Birmingham Police Chief A.C. Roper Will Not Return Under New Mayor
By Barnett Wright
The Birmingham Times
Birmingham Police Chief A.C. Roper will not return under the Randall Woodfin administration. Roper released a statement today saying he did not apply to be reappointed as police chief.
“Several weeks ago, all department heads were given a choice to apply for reappointment to their positions. However, after a considerable amount of prayer, my family and I decided I would not submit a resume for consideration.”
Roper said he notified Woodfin on Nov. 8 of his decision which was “perfect timing since Nov. 26 would be my 10 year anniversary.” The chief said he plans to continue to assist Woodfin as the search for a new police chief begins.
Woodfin who assumed the office of mayor on Tuesday said he was grateful for Roper’s service. “We are extremely grateful to the lifetime of service Chief Roper has given to our nation and city, and we appreciate his support and counsel during this transition process,” the mayor said.
Roper said, “Serving as Chief of Police in the amazing city of my birth has been the privilege of a lifetime. My family and I are extremely proud of and grateful to the officers, professional staff members, citizens and partner agencies who have supported me through my tenure.”