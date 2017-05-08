Honda Donates 2017 Pilot SUV to Birmingham Civil Rights Institute
Special to the Times
Honda has donated a 2017 Honda Pilot SUV to the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute (BCRI) to help the Institute share its message in the community. The vehicle, built at Honda Manufacturing of Alabama (HMA) in Lincoln, AL, will be used for educational and community outreach.
“We are thankful for this donation from Honda and excited to put it to good use,” said Andrea L.Taylor, BCRI president and CEO. “It will increase the visibility of the Institute as we travel throughout the area.”
The 2017 Honda Pilot will be used to transport educators and supplies to area schools and community events, as well as youth leadership field trips. A specialty wrap on the exterior of the Pilot will promote BCRI, and its role as part of the Birmingham Civil Rights National Monument.
The vehicle was presented during Honda’s 33rd annual Honda Supplier Conference in Birmingham.
“HMA values our partnership with the BCRI as the organization’s mission aligns with our diversity and inclusion efforts,” said Mike Oatridge, vice president of manufacturing for Honda Alabama and BCRI board member. “The BCRI has served as an educational resource in sharing the rich history of our state with our associates from around the world. As the BCRI celebrates its 25th anniversary, HMA’s partnership with the institute continues to strengthen.”