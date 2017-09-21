PEOPLE, PLACES AND THINGS
BY GWEN DERU
TODAY
DUSTY LEIGH, JACKSON CAPPS, Q DOTS DAVIS and SECKOND CHAYNCE, at The Nick Rocks.
COMEDIAN HENRY WELCH at the StarDome Comedy Club.
ALGIERS, 7 p.m. at Saturn.
LIVE BAND KARAOKE, 7:30 p.m. at Perfect Note.
JOSE’ CARR WITH JAZZ ON FIRST, 7-10 p.m. at Jazzy’s on First Avenue North.
LIVE AT STEEL, 8 p.m. with SHARRON performing and DJ DUBB in the Mix at Steel on First at 23rd Street, downtown Birmingham. Get your live music and dance on every Thursday night.
AFTER WORK AFFAIR every Thursday, 4 p.m. at 1st and 23rd.
FRIDAY
HAM BAGBY & THE SEIGE, EARLY JAMES & THE LATEST, MATT JONES, LATE NIGHT w/ WESTERN STAR at the Nick.
FORCE OF NATURE at UNWIND FRIDAY, 8 p.m. at Jazzi’s on 3rd with great jazz.
THE VEGABONDS, WAKER and RIVERBEND at Saturn.
COMEDIAN MIKE EPPS at the StarDome Comedy Club.
FANCY FRIDAYS, 5 p.m. featuring JILLIAN GRAY with YARBROUGH & COMPANY every Friday at Legends on 18th Street North, Downtown. Birmingham. This is an After Work Experience hosted by Keely and Tiger and catered by Chef Jones. Call (205) 212-4406 for more.
DEE LUCAS, 9 p.m. at the Perfect Note.
PLUM BAR on 17th Street, Downtown.
SATURDAY
WOMEN’S SUMMIT – The BBJ is hosting a Women’s Summit, next Friday, September 22, 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. at The Club. The summit will be filled with renowned keynote speakers, networking, exhibitors and conversations for women that share the tools for a successful professional life. Speakers include GIGI DOUBAN, JESSICA KIRK DRENNAN, DR. ALISON GRIZZLE, ELIZABETH PHARO and ANDREA TAYLOR.
ANNUAL MUSEUM DAY at BCRI all day. Go to www.smithsonian.com/museumday for more information and other locations that offer the Museum Day. FREE!
RAILROAD PARK is where the fun is Saturday.
LILLY HIATT, WILL STEWART, RYAN SOBB w/ TAYLOR HUNNICUTT at the Nick.
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE, every Saturday, at Luxe Ultra Lounge, 300 24th Street S with DJ CHOCOLATE.
COMEDIAN MIKE EPPS at the StarDome Comedy Club.
FUNK/R&B/BLUES BAND HORN DOGS, 7 p.m. at the Perfect Note.
RAPTURE (The Ultimate Blondie Tribute) with HYNDESIGHT (Pretenders Tribute) at Saturn 9 p.m.
SUNDAY
SLOW ART SUNDAY, 2 p.m. at the Birmingham Museum of Art.
COMEDIAN MIKE EPPS at the StarDome Comedy Club.
DEATHCROWN, MAGGOT GAG and DIRE HATRED, 8 p.m. at the Nick.
MONDAY
DOPEGHOST, GEARS UNDER ATLAS, BLAKE LOVELESS (from A New Kind of Hero), 9 p.m. at The Nick.
CARD PLAYERS SPOT at the TIDE AND TIGER, 6 – 12 p.m.
ZZ WARD and CAT CLYDE at Saturn.
TUESDAY
TIDE AND TIGER HOT TUESDAY, 3 p.m. until … on Graymont across from Legion Field with $.50 wings and drink specials until 9 p.m. For more call (205) 503-3880.
BLAKE BERGLUND and BATTITO, 9 p.m. at the Nick
PLUM BAR on 17th Street, Downtown.
JOSE’ CARR at the Boss Lounge, 8:30 – 11 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
COMEDIAN Steve MCGREW at the StarDome Comedy Club.
WINE AND JAZZ at the Perfect Note.
LILLIE MAE at Saturn.
NEXT THURSDAY
JOEY ALEXANDER TRIO, 7 p.m. at the UAB’s Alys Stephens Center.
DEREK WEBB and KYLE COX at the Nick.
COMEDIAN STEVE MCGREW at the StarDome Comedy Club.
BOOGIE T at Saturn.
NEXT FRIDAY
COMEDIAN STEVE MCGREW at the StarDome Comedy Club.
TRAGIC CITY, THE BROOMESTIX, and J GRUBBS & THE MIDNIGHT HOWLERS at the Nick.
FOR COMMUNITY LOVERS
DEDICATION CEREMONY FOR TWO COMMUNTY PILLARS – Wilkerson Middle School will honor “Two Pillars of East Thomas Community” today, 9 a.m. with a Dedication Ceremony. Our school will unveil a special tribute of inscription in our Media Center and Technology Lab. The honorees are Mr. Emanuel B. Ford and Mrs. Dorothy Spears. Families of both honorees will be present along with community leaders and friends. Mr. George Perdue, retired Alabama House of Representatives, District 54 and Richard Franklin, President of Birmingham AFT Local 2115 will speak to the many contributions these two honorees made to their community and the betterment of our education system.
SCOTT G. DAVIS INDUSTRIAL PARK GROUNDBREAKING – The Birmingham Business Alliance and other officials are having a groundbreaking ceremony in Bibb County for the Scott G. Davis Industrial Park. This is continued growth in the state.
FOR COMEDY LOVERS
AT THE STARDOME:
TODAY
COMEDIAN HENRY WELCH. Henry has shared his humor with colleges and clubs throughout the country as well as appearing on television. He’s appeared with well-known comedians including Steve Harvey, Carrot Top, Chris Rock, Bernie Mac and many others.
THIS WEEKEND: MIKE EPPS. You’ve seen this mega movie and comedic star in The Honeymooners, Next Friday, Friday After Next, How High and All About the Benjamins.
FOR MUSIC LOVERS AND SPOKEN WORD
FORCE OF NATURE at UNWIND FRIDAY, 8 p.m. at Jazzi’s on 3rd with great jazz.
LIVE BAND and KARAOKE, 8-11 p.m., tonight, at the Perfect Note.
DEE LUCAS, 9 p.m. at the Perfect Note.
FUNK/R&B/BLUES BAND HORN DOGS, 7 p.m. Saturday, at the Perfect Note.
SUNDAY JAZZ, 5 p.m. at the Perfect Note.
AT THE BIRMINGHAM MUSEUM OF ART:
BIG LITTLE ARTISTS – STUDIO SCHOOL, Friday 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Free.
SLOW ART SUNDAY, 2-3 p.m. FREE!
CRAFT TUESDAY – STUDIO SCHOOL, Tuesday, 6-8 p.m.
Well, that’s it. Tell you more next time.
(People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send comments to my emails: thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com or gwenderu@yahoo.com.)
