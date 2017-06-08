BBA provides work-force program for young professionals
Special to the Times
The Birmingham Business Alliance’s (BBA) Talent Recruitment Project kicked off Tuesday, June 6, at Vulcan Park and Museum with “BHM 101: Experience the Magic”
Interns, summer associates and graduate students employed in Birmingham for the summer are invited to participate in the summer-long workforce program. It is led by the BBA to support Birmingham employers in their talent recruitment and retention efforts, while providing professional development opportunities.
“Location is a deciding factor for many millennials entering the workforce,” said Brittney Smith, manager of workforce development at the BBA. “The BBA’s summer intern experience is designed to assist regional employers in their talent attraction efforts, by showing interns why Birmingham is a great place to live, work and play.”
Last year’s program drew nearly 200 interns employed with more than 20 Birmingham companies. This year’s half–day kickoff will include a brief presentation on Birmingham’s history by Vulcan Park and Museum, a crash course on Birmingham’s economy by the BBA and an opportunity to learn about summer events and service opportunities, as well as networking, live entertainment and amazing views on Vulcan’s city overlook.
“As the iconic symbol of our city, we aim to advance knowledge and understanding of Birmingham’s history and culture and encourage exploration of our region,” said Morgan Black, director of marketing and public relations at Vulcan Park and Museum. “With this goal in mind, we are always thrilled to see new talent in our area that lends to the growth and continued discovery of our great city.”
Program Schedule
June 14 – “Maximizing Your Strengths,” 5:30 to 7 p.m., at the Birmingham Business Alliance, sponsored by Regions Bank
Through this workshop, interns will learn how to develop and leverage their unique, marketable strengths to build a successful career.
June 21 – “Your Financial Future,” 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Birmingham Business Alliance, sponsored by America’s First Credit Union
The final years of college and post-graduation are a time of new found freedom for many interns. Through this interactive session, interns will learn what it takes to secure a successful financial future through basic money management skills, such as living within a budget and handling credit and debt.
June 28 – “Networking 101: Making the Connection,” at the Birmingham Business Alliance
Interns will learn how to network effectively to build their professional brand and will take part in a community service project.
July 8 – Community Service Project; Location TBD
July 12 – End-of-Summer Celebration; Location TBD
This event will celebrate the completion of a successful and fun summer in Birmingham. Interns will enjoy an evening highlighting Birmingham’s people, culture and food. This event will include live performances from local bands and food from some of Birmingham’s favorites.
There is no cost for interns or companies to participate in the program and food and beverages will be provided by the BBA during each event. Interns can register at https://birminghambusinessalliance.com/bhm-101-experience-magic-kick-off/
The BBA’s Talent Recruitment Project (TRP) hosts several industry-specific events throughout the year to recruit top graduating students from colleges across Alabama to Birmingham. TRP events coincide with existing Birmingham events such as The Magic City Classic, and address hiring needs in top Birmingham job sectors, such as finance and insurance and engineering and technology.