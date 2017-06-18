The White House visit for the winners of major American team sports has been a tradition for decades. But incidents of individuals skipping the affair as part of a political protest have become something of a tradition as well. When the New England Patriots won Super Bowl 51, there we several players that decided not to visit Trump’s White House. But the Golden State Warriors have become the only professional team on record that has unanimously agreed to skip the White House visit altogether.
Right after winning the 2017 NBA Finals on Monday, the Warriors declined the ceremony to honor their win over Cleveland, according to several sources. This comes a day after NCAA college football national champion Clemson attended the White House in a ceremony to celebrate their win over Alabama.
Notable Patriots who missed the April ceremony were Tom Brady (though he is said to be a friend of the president), Legarrette Blount, Martellus Bennett and Danny Amendola.