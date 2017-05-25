Tri-County Links, Inc. hosts talk with Rep. Terri Sewell
By Amber Grigley
ABC 33/40
Approximately 100 people were at the Oxmoor Valley community center on Sunday to hear Rep. Terri Sewell have a conversation with ABC 33/40’s Wendell Edwards.
The event was sponsored by the Tri-County (AL) Chapter of Links, Incorporated.
In her opening statement, Sewell stressed her commitment to District 7 where she is serving her fourth term in Congress.
“I know what’s possible from the 7th Congressional district with a little bit of resources and a whole lot of opportunities,” she said. “So, the challenge for me every day as a member of Congress is ‘How do I pay it forward? How do I give back to a community that gave me so much?’ I know what’s possible, so how do we provide those resources and opportunities for the folks back home,” she said.
During the conversation, Sewell spoke about President Trump and a range of other topics that included U.S. National Security, Russian interference in the U.S. Elections, cybersecurity and affordable healthcare.
Sewell also opened the floor for questionings, allowing community leaders and guests to share questions and concerns.