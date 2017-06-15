The Pride of Birmingham
June 15, 2017 | ♃ Recent Stories ☄ | No Comments|
Special to the Times
Central Alabama Pride Inc.’s PrideFest was held on June 10 at Sloss Furnace while the Pride Parade was June 11 on 7th Avenue. For the first time in history of Central Alabama Pride, a mayoral proclamation and a city council resolution were presented. Mayor William Bell presented the Proclamation. City Council President Johnathan Austin presented the resolution. Hundreds came out to celebrate the festivities in downtown Birmingham.