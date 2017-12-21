People, Places and Things
By Gwen DeRu
TODAY
A-LIST THIRD ANNUAL HOLIDAY RED CARPET FUNDRAISER WITH GLITZ, GLAM AND GIVING – AN A-LIST PARTY raising funds for Children’s of AL NICU at the Redmont Hotel, 7 p.m. Support the children.
JAZZI’S ON 3RD CHRISTMAS with DANNY HARPER QUARTET and featured vocalists.
EQUAL OPPORTUNITY DINNER – CELEBRATING 50 with the Urban League at the Harbert Center.
POSITIVELY FUNNY IMPROV HOLIDAY SHOW, 7 p.m. at the StarDome Comedy Club.
LIVE BAND KARAOKE, 7:30 p.m. at Perfect Note.
JOSE’ CARR WITH JAZZ ON FIRST, 7-10 p.m. at Jazzy’s on First Avenue North.
LIVE AT STEEL, 8 p.m. with SHARRON performing and DJ DUBB in the Mix at Steel on First at 23rd Street, downtown Birmingham. Get your live music and dance on every Thursday night.
AFTER WORK AFFAIR every Thursday, 4 p.m. at 1st and 23rd.
FRIDAY
5 FOR $5 at the StarDome Comedy Club.. Five great local comics take the stage each night hosted by Matt Mitchell, a/k/a Casio Kid. Local comics tonight include: Moody Molavi, Aaron Weber, Chris Ivey, and Brandon Smiley.
COAL FOR XMAS w/JASPER COAL & ZACH + CHEYLOE AT THE NICK at The Nick.
FRIDAY NIGHT EXPERIENCE at Luxe Ultra Lounge.
FLUTIST KIM SCOTT, 7 p.m. at the Perfect Note.
JAZZ at FRIDAY UNWIND, 6 p.m. – midnight, at Jazzi’s on 3rd.
LIVE JAZZ at UNWIND FRIDAY, 8 p.m. at Jazzi’s on 3rd with great jazz.
PASSPORTS FRIDAYS, 10 p.m. – 4 a.m. at Legends Sports Lounge with Reggae, Dancehall, Soca, Afro-Beats and Top 40. FREE until midnight.
PLUM BAR on 17th Street, Downtown.
MUSIC AND MORE at VIP Lounge in Ensley.
SATURDAY
RAILROAD PARK is where the fun is Saturday.
SNV – SATURDAY NIGHT VIBES, 10 p.m. at Platinum.
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE, every Saturday, at Luxe Ultra Lounge, 300 24th Street S with DJ CHOCOLATE.
HOLIDAYS with DOMINIQUE POSEY & KAREN BRYANT, 7 p.m. at the Perfect Note.
5 FOR $5 at the StarDome Comedy Club. Five great local comics take the stage each night hosted by Matt Mitchell, a/k/a Casio Kid.Local comics tonight include: Brad Sativa, Scott Eason, Elliot White, Aaron Weber.
SOUL CHRISTMAS w/ SARAH GREEN AND THE SUNDAY LOVERS, KYLE KIMBRELL BAND and LOVE RAT at the Nick.
SUNDAY
SUNDAY JAMS – CONCERT & BRUNCH SERIES, 11:30 a.m. at Iron City.
SLOW ART SUNDAY, 2 p.m. at the Birmingham Museum of Art.
SOULFUL SUNDAYS at Perfect Note.
CHRISTMAS EVE PARTY, 8 p.m. at the Nick.
MONDAY
HAVE A MERRY CHRISTMAS!!
CHRISTMAS NIGHT w/ NEW DEVILS, THE TICKS, THE MAGIC MATH and UNDERLAND EXPRESS, 9 p.m. at The Nick.
CARD PLAYERS SPOT at the TIDE AND TIGER, 6 – 12 p.m.
TUESDAY
TIDE AND TIGER HOT TUESDAY, 3 p.m. until … on Graymont across from Legion Field with $.50 wings and drink specials until 9 p.m. For more call (205) 503-3880.
PLUM BAR on 17th Street, Downtown.
JOSE’ CARR at the Boss Lounge, 8:30 – 11 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
5 FOR $5, 7:30 p.m. at the StarDome Comedy Club. Five great local comics take the stage each night hosted by Matt Mitchell, a/k/a Casio Kid. Local comics tonight include: Moody Molavi, DJ Lewis, Luke Marter, and Scott Eason.
WINE AND JAZZ at the Perfect Note.
CONCRETE JOURNAL and RUSSIAN LOVE MACHINE at the Nick.
NEXT THURSDAY
5 FOR $5 at the StarDome Comedy Club. Five great local comics take the stage each night hosted by Matt Mitchell, a/k/a Casio Kid. Local comics tonight include: Moody Molavi, DJ Lewis, Luke Marter, and Brad Sativa.
STRUGGLE JENNINGS at the Nick.
NEXT FRIDAY
ALTEHEA RENE and ELAN TROTMAN at the Perfect Note.
COMEDIAN DEON COLE at the StarDome Comedy Club.
JON POOR BAND, WILL STEWART and VULTURE WHALE at The Nick.
FOR MUSIC LOVERS AND SPOKEN WORD
SUNDAY JAZZ, 5 p.m. at the Perfect Note.
JAZZ JAM SESSIONS, every Fourth Sunday, 6 p.m. at the Alabama Jazz Hall of Fame (Carver Theatre), except for Christmas.
SPOKEN WORD OPEN MIC NIGHT, every Third Sunday, 7 p.m. at the Carver Theatre.
FOR COMEDY LOVERS
AT THE STARDOME:
THIS WEEKEND AND NEXT WEEK
COMEDIAN MATT MITCHELL is hosting different local comedians at the StarDome Comedy Club this weekend and next week.
NEXT FRIDAY
COMEDIAN DEON COLE. Deon plays the hilarious co-worker Charlie on ABC’s hit comedy BLACK-ISH, and will soon be seen as one of the lead roles in TBS’s ANGIE TRIBECA created by Nancy and Steve Carell. Deon will also be seen in the feature film Barbershop 3. He continues to be a featured guest correspondent on CONAN where he was also a two time Emmy Nominated writer. As a comedian for over 20 years, Deon has done stand-up on SHAQ’s ALL STAR COMEDY JAM on SHOWTIME and has been featured on Kevin Hart’s HART-BEAT TOUR, John Oliver’s New York Stand-Up Show, Laffapalooza, Def Comedy Jam and his own stand-up special on Comedy Central.
FOR ART AND PERFORMING ART LOVERS
ALL THAT ART! ALL THAT JAZZ! – An exhibition of work by Arcadia Elementary School students, January 10 – February 23, at the Paul R. Jones Gallery in Tuscaloosa.
AT THE BIRMINGHAM MUSEUM OF ART
SLOW ART SUNDAY – WINTER LANDSCAPE, 2-3 p.m. FREE!
FOR STUDENTS, BAND MEMBERS and MOVIE LOVERS
‘WE READY’ A DOCUMENTARY – A HBCU Story, WE READY, is about Miles College and the Purple Marching Machine (PMM) Special Presentation directed by Drae Jackson. The movie is focused on the art of marching bands and is entitled ‘WE READY.’ COMING SOON JANUARY 14!
COMING SOON:
DECEMBER 29 – HOLIDAY BLUES BASH with SIR CHARLES JONES at the Boutwell Auditorium.
LIVE ANITA BAKER TRIBUTE SHOW at Jazzi’s on 3rd.
DECEMBER 31 – SECOND ANNUAL NEW YEAR’S EVE CELEBRATION with FANTASIA featuring BELL BIV DEVOE, 8 p.m. at the BJCC CONCERT HALL
DECEMBER 31 – NEW YEAR’S EVE 2018 w/ THE DIRTY LUNGS, NOWHERE SQUARES and BOHANNONS at the Nick.
Well, that’s it. Tell you more next time.
(People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send comments to my emails: thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com or gwenderu@yahoo.com.)