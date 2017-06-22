Miles College challenges community to go the extra mile
Special to the Times
Miles College President George T. French, Jr. has announced the “The Extra Mile 21 Day Challenge”, a fundraising campaign asking the Miles College community to raise money to support student scholars in their pursuit of excellence. The campaign is through June 30.
With 97 percent of students requiring some form of funding, a genuine struggle to overcome obstacles to graduate is certain for many of those who yearn to acquire a college degree. This dilemma has required a call to action through “The Extra Mile 21 Day Challenge.” The campaign plays a critical role in helping to keep the large majority of students on the path to graduation.
This campaign provides a consistent way for alums, community leaders and members at large to stay engaged with Miles College through their financial support which helps sustain academic success and services.
“I hope through this campaign we will inspire others to get involved in ensuring the academic success of our students”, said French. “We want to ensure that our student scholars and athletes are able to successfully matriculate through Miles College and ultimately graduate.”
For more information contact the Office of Institutional Planning and Development at 205-929-1452. Visit www.miles.edu.
Campus Day
Miles College will host Campus Day for new and potential students, June 24, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the Welcome and Admissions Center. Interested students will have an opportunity to tour the 35-acre campus, meet staff members from the Office of Admissions, Financial Aid, Band, Choir and Online Education.
The Office of Financial Aid at Miles College provides a comprehensive array of options to finance a college education. It is the goal of our trained financial aid counselors to assist students and answer any questions that they may have. Counselors will be on hand to assist interested students on Campus Day.
To make a reservation for this event, contact the Admissions Office at 205-929-1656 or email admissions@miles.edu.
Miles College located at 5500 Myron Massey Blvd., Fairfield, AL, 35064, is a senior, liberal arts, church related College with roots in the Christian Methodist Episcopal Church. Miles offers 25 Bachelor Degree programs in six academic divisions.