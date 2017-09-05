UAB football’s return scores on multiple levels

But this was so much more than just a game. Football died on the Southside campus, shuttered because of reported shortfalls in the operating expenses and the need for football facility upgrades.

Saturday, UAB mascot Blaze could have answered to “Phoenix” because this program had truly risen from ashes. But this wasn’t the UAB football experience some would have remembered when last they played a real game at Legion Field.

Tailgating was going at high gear four hours before the 2:30 p.m. kickoff. And not just a few tents or campers. There were dozens that spanned the northeast corner of the stadium parking lot around to the west side.

Then there was the children’s play area, which had been beyond the north end zone. The stadium couldn’t contain this play area, which was instead on the practice field of McLendon Park just west of the stadium. It was part of Blazer Village, which also had expo booths, student tailgating and corporate hospitality tents.

“It’s lots better,” said Guntersville’s Jane Hill. “The kids are really, really enjoying it.”

The team buses arrived with players and coaches disembarking near the Graymont Avenue end of the western parking lot. That’s where a much longer Blazer Walk began.

They began walking through the UAB band and cheerleaders before their path went around to the north entrance, flanked every step of the way by adoring fans.

Craft O’Neal caught the Walk as it came by his tailgating station. He left his cellphone at home Saturday as he didn’t want anything distracting him from a moment of the festivities.

Homewood’s David Ytterberg attended his first UAB football game with his 5-year-old son Ezra. (Solomon Crenshaw Jr. / Alabama NewsCenter)

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Slideshow 2

The chairman and chief executive officer of O’Neal Industries and other members of the Gang of Seven gave new meaning to the UAB battle cry of Gang Green. This group, formally the UAB Athletics Campaign Committee, delivered the dollars needed to spur giving from across the community, planting the seed of what was visibly blossoming Saturday.