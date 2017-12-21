Christmas comes early for residents courtesy of Birmingham Housing Authority, city police officers
By Joseph D. Bryant
Housing Authority of the Birmingham District
Christmas arrived a week early for about 75 Birmingham families who on Tuesday received clothes, bicycles and other holiday staples, courtesy of the Housing Authority of the Birmingham District.
“Winter Wonderland” took place at Harris Homes, 514 Chester Avenue Birmingham, where residents of both public housing and Section 8 throughout the city gathered to receive holiday treats and food. There were play stations for kids to interact and take photos with Santa, while parents collected toys.
Housing Authority employees united to donate money to fund the annual Christmas giveaway.
In addition, the Magic City Surge basketball team joined HABD in the effort. The Magic City Surge is a local team and a member of the American Basketball Association. The team features local basketball pros, including several who grew up in Birmingham public housing.
Surge founder, Kimberly Meadows Clark and her team donated several goods. The players also attended the event to meet and greet the children.
“This event is one that brings all of us together to do our part and spread a little cheer to our neighbors,” said Michael Lundy, HABD President/CEO. “It is always a joy to see the children’s eyes as they see Santa and walk away with bags filled with Christmas treats. It is equally pleasing to see the gratitude and relief of dozens of parents who walk away with peace of mind, knowing that their families will have a memorable holiday.”
This slideshow requires JavaScript.