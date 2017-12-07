Historic Arlington House Draws Mayor Woodfin, Guests for Holiday Kickoff
Times Staff Report
To kick off the holiday season, the historic Arlington antebellum home on Cotton Ave. in SW Birmingham was decked with traditional Christmas decoration. Carolers performed for guests in the front yard learning about the holiday tradition and the house’s history. Local decorators trimmed the rooms of the historical home with creative work from “Christmas Past.”
The celebration on Friday began after Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin hung the wreath on the front door. The “spirits” (people dressed in costume as the former owners) gave visitors the history of Arlington.
Guests were later treated to dinner and dessert in the dining hall. Friday was the beginning of a weekend-long holiday celebration.
On Saturday and Sunday, the public had free access to the home for touring, entertainment, holiday festivities and light refreshments.