Awards at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex on May 5. (Stephonia Taylor McLinn photo).

 

Yazmin Reyes Cavale, CEO of GLOW and Jim Cavale, co-founder of GLOW. (Stephonia Taylor McLinn photo).
Yazmin Reyes Cavale, CEO of GLOW and Jim Cavale, co-founder
of GLOW. (Stephonia Taylor McLinn photo).

Related Posts

About The Author

admin