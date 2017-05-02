Janet Jackson World Tour coming to Birmingham Dec. 9
Times Staff Report
After a year-long hiatus, Janet Jackson is back on stage.
The Grammy-winning artist announced on Twitter that she would be continuing her tour as she promised. Her tour will come through Birmingham on Dec. 9 at the BJCC Legacy Arena.
Birmingham was one of the many cities that Jackson cancelled during her Unbreakable tour last year, but according to Live Nation, tickets held for the previous events that are now re-scheduled will be honored at the new dates.
The name of the 56-city extravaganza is The State of the World Tour.
“It’s not about politics, it’s about people, the world, relationships and just love,” Jackson said in a video on Twitter.
Jackson also confirmed that she and her husband, Wissam Al Mana, are separated.
“We are in court, and the rest is in God’s hands,” she said.
The State of the World tour will run from Sept. 7 through Dec. 19, and tickets will go on sale on May 5.