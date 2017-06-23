Mayor Authorizes City Crews to help on Private Property following Yesterday’s Storms
Special to the Times
Mayor William Bell authorized City public works crews to remove trees and debris from private property around the city following the severe storms in areas like Ensley and Roosevelt City. Crews will begin work today as the weather allows.
“We know that we have more storms coming and we want citizens to know that we will be there to assist starting early in the morning and in between the storms today. We urge citizens to call 311 to report downed trees or other debris. Citizens can also contact us via email, social media or the Nextdoor app. As problems are reported, we will have crews working non stop throughout the weekend to quickly clean up the damage,” said Mayor Bell.
Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday declared a statewide State of Emergency in anticipation of severe weather moving through Alabama starting on Tuesday. This declaration allows the City to enter private property when doing so is necessary for a public interest such as a danger to adjacent property, the right of way or to help facilitate other emergency work.
Please urge your neighbors to call 311 to quickly facilitate cleanup.
Due to the potential threat of tornadoes today at noon BFRS will open community shelters 10:00 a.m.