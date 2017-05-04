Photos: Magic City Art Connection Transforms Downtown Birmingham

The 34th annual Magic City Art Connection transformed Linn Park in downtown Birmingham into an arts and cultural epicenter that included Interactive Art Workshops such as “Color, Color, Color: Pablo Picasso” led by artist Robby Wise.
Through a collaborative mural, Wise had a crash course, mixing art history and technique as visitors learned about Picasso and color. Wise pointed out that Pablo Picasso taught the world to look at everything we experience as something completely new and abstract. He was able to capture action and emotion through the art movement known as cubism. Along with learning about cubism, participants in this workshop learned about one of the basic elements of art, color.
The three-day event was held April 28-30 and featured Fine Art from artists around the country and drew an estimated 15,000. MCAC put together a number of artists who featured wood, photography, painting, jewelry, metalwork, drawing, fiber, glass, mixed media, sculpture, clay and stained glass.
The event also featured the annual high school sculpture competition featuring Alabama School of Fine Arts; Shades Valley High School and The Altamont School and the Corks & Chefs culinary exploration with some of the area’s top restaurants.