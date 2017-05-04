Photos: Magic City Art Connection Transforms Downtown Birmingham

The 34th annual Magic City Art Connection transformed Linn Park in downtown Birmingham into an arts and cultural epicenter that included Interactive Art Workshops such as “Color, Color, Color: Pablo Picasso” led by artist Robby Wise.

Through a collaborative mural, Wise had a crash course, mixing art history and technique as visitors learned about Picasso and color. Wise pointed out that Pablo Picasso taught the world to look at everything we experience as something completely new and abstract. He was able to capture action and emotion through the art movement known as cubism. Along with learning about cubism, participants in this workshop learned about one of the basic elements of art, color.

The three-day event was held April 28-30 and featured Fine Art from artists around the country and drew an estimated 15,000. MCAC put together a number of artists who featured wood, photography, painting, jewelry, metalwork, drawing, fiber, glass, mixed media, sculpture, clay and stained glass.

The event also featured the annual high school sculpture competition featuring Alabama School of Fine Arts; Shades Valley High School and The Altamont School and the Corks & Chefs culinary exploration with some of the area’s top restaurants.

A couple peruses a vendor's through photography prints at the Magic City Art Connection at Linn Park. Reginald Allen, for the Birmingham Times.
Magic City Art 2
Held at Linn Park, The Magic City Art Connection featured various mediums of art including paintings, photography, sculptures and jewelry. (Reginald Allen, for the Birmingham Times.)

 

Magic City Art 3
Various local Food Trucks were stationed across from Linn Park during the Magic City Art Connection. (Reginald Allen, for the Birmingham Times.)

 

Magic City Art 4
An abstract sculpture by artist Shadow May featured at the Magic City Art Connection. (Reginald Allen, for the Birmingham Times.)

 

Magic City Art 5
A sculpture by vendor Susan C Clayton at the Magic City Art Connection. (Reginald Allen, for the Birmingham Times.)

 

Magic City Art 6
The Magic City Art Connection was pet-friendly, encouraging attendees to bring their dogs. (Reginald Allen, for the Birmingham Times.)

 

Magic City Art 7
Wisconsin-based artist Dick Cooley creates his work out of miscellaneous metal items. (Reginald Allen, for the Birmingham Times.)

 

Magic City Art 8
Magic City Art 9
Magic City Art 11
Winner of the Magic City Art Connection High School Sculpture Award, ” Monuments Meet the Streets” was crafted by students at the Alabama School of Fine Arts. (Reginald Allen, for the Birmingham Times.)

 

Magic City Art 14
The Jasmine Dance ensemble were one of many multi-cultural groups to perform on the Backyard Production Stage at the Magic City Art Connection. (Reginald Allen, for the Birmingham Times)

 

Magic City Art 16
Magic City Art 18
A member of the Notinee Indian Dance company helps a younger performer get ready before taking the Backyard Production Stage at the Magic City Connection. (Reginald Allen, for the Birmingham Times.)

 

Magic City Art 23
Various hands-on crafts were made for available for children at the Magic City Art Connection. (Reginald Allen, for the Birmingham Times.)

 

Magic City Art 25
Children cool off in the water at the Magic City Art Connection. (Reginald Allen, for the Birmingham Times.)

 

Magic City Art 29
Alabama Limestone pottery crafted by Brooks Barrow, a stone craftsman and vendor at the Magic City Art Connection. (Reginald Allen, for the Birmingham Times.)

 

Magic City Art 31
