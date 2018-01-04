Meet 19 African-American women running for elected office this year in Jefferson County

Times Staff Report

At least 19 African-American women are seeking elected office in Jefferson County in 2018. Here is a glimpse at candidates likely to run.

Name: Louise Alexander

Running for: House District 56 (re-election)

Background: Served for many years as a Bessemer City Council member; elected to Alabama House of Representatives in 2014

Louise Alexander

Name: Sandra Little Brown

Running for: Jefferson County Commission, District 2 (re-election)

Background: Served on the Birmingham City Council from 1997 to 2001; seeking a third term on the County Commission

Sandra Little Brown

Name: Merika Coleman

Running for: House District 57 (re-election)

Background: Elected to Alabama House of Representatives in 2002; member of the House financial services and judiciary committees

Merika Coleman

Name: Priscilla Dunn

Running for: Senate District 19 (re-election)

Background: First elected to the chamber in a special election on June 30, 2009,  served in the Alabama House of Representatives from 1998 to 2009.

Priscilla Dunn

Name: Cheri Gardner

Running for: Jefferson County Court Clerk

Background: Current member of Birmingham Board of Education, first elected to school board in 2013; director of funeral services at Smith and Gaston Funeral Services

Cheri Gardner

Name: Juandalynn Givan

Running for: House District 60 (re-election)

Background: Elected to state legislature in 2010; attorney with a private practice, Givan and Associates Law Firm

Juandalynn Givan

Name: Marshell Jackson Hatcher

Running for: Jefferson County Circuit Court, Place 8

Background: Former sheriff’s deputy; has been a practicing attorney for 20 years

Marshell Jackson Hatcher

Name: Janine Hunt-Hilliard

Running for: Jefferson County Circuit Court, Place 18

Background: Attorney seeking her first political office

Janine Hunt Hilliard

Name: Rolanda Hollis

Running for: House District 58 (re-election)

Background: Real estate broker; won Alabama House of Representatives District 58 seat during a special election following the retirement of Rep. Oliver Robinson (D-Birmingham)

Rolanda Hollis

Name: Linda Coleman-Madison

Running for: Senate District 20 (re-election)

Background: Served one term in the Alabama House of Representatives District 60; three terms on the Birmingham City Council; seeking her third term in the Senate.

Linda Coleman Madison

Name: Jameria Moore

Running for: Jefferson County Probate Court, Place 2

Background: Birmingham native; graduate of West End High School, Alabama Agricultural and Mechanical University, and the University of Alabama at Birmingham; attorney seeking her first political office

Jameria Moore

Name: Mary Moore

Running for: House District 59 (re-election)

Background: Served on the Birmingham City School Board from 1998 to 2002; first elected to Alabama House of Representatives in 2002

Mary Moore

Name: Carnella Greene-Norman

Running for: Jefferson County District Court, Place 3 (re-election)

Background: Has practiced law for more than 25 years; state mediator registered with the Alabama Center for Dispute Resolution

Carnella Green Norman

Name: Lorraine Pringle

Running for: Jefferson County District Court Judge, Place 12 (re-election)

Background: Bessemer resident; first elected to district court Place 12 in 2012

Lorraine Pringle

Name: Katrina Ross

Running for: Jefferson County District Court, Place 6 (re-election)

Background: Birmingham native; graduated from A.H. Parker High School, the University of Alabama at Birmingham, and Miles Law School; elected to district court in 2006

Katrina Ross

Name: Terri Sewell

Running for: U.S. House of Representatives, District 7 (re-election)

Background: Has served four terms in the U.S. House of Representatives and is a member of the House Ways and Means Committee; an attorney in private practice before being elected

Terri Sewell

Name: Carole Smitherman

Running for: Jefferson County Circuit Court, Place 13 (re-election)

Background: Longtime Birmingham City Council member in District 6, who also served as the city’s acting mayor; first elected to Place 13 in 2012

Carole Smitherman

Name: Patricia Stephens

Running for: Jefferson County Circuit Court, Place 15 (re-election)

Background: Former assistant district attorney in Jefferson County and an attorney in private practice; first elected to the bench in 2012

Patricia Stephens

Name: Tracie Todd

Running for: Jefferson County Circuit Court, Place 7 (re-election)

Background: Former deputy district attorney in Jefferson County; first elected to the bench in 2012

Tracie Todd
