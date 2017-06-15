Metro Birmingham NAACP salutes outstanding women
Special to the Times
The Metro Birmingham National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) recently held its 17th Annual Salute to Wonderful Outstanding Women (WOW) at the Birmingham Museum of Art in the Steiner Auditorium.
The museum was decorated with pink roses, orchards and chrysanthemums surrounded with sparkle.
Honorees were Sandra V. Lee, Interim Director Birmingham Public Library/Administrator of the Year; Loretta Bitten, Mother of the Year; Alabama Representative Rolanda Hollis, Rising Star/Newly Elected Official of the Year; Valencia “Mrs. V” Johnson, Community Contributor of the Year and Barbara S. Allen, Woman of the Year.
Others honored were Vivian Diggins, Marshel Jackson-Hatcher, Patricia Davis, Judy Woods, Jeanette Woods Smith, Gwendolyn Jones, Mary Jones, Willie Mae Lapsley Wedgeworth, Carolyn W. Johnson, Melissa E. Smiley, Judge Brendette Brown Green, Leatrice Blackmon, Judge Lorraine Pringle, Paulette P. Roby, Dinetta C. Gay, Elaine H. King, Treser Bertrand, Rose H. Coleman, Diane Bivens, Nan Baldwin, Marshae Madison Pelt, Deborah Grimes, Candace Grimes-Smiley, Christal Whitfield.
The co-chairs were The Honorable Alabama Representative Juandalynn D. Givan and The Honorable Jefferson County Commission President Pro Sandra Little Brown, Honorary Co-Chair. Wendell Edwards ABC33/40 TV Anchor, served as Master of Ceremony.