People, Places and Things
PPT by Gwen Deru
TODAY
A-LIST THIRD ANNUAL HOLIDAY RED CARPET FUNDRAISER WITH GLITZ, GLAM AND GIVING – AN A-LIST PARTY raising funds for Children’s of AL NICU at the Redmont Hotel, 7 p.m. Support the children.
PINK CHRISTMAS GIFT CANCER AWARENESS FORUM, 6-9 p.m. at the Bessemer Civic Center.
JAZZI’S ON 3RD CHRISTMAS with DANNY HARPER QUARTET and featured vocalists.
EQUAL OPPORTUNITY DINNER – CELEBRATING 50 with the Urban League at the Harbert Center.
POKEY LAFARGE at Saturn.
STEVIE TOMBSTONE and HAM BAGBY at the Nick.
COMEDIAN JAMES GREGORY at the StarDome Comedy Club.
LIVE BAND KARAOKE, 7:30 p.m. at Perfect Note.
JOSE’ CARR WITH JAZZ ON FIRST, 7-10 p.m. at Jazzy’s on First Avenue North.
LIVE AT STEEL, 8 p.m. with SHARRON performing and DJ DUBB in the Mix at Steel on First at 23rd Street, downtown Birmingham. Get your live music and dance on every Thursday night.
AFTER WORK AFFAIR every Thursday, 4 p.m. at 1st and 23rd.
FRIDAY
SAXOPHONIST RYON SCHULTZ, 7 p.m. at the Perfect Note.
COMEDIAN JAMES GREGORY at the StarDome Comedy Club.
HANNAH ALDRIDGE, HEATHEN SONS, GW HENDERSON & THE RIDGE RUNNERS at The Nick.
JAZZ at FRIDAY UNWIND, 6 p.m. – midnight, at Jazzi’s on 3rd.
LIVE JAZZ at UNWIND FRIDAY, 8 p.m. at Jazzi’s on 3rd with great jazz.
PASSPORTS FRIDAYS, 10 p.m. – 4 a.m. at Legends Sports Lounge with Reggae, Dancehall, Soca, Afro-Beats and Top 40. FREE until midnight.
PLUM BAR on 17th Street, Downtown.
MUSIC AND MORE at VIP Lounge in Ensley.
SATURDAY
COLLEGE FOOTBALL SATURDAY at Iron City, 6 p.m.
RAILROAD PARK is where the fun is Saturday.
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE, every Saturday, at Luxe Ultra Lounge, 300 24th Street S with DJ CHOCOLATE.
SAXOPHONIST VANN BURCHFIELD, 7 p.m. at the Perfect Note.
COMEDIAN JAMES GREGORY at the StarDome Comedy Club
SKEPTIC?, THE GODDAMN RIGHTS and THE OUCHIES at the Nick.
BANDITOS 9 p.m. at Saturn.
SUNDAY
SUNDAY JAMS – CONCERT & BRUNCH SERIES, 11:30 a.m. at Iron City.
SLOW ART SUNDAY, 2 p.m. at the Birmingham Museum of Art.
SOULFUL SUNDAYS at Perfect Note.
THE GOLDEN HUMMINGBIRDS DAY, 5 p.m. at Metropolitan A. M.E. Church, 1530 4th Avenue North.
COMEDIANS WELLRED: FROM DIXIE WITH LOVE, at the StarDome Comedy Club.
ROYAL SKYYY, BROTHER BURCH, THE MURDER OF JANE CROW and JOSHUA MOORE 8 p.m. at the Nick.
HOLIDAY SOUL WITH ERIC ESSIX at the Alys Stephens Center.
MONDAY
BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND, 9 p.m. at The Nick.
CARD PLAYERS SPOT at the TIDE AND TIGER, 6 – 12 p.m.
TUESDAY
PLAY LIKE A GROWN UP HOLIDAY CARTOON NIGHT at 1st and 23rd.
BULLY and SMUT 7 p.m. at Saturn.
COMEDIAN TIM STATUM at the StarDome Comedy Club.
TIDE AND TIGER HOT TUESDAY, 3 p.m. until … on Graymont across from Legion Field with $.50 wings and drink specials until 9 p.m. For more call (205) 503-3880.
ANNUAL MARTINI CHRISTMAS PARTY, 9 p.m. at the Nick
PLUM BAR on 17th Street, Downtown.
JOSE’ CARR at the Boss Lounge, 8:30 – 11 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
COMEDIAN DALE JONES, 7:30 p.m. at the StarDome Comedy Club.
WINE AND JAZZ at the Perfect Note.
ABRAMS at the Nick.
NEXT THURSDAY
GOOD MORNING BEDLAM AND THE YELLOW DANDIES at the Nick.
COMEDIAN DALE JONES at the StarDome Comedy Club.
POSITIVELY FUNNY IMPROV, 7 p.m. at the StarDome Comedy Club.
NEXT FRIDAY
COMEDIAN DALE JONES at the StarDome Comedy Club.
CREATURE CAMP, THE GREEN SEED and IN SNOW at The Nick.
FOR MUSIC LOVERS AND SPOKEN WORD
THE GOLDEN HUMMINGBIRDS DAY, Sunday, 5 pm. featuring ANNIE & THE CALDWELL SINGERS (Mississippi), MRS. KATIE SANKEY (The Thunderbolt of the South), BEAR & THE GOLDEN GATES (Mississippi), THE MILLER SINGERS (Birmingham), THE GOLDEN LAMBS (Birmingham), RUTH BLACK & THE HARMONETTES (Alexander City, Alabama) with Special Guest MS. CLEO KENNEDY (Birmingham), BISHOP JOHN D. REDMON, SR. with instrumental music,, THE DELTA AIRES (Bessemer) DOT & THE SILVER VOICES, THE FOUR MORNING DOVES, LAVORIA BROWN, Praise Dance with ANDRA SPENCER and JERICA GOSHA, Legendary Pastor Rev. DENNIS TURK, St. Mark’s Missionary Baptist Church Choir and so very much more at the Metropolitan A.M.E. Zion Church. The first 50 people to arrive will receive a prize. There will be other prizes as well and you do not have to be present to win. Call 798-7551 or 925-4889 for more.
SUNDAY JAZZ, 5 p.m. at the Perfect Note.
JAZZ JAM SESSIONS, every Fourth Sunday, 6 p.m. at the Alabama Jazz Hall of Fame (Carver Theatre), except for Christmas.
SPOKEN WORD OPEN MIC NIGHT, every Third Sunday, 7 p.m. at the Carver Theatre.
FOR COMMUNITY LOVERS
BARONS NEW UNIFORMS – The Birmingham Barons will receive new uniforms including jersey and cap.
NAACP ANNUAL TOYS & CHRISTMAS CHEER GIVEAWAY – Bring toys and donate to help a child. DONATIONS of toys and gifts are accepted December 4 – 15 at the Birmingham Times Office, 115 Third Avenue West, Birmingham, Alabama from 9 – 5 p.m., M-F, or call (205) 253-2246 for more. SUPPORT THE CHILDREN.
WE COMMUNITY CAFÉ two Days of Service, 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays. WE Community Café at Urban Ministry launched a second day of opening beginning this month from 11 a.m. -1:30 p.m. The pay-as-you can WE Community Café will now be open Wednesdays and Thursdays each week serving up the best in delicious and healthy food with a flare to the community located at 1229 Cotton Avenue S.W. Support the Community.
FOR COMEDY LOVERS:
AT THE STARDOME: TODAY through SATURDAY: JAMES GREGORY: The Funniest Man in America returns! For over twenty years, the unforgettable caricature of veteran comic James Gregory has stood grinning: his blue shirt untucked, his arms outstretched, a carefree welcome to a down-home, hilarious storytelling experience. The trademark caricature is the essence of James Gregory´s comedy: whimsical reflections on life from the front porch.
SUNDAY
COMEDIANS WELLRED COMEDY TOUR: FROM DIXIE WITH LOVE at the StarDome: Trae Crowder (The Liberal Redneck), Drew Morgan and Corey Ryan Forrester are stand-up comedy and writing partners. The trio has been touring nationally to sold out clubs and theatres in support of their best-selling book,
Liberal Redneck Manifesto: Draggin Dixie Outta the Dark. Trae, Corey and Drew have been featured guests on The View (ABC), Real Time with Bill Maher (HBO), Nightline (ABC), Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell (MSNBC), CNN Tonight with Don Lemon and various programs on MTV, MSNBC, CNN, BBC,
Fusion, NPR and SiriusXM. They also co-host their own topical weekly podcast recorded on the road, wellRED podcast, which has reached over 1.5 Million downloads internationally.
FOR ART AND PERFORMING ART LOVERS
ECLECTIC WAY – An Exhibition of Artworks by UA Students and Works from the Paul R. Jones Collection of American Art now thorough December 15 at the Paul R. Jones Gallery in Tuscaloosa.
AT THE BIRMINGHAM MUSEUM OF ART…
CHINESE ART – Check out the exhibition at the Birmingham Museum of Art.
SLOW ART SUNDAY – WINTER LANDSCAPE, 2-3 p.m. FREE!
FOR STUDENTS, BAND MEMBERS and MOVIE LOVERS
‘WE READY’ A DOCUMENTARY – A HBCU Story, WE READY, is about Miles College and the Purple Marching Machine (PMM) Special Presentation directed by
Drae Jackson. The movie is focused on the art of marching bands and is entitled ‘WE READY.’ COMING SOON JANUARY 14!
COMING SOON:
HOLIDAY BLUES BASH with SIR CHARLES JONES at the Boutwell Auditorium.
Well, that’s it. Tell you more next time.
(People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send comments to my emails: thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com or gwenderu@yahoo.com.)