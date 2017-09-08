Grammy winning Gospel Icon CeCe Winans to perform at Balance Women’s conference in Birmingham
Times Staff Report
Grammy Award winning gospel artist CeCe Winans will headline Greater Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church’s three-day Balance Women’s Conference 2017, set for Sept. 14-16.
The conference will be held at the church, 2135 Jefferson Avenue, SW. Winans, hailed as the most-awarded female gospel artist of all time, will perform in concert on opening night, Thursday, Sept. 14, at 7 p.m. in the church’s sanctuary.
Her current album ‘Let Them Fall In Love,’ released in February, debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard Top Gospel Chart.
“We have invited the legendary CeCe Winans to headline this year’s conference,” said the Rev. Michael Wesley, Sr., church pastor. “We have also summoned others from among America’s top women ministers who will inspire, challenge and bless the souls of those who attend. We view this conference as part of creating balance in our church and aiding the fulfilling of the biblical purposes of evangelism, discipleship, fellowship, ministry and worship. We want to define, develop and deploy next level leaders, especially women who can assist in shaping our nation’s future.”
The conference continues Friday, Sept. 15, with a 5:30 p.m. welcome reception with walking fashions; it ends noon Saturday, Sept. 16.
In its second year, the conference aims to encourage, inspire and empower women to live a life balanced through spiritual concepts.
On Friday, sessions will feature Wesley and Debra Berry, associate director of the Sunday School Publishing Board’s Christian Resources. On Saturday, there will be health and beauty suites and featured speakers, including Gwendolyn Boyd, former national president of Delta Sigma Theta and former president of Alabama State University.
For ticket price and the full conference agenda, visit www.greatershiloh.org.