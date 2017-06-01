St. Vincent’s hosts 30th Annual National Cancer Survivors Day
Special to the Times
St. Vincent’s Health System is hosting a National Cancer Survivors Day event on Sunday to commemorate National Cancer Survivors Day®.
The event will be held Sunday, June 4, 2017 from 1-3 p.m. at St. Vincent’s Birmingham Bruno Conference Center 810 St. Vincent’s Drive Birmingham, AL 35205. (Visitors can park in the North Tower Deck)
The celebration marks the 30th annual National Cancer Survivors Day®. Thousands of people in hundreds of communities across the globe will hold celebrations on this day to honor cancer survivors and to show the world that life after a cancer diagnosis can be fruitful, rewarding, and even inspiring.
The St. Vincent’s Birmingham Bruno Cancer and St. Vincent’s East Cancer Center will celebrate at the Bruno Conference Center on the St. Vincent’s Birmingham campus. They will have resources available to help address cancer survivorship issues including: “I am a Survivor: What Do I Do Now,” “I am a Survivor: How Can I Heal Physically, Emotionally and Spiritually,” and “I am a Survivor: How can I Help?”
A local cancer advocacy group, Forge Breast Cancer Survivor Center, which offers support, knowledge, strength and direction for both survivors and co-survivors will be there. Attendees will also pick up a special shirt created just for this family friendly event, which celebrates the lives of survivors, caregivers and healthcare providers. This local event is part of a worldwide celebration coordinated by the National Cancer Survivors Day® Foundation.
Anyone living with a history of cancer – from the moment of diagnosis through the remainder of life – is a cancer survivor, according to the National Cancer Survivors Day® Foundation. In the United States alone, there are more than 14 million people living with a history of cancer.