Historic Arlington House Draws Mayor Woodfin, Guests for Holiday Kickoff

| December 6, 2017 | ♃ Recent Stories ☄, Bham People | No Comments

Times Staff Report

To kick off the holiday season, the historic Arlington antebellum home on Cotton Ave. in SW Birmingham was decked with traditional Christmas decoration. Carolers performed for guests in the front yard learning about the holiday tradition and the house’s history. Local decorators trimmed the rooms of the historical home with creative work from “Christmas Past.”

The celebration on Friday began after Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin hung the wreath on the front door. The “spirits” (people dressed in costume as the former owners) gave visitors the history of Arlington.

Guests were later treated to dinner and dessert in the dining hall. Friday was the beginning of a weekend-long holiday celebration.

On Saturday and Sunday, the public had free access to the home for touring, entertainment, holiday festivities and light refreshments.

Seated (from left): Dottie Miller descendent of Florence Mudd; Dawn Coleman representing the City of Birmingham; Sandra Holley as the Mudd neighbor.
Standing (from left): Michel Marcoux descendent of Robert Munger and Charlie De Bardeleben descendent of Henry F. DeBardeleben.
Michel Marcoux in the Munger Parlor with portrait of Robert Munger, his great, great, great grandfather.
Dottie Miller in the Mudd Parlor holding her great, great, great grandmother Florence Earle Mudd’s picture and seated in front of Florence’s husband, Judge William Mudd, who built Arlington in the 1840’s for his bride.
Charlie DeBardeleben in the DeBardeleben Dining Room in front of the portrait of his great, great grandfather Henry F. DeBardeleben.
Tags:, , ,

Related Posts

About The Author

admin