Mayor Woodfin Announces events for the holiday season
December 23, 2017 | No Comments|
Mayor’s Office of Public Information
Birmingham Mayor Randall L. Woodfin has announced several City of Birmingham events and closings for the holiday season. They include:
- The City of Birmingham will host its Third Annual Citizens Christmas Service on Saturday, Dec. 23 at 11 a.m. at Boutwell Auditorium, 1930 Abraham Woods Blvd. Several pastors are slated to speak, a choir will perform and communion will be served. It is open to the public. For more information, contact Don Lupo, director of the Mayor’s Office of Citizens Assistance, at 335-4573.
- The Five Points West Community will host its annual Christmas luncheon for Birmingham police officers on Saturday, Dec. 23 from 12 to 2 p.m. at the Five Points West Precinct, 2236 47th St. Ensley. The event has been held for more than 20 years. Citizens see the event as way to show appreciation for officers and to grow their connection with law enforcement. Residents will serve turkey, dressing and all the trimmings. For more information, contact Dora Sims, president of the Five Points West Community, 746-0648.
- The City of Birmingham will open a warming station at the BJCC’s South Hall, Monday, Dec. 25 through the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 3 for those in need of shelter from the cold. The door to the South Hall faces Ninth Avenue North, which is between Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard and 19th Street North.
It is important to note that the warming station will open each day at 5 p.m., Dec. 25 to Jan. 2. The warming station will close the morning of Jan. 3. Several area restaurants and churches have pledged to donate food.
“Having this warming station falls in line with Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin’s directive of ‘Putting People First,’ ‘’ said Don Lupo, director of the Mayor’s Office of Citizens Assistance. “This is what we are taught to do: to love, clothe and feed our neighbor. We are here to serve.’’ For more information, contact Lupo at 335-4573.
- The City of Birmingham will be closed Monday, Dec. 25 and Tuesday, Dec. 26. The City of Birmingham will also be closed on Monday, Jan. 1. There will not be a city council meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 26 nor Tuesday, Jan. 2. The next city council meeting will be Wednesday, Jan. 3 at 9:30 a.m.
- City trash service will not take place on Monday, Dec. 25 nor Tuesday, Dec. 26. Services will resume on Wednesday, Dec. 27 with recycling pick up. Normal trash days will resume on Thursday, Dec. 28 and Friday, Dec. 29. There will be no trash service on Monday, Jan. 1. Regular trash service will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 2. (If citizens have trash service on Mondays, their trash will be picked up on Thursday, Dec. 28 and Jan. 4. If citizens have trash service on Tuesdays, their trash will be picked up on Friday, Dec. 29.)