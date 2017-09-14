People, Places and Things
By Gwen DeRu
TODAY
JASON EADY and G.W. HENDERSON, at The Nick Rocks.
COMEDIAN GINA YASHERE, at the StarDome Comedy Club.
DARK ROOMS and THE ECHO, 7 p.m. at Saturn.
LIVE BAND KARAOKE, 7:30 p.m. at Perfect Note.
JOSE’ CARR WITH JAZZ ON FIRST, 7-10 p.m. at Jazzy’s on First Avenue North.
LIVE AT STEEL, 8 p.m. with SHARRON performing and DJ DUBB in the Mix at Steel on First at 23rd Street, downtown Birmingham. Get your live music and dance on every Thursday night.
AFTER WORK AFFAIR every Thursday, 4 p.m. at 1st and 23rd.
FRIDAY
DANNY HARPER at UNWIND FRIDAY, 8 p.m. at Jazzi’s on 3rd with great jazz.
REBIRTH BRASS BAND at Saturn.
COMEDIAN GINA YASHERE at the StarDome Comedy Club.
FANCY FRIDAYS, 5 p.m. featuring JILLIAN GRAY with YARBROUGH & COMPANY every Friday at Legends on 18th Street North, Downtown. Birmingham. This is an After Work Experience hosted by Keely and Tiger and catered by Chef Jones. Call (205) 212-4406 for more.
SAXOPHONIST TOM BRAXTON, 9 p.m. at the Perfect Note.
PLUM BAR on 17th Street, Downtown.
JACOB FURR, RYAN THARP, ZACH AUSTIN, CULLEN WADE & THE WATERS, 9 p.m. at the Nick.
SATURDAY
RAILROAD PARK is where the fun is Saturday.
MORNING TELEPORTATION and DOGWOOD LUNG at the Nick.
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE, every Saturday, at Luxe Ultra Lounge, 300 24th Street S with DJ CHOCOLATE.
COMEDIAN GINA YASHERE at the StarDome Comedy Club.
SAXOPHONIST RYON SCHULTZ, 7 p.m. at the Perfect Note.
SUNDAY
MARY J. BLIGE LIVE IN CONCERT at BJCC.
CONFERENCE ON LAW ENFORCEMENT AND CIVIL RIGHTS at BCRI.
SLOW ART SUNDAY, 2 p.m. at the Birmingham Museum of Art.
COMEDIAN GINA YASHERE at the StarDome Comedy Club.
FRENCHIE’S BLUES, DESTROYERS and THE JIMJIMS, 8 p.m. at the Nick.
JAZZ IN THE PARK HUNTSVILLE at Big Spring Park, 5—9 p.m. with NORRIS JONES and BRIAN SIMPSON.
TWICE IS NICE: AN EVENING WITH DEER TICK and CHRIS CROFTON at Saturn.
MONDAY
BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND, 9 p.m. at The Nick.
CARD PLAYERS SPOT at the TIDE AND TIGER, 6 – 12 p.m.
TUESDAY
COMEDIAN JIMMIE “JJ” WALKER at the StarDome Comedy Club.
TIDE AND TIGER HOT TUESDAY, 3 p.m. until … on Graymont across from Legion Field with $.50 wings and drink specials until 9 p.m. For more call (205) 503-3880.
DAVID COOK and KATHRYN DEAN, 7 p.m. at Saturn.
JENNY PARROTT, 9 p.m. at the Nick
PLUM BAR on 17th Street, Downtown.
JOSE CARR at the Boss Lounge, 8:30 – 11 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
COMEDIAN HENRY WELCH at the StarDome Comedy Club.
HEADWIRES, DEAF POETS, JASON MARTIN BAND and HURL YEAH at the Nick.
WINE AND JAZZ at the Perfect Note.
NEXT THURSDAY
DUSTY LEIGH, JACKSON CAPPS, Q DOTS DAVIS and SECKOND CHAYNCE, at The Nick.
COMEDIAN HENRY WELCH at the StarDome Comedy Club.
NEXT FRIDAY
COMEDIAN MIKE EPPS at the StarDome Comedy Club.
HAM BAGBY & THE SEIGE, EARLY JAMES & THE LATEST, MATT JONES, LATE NIGHT w/ WESTERN STAR at the Nick.
FOR FOOD LOVERS
A TASTE OF MOUNTAIN BROOK – Taste of Mountain Brook is a fundraiser scheduled for this Sunday, 11:30 – 1: 30 p.m. at City Hall in Crestline
Village for ‘All in Mountain Brook’ featuring a tasting from nearly 30 local restaurants, live music, dance performances, a Kids Zone by Emmett O’Neal Library and Leadership Mountain Brook with a Grand Finale Spray Down from the fire truck.
FOR WOMEN AND MEN
MARTINIS AND MASSAGE, Sunday, 5-9 p.m. at Jazzi’s on 3rd. Get 5 minute massages, food and endless martinis with music by Plain Ol Marcus.
FOR WOMEN
WOMEN’S SUMMIT – The BBJ is hosting a Women’s Summit, next Friday, September 22, 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. at The Club. The summit will be filled with renowned keynote speakers, networking, exhibitors and conversations for women that share the tools for a successful professional life. Speakers include GIGI DOUBAN, JESSICA KIRK DRENNAN, DR. ALISON GRIZZLE, ELIZABETH PHARO and ANDREA TAYLOR.
FOR COMEDY LOVERS
AT THE STARDOME:
THIS WEEKEND- COMEDIAN GINA YASHERE …Gina was born & raised in London UK, of Nigerian parents, and previously worked as an elevator engineer for Otis. Gina has been a stand up and TV star in the UK for several years now, with appearances on iconic TV shows such as Live At The Apollo & Mock The Week, as well as creating & performing popular comedic characters on The Lenny Henry Show. She broke onto the American comedy scene with her appearances on Last Comic Standing (NBC), where she made it to the final 10, and then never went home!
TUESDAY: JIMMIE “JJ” WALKER. JJ DYNOMITE Walker!! In recent years he’s made scene-stealing appearances on “The George Lopez Show”, “Everybody Hates Chris” with Chris Rock, and “Scrubs”. Despite all Jimmie’s success on the big and small screens, stand-up comedy remains his first love. Walker currently tours the country 35 to 45 weeks a year performing live, and guesting on game shows and late night television. In his spare time he writes scripts for TV and movies, and continues to enjoy a comedy career now approaching five decades.
Well, that’s it. Tell you more next time.
