Birmingham residents send relief supplies to flood-ravaged Houston
Special to The Times
The City of Birmingham on Wednesday began collecting items for Houston and the Southeast Texas area at Boutwell Auditorium.
“Birmingham is a generous and kind city and we know that everyone including myself wants to do whatever we can to help the storm victims,” said Mayor William Bell.
Boutwell Auditorium will be the collection point from Wed., Aug. 30th through Sun., Sept. 3rd from 7 a.m.- 6 p.m. Texas authorities are specifically in need of canned goods, bottled water, cleaning supplies. In addition, canned pet food is needed for the many pets who are now displaced.
“Any donation is welcome and appreciated,” said Mayor Bell.
Football fans can also help
Bell is partnering with the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) and Alabama Agriculture & Mechanical to encourage every fan attending Saturday’s game at Legion Field to bring a canned food item or canned pet food item.
“We expect a huge crowd for the return of UAB football. If every fan just brings one canned item, we will make a huge impact,” said Bell.
Donation boxes will be set up at the gates for fans to drop off their items before going into the stadium.
For more information, call (205) 335-4573.