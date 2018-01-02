Birmingham Warming Station Open All Day on Tues. Jan. 2
Times Staff Report
The City of Birmingham’s warming station will remain open all day on Tuesday, Jan. 2 at the BJCC South Hall, due to a continued cold snap in the area. On the Wednesday, Jan. 3, the city will move the warming station to Boutwell Auditorium to make way for a pre-planned trade show at the BJCC’s South Hall.
“We thank the BJCC for allowing us to use its South Hall as a warming station since Dec. 25. Each night, we’ve served more than 200 people. The last two nights, we have had more than 300,” Mayor Randall L. Woodfin said. “We remain committed to putting people first and working with agencies that serve the homeless community.”
At this time, the warming station will remain open all day today, Jan. 1 and on Jan. 2, due to low, cold temperatures. Individuals will spend the night at the BJCC South Hall on Jan. 2 and leave the morning of Jan. 3. When the warming station is moved to the Boutwell on Jan. 3, it will reopen at 5 p.m.
Boutwell Auditorium is located at 1930 Rev. Abraham Woods Jr. Blvd., which is across from Linn Park.
Currently, the plan is to operate the Boutwell warming station on Wednesday, Jan. 3, Thursday, Jan. 4; and Friday, Jan. 5. The Boutwell warming station will close at 9 a.m. and reopen at 5 p.m. on Jan. 4 and Jan. 5.
Because the warming station will be open all day on Jan. 2 at the BJCC, and Jan. 3-5 at the Boutwell, additional volunteers are needed. At this time, volunteers are needed on Jan. 2 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Don Lupo, director of the Mayor’s Office of Citizens Assistance, said he is thankful for all of the donated supplies, food and coats. But currently, the warming station has enough clothes, coats, shoes and hygiene products. What is needed now are scarves, gloves and knit caps. Supplemental food to stretch the main meals in the evening, is also needed.
Donations may be made on Jan. 2 at the BJCC South Hall from 12 to 5 p.m. The door to the South Hall faces Ninth Avenue North and is between Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard and 19th Street North.
Since crews will be moving cots and supplies from the BJCC to the Boutwell during the day on Jan. 3, it is suggested that donations are made at 5 p.m. or later on Jan. 3.
For more information, please contact Lupo at 335-4573.