Birmingham Churches Established In The 1800s Have Mastered A Formula

By Nathan Turner Jr.
For the Birmingham Times

Churches with longevity have mastered a formula: they fill community needs and are fortified with strong leadership, say church historians. Robust families and communities also contribute to this equation.

“Many of the older churches, such as Sixth Avenue Baptist and Sixteenth Street Baptist, have had strong continuous leadership,” said the Rev. Dr. Wilson Fallin, president of Easonian Baptist Bible College in Powderly. “And they have programs that take care of the needs of the people.”

In Birmingham, there are at least 11 churches that were established in the 1800s—including St. Paul United Methodist Church (1869) and Sixteenth Street Baptist Church (1873). At least another 12 are 100 years old or older, and two more will celebrate centennials by 2019.

Sixteenth Street Baptist Church was organized as the First Colored Baptist Church of Birmingham, the first black church to organize in Birmingham. Sixth Avenue Baptist Church was founded in 1881 as the Second Colored Baptist Church. Both churches figured prominently in the Birmingham-inspired U.S. civil rights movement.

Fallin, who also is a professor of history at the University of Montevallo, explained that churches located in robust communities often are able to survive, while others may fall by the wayside. He cited the 135-year-old First Congregational Church on Birmingham’s Center Street on the west side as an example. The church was founded in 1882 and originally operated in a vacant store on 4th Avenue between 16th and 17th Streets North. It moved to its current location in the middle-class section of Smithfield in 1952, according to the church website.

St. Paul United Methodist Church. Est. 1869. (Solomon Crenshaw Jr./For The Birmingham Times).

“Churches have gone out of existence because their surrounding communities have deteriorated,” said Fallin. “But people who live in houses that they own and remain in for a number of years … contribute to the longevity of churches.”

Historian Wayne Flynt, a retired professor and history department chairman at Auburn University, said churches are formed not just because of theology but also because of sociology. As a neighborhood changes, sociological transformations occur before theological transformations, he said.

“Churches form themselves around doctrine, and churches form themselves around sociology,” said Flynt. “Almost everybody recognizes the theological origin of congregations, but not so much attention has been paid to the sociological nature of congregations.”

For example, he said, “Before very long, when the pastor leaves, you call someone, especially in congregationally driven churches like Baptists and Pentecostals, and wind up getting somebody who’s more like you … economically and socially in terms of education and background.”

Churches can sometimes be divided between family churches and community churches, he said, citing research by Troy Morrison, the former executive secretary of the Alabama Baptist State Convention. Upon a pastor’s arrival, there are about three or four people who will determine if he stays.

“[A family church may have] 300 members, but there are two or three or four patriarchs and matriarchs who will decide [the pastor’s] fate at any given time,” Flynt said. “Then there are churches that typically are community churches; they tend to be governed not by patriarchs and matriarchs but by committees.”

Dr. Wayne Flynt.

In a community church, the budget committee, the personnel committee, and the deacons represent several different families.

Fallin, who most recently pastored Oak Grove Baptist Church in Bessemer for 27 years, pointed out that many African-American churches fold following a break within the membership.

“These splits are often hard situations. But if there is a smooth transition and not a lot of dissension” a church can survive the rupture, he added.

Also, Fallin pointed out, many long-lived churches are static in growth and experience declines in membership. This phenomenon arises as older members die and younger people are attracted to nondenominational or charismatic houses of worship that feature “aggressive” programs, push discussion groups, and offer a variety of family activities.

The most robust and resilient churches still fill community needs, much like houses of worship did following the demise of slavery in the United States, observers say. During that period, African-American churches took on roles as self-help institutions that aided the sick, ran burial societies to raise money for funeral expenses, and even started schools and banks. Another need fulfilled by churches: they provide a sense of dignity to many congregants.

“They give hope and self-esteem. A person can be a janitor during the week, but they can serve as a deacon or choir member on Sunday,” Fallin said.

Some of Birmingham’s Oldest Churches

  Established Pastor
St. Paul United Methodist Church

1500 6th Ave. North, Birmingham

 1869 Rev. Horace Blount
Sixteenth Street Baptist Church

1530 Sixth Avenue North, Northside

 1873 Rev. Arthur Price, Jr.
Broad Street Missionary Baptist Church 121 Morris Avenue, Birmingham 1878 Rev. Truitt Evans, Sr.
Twenty-Second Ave. Baptist Church 2614 22nd Avenue North, N. Birmingham 1878 Rev. Keith L. Winfield
Thirgood (Memorial CME Church

1027 Seventh Avenue, North, Northside

 1879 Rev. Lamont Johnson
Sixth Avenue Baptist Church

1529 Sixth Avenue, South

 1881 Rev. John Cantelow
First Congregational Church 1024 Center Street North 1882 Rev. Dr. Rodney Franklin
Macedonia 17th Street Baptist Church

922 17th Street North, Northside

 1885 Thomas Hunter
Metropolitan AME Zion Church

1530 Fourth Avenue North, Northside

 1885 Rev. Josh U. Johnson
Bethel AME Church

1524 Avenue D, Ensley

 1888 Rev. Ronald Thompson
Jackson Street Baptist Church

230 63rd Street South, Woodlawn

 1888 Rev. George England III
Metropolitan CME Church

 1600 Ave. K, Ensley

 1900 Dr, Larry Batie
New Pilgrim Baptist Church

903 Sixth Avenue South, Southside

 1900 Rev. James Brooks
Shady Grove Baptist Church

3444 31st Way North, Collegeville

 1902 Michael S. Yarborough
Bethel Baptist Church, Collegeville 3200 28th Avenue North, Collegeville 1904 Rev. Dr. Thomas L. Wilder Jr.
Groveland Baptist Church

5437 5th Avenue S., Woodlawn

 1905 Rev. James E. Johnson
St. John Missionary Baptist Church

2401 Carlos Avenue SW, Powderly

 1910 (no current pastor)
St. Paul AME Church

300 4th Court Northside, Smithfield

 1911 Rev. Dr. Ronald D. Sterling
Oak Street Baptist Church

3224 Virginia Ave, Collegeville

 1916 Marvin. R. Conner
St. Paul CME Church

400 Circle Street, Docena

 1916 Alvin Crenshaw
Starlight Baptist Church

1280 AL 150, Muscoda

 1916 Rev. Dr. Alfonso Ross, Jr.
Galilee Baptist Church

1013 23rd Street North, Northside

 1918 Dr. James E. Tyus
East End Baptist Church

2609 Sixth Avenue South, Southside

 1919 Johnny L. Mosby

 

Source: Birmingham Historical Society. The Birmingham Times.

