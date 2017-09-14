Jefferson County Commissioner David Carrington ends bid for Alabama Governor
By Barnett Wright
The Birmingham Times
Jefferson County Commissioner David Carrington announced today that he is ending his campaign for governor of Alabama.
Carrington had announced his bid for governor in May.
“After prayerful consideration, I’ve decided it’s time for me to end my campaign for governor,” he said in a statement. “My six-month journey has been fascinating – one I will never forget or regret. I’ve learned so much about our state, its politics, its citizens and myself.”
Carrington said his decision has nothing to do with health or relationship issues. “It just wasn’t meant to be.”
Carrington said he plans to serve out the remainder of his term on the Jefferson County Commission and has “no current plans to seek another elected office in the future. It was never about the position; it was always about improving the quality of government for our citizens.”
He began contacting supporters today to inform them of his decision after saying four months ago he would run during a festive announcement at Vulcan Park and Museum, a well-known landmark overlooking Birmingham and Jefferson County.
Carrington, a Republican, is now serving his second term on the Jefferson County Commission, Alabama’s largest local government.
He faced an uphill fundraising battle in an increasingly competitive field for the gubernatorial nomination.
Gov. Kay Ivey, who is completing a term vacated by the resignation for Gov. Robert Bentley, last month filed paperwork for a complete term.
The 2018 Alabama gubernatorial election will take place on Nov. 6, 2018.
Others seeking the GOP nomination for governor include Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, evangelist Scott Dawson, state Sen. Bill Hightower and Birmingham businessman Josh Jones. Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox is running as a Democrat.
State Rep. Jack Williams, R-Vestavia Hills, has already announced that he will run for Carrington’s District 5 seat on the commission.
Carrington, 69, was first elected to the County Commission in November 2010, after serving on the Vestavia Hills City Council for six years, four of which as its president.
Carrington graduated with honors from the University of Houston with an undergraduate degree in mathematics and a graduate degree in business administration. He was an Alabama Retailer of the Year in 2005 and an Acton Foundation Entrepreneurial Hero in 2009.
He has served on numerous boards, including Samford University’s Board of Overseers, the Association of County Commissions of Alabama, the Alabama City/County Management Association, the Executive Committee of the Jefferson County Republican Party, the Jefferson County Department of Health, the Birmingham Jefferson Civic Center Authority, the Greater Birmingham Convention & Visitors Bureau, Leadership Birmingham, Leadership Vestavia Hills and the Vestavia Hills’ Chamber of Commerce.
David and his wife, Sonia, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 2012 and are active members of Shades Mountain Baptist Church. They have two sons, two daughters-in-law and seven grandchildren.