People, Places and Things
By Gwen DeRu
TODAY
BEN STALETS, INGRID MARIE and PHILOS MOORE and LATE NIGHT with AMERICAN WHIP APPEAL at the Nick.
COMEDIAN STEVE BROWN at the StarDome Comedy Club.
EVERY FIRST THURSDAY…BIRMINGHAM ART CRAWL 2018, 5 -9 p.m. in Birmingham downtown. 120 19th Street North. BIRMINGPRINTS is the featured artist.
CONCERT FOR CHILDREN’S featuring ST. PAUL & BROKEN BONES, 7 p.m. at Iron City.
POSITIVELY FUNNY IMPROV HOLIDAY SHOW, 7 p.m. at the StarDome Comedy Club.
LIVE BAND KARAOKE, 7:30 p.m. at Perfect Note.
JOSE’ CARR WITH JAZZ ON FIRST, 7-10 p.m. at Jazzy’s on First Avenue North.
LIVE AT STEEL, 8 p.m. with SHARRON performing and DJ DUBB in the Mix at Steel on First at 23rd Street, downtown Birmingham. Get your live music and dance on every Thursday night.
AFTER WORK AFFAIR every Thursday, 4 p.m. at 1st and 23rd.
FRIDAY
COMEDIAN STEVE BROWN at the StarDome Comedy Club.
TIM SPINOSI’S COLOSSAL COMEDY SIDE SHOW at the StarDome Comedy Club.
SAXOPHONIST DEON YATES, 8 p.m. at the Perfect Note.
RILEY GREEN at Iron City.
UNDERGROUND BOOKING BIRTHDAY BASH W/BIG HENRI AND BRAY at The Nick.
FUNNY FREE FRIDAYS (Comedy Show) at Good People Brewery, 9- 10:30 p.m.
FRIDAY NIGHT EXPERIENCE at Luxe Ultra Lounge.
JAZZ at FRIDAY UNWIND, 6 p.m. – midnight, at Jazzi’s on 3rd.
LIVE JAZZ at UNWIND FRIDAY, 8 p.m. at Jazzi’s on 3rd with great jazz.
PASSPORTS FRIDAYS, 10 p.m. – 4 a.m. at Legends Sports Lounge with Reggae, Dancehall, Soca, Afro-Beats and Top 40. FREE until midnight.
PLUM BAR on 17th Street, Downtown.
MUSIC AND MORE at VIP Lounge in Ensley.
SATURDAY
RAILROAD PARK is where the fun is Saturday.
COMEDIAN STEVE BROWN at the StarDome Comedy Club.
EAT DRINK AND RIDE NIGHT FOOD TOUR WITH COMEDIENNE JOY, at 6 – 10 p.m. meet, in Brookwood Mall, at Grille 29.
SNV – SATURDAY NIGHT VIBES, 10 p.m. at Platinum.
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE, every Saturday, at Luxe Ultra Lounge, 300 24th Street S with DJ CHOCOLATE.
TRUMPETER MELVIN MILLER, 8 p.m. at the Perfect Note.
PUNK ROCK ART SHOW #5 at The Nick.
SUNDAY
SUNDAY JAMS – CONCERT & BRUNCH SERIES, 11:30 a.m. at Iron City.
SLOW ART SUNDAY, 2 p.m. at the Birmingham Museum of Art.
SOULFUL SUNDAYS at Perfect Note.
COMEDIAN STEVE BROWN at the StarDome Comedy Club.
5J BARROW and BATTITO at The Nick.
MONDAY
BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND, 9 p.m. at The Nick.
CARD PLAYERS SPOT at the TIDE AND TIGER, 6 – 12 p.m.
TUESDAY
TIDE AND TIGER HOT TUESDAY, 3 p.m. until … on Graymont across from Legion Field with $.50 wings and drink specials until 9 p.m. For more call (205) 503-3880.
PLUM BAR on 17th Street, Downtown.
JOSE’ CARR at the Boss Lounge, 8:30 – 11 p.m.
COMEDIAN SID DAVIS at the StarDome Comedy Club.
BLACK PUSSY, HAPPY LEMMY and WAX FUR at the Nick.
WEDNESDAY
WINE AND JAZZ at the Perfect Note.
HANK ERWIN AND THE SBG’S at The Nick.
COMEDIAN SID DAVIS at the StarDome Comedy Club.
NEXT THURSDAY
REED TURCHI, JARED GRABB and BRETT CONLIN at the Nick.
COMEDIAN NATE BARGATZE at the StarDome Comedy Club.
NEXT FRIDAY
COMEDIAN NATE BARGATZE at the StarDome Comedy Club.
TIM SPINOSI’S COLOSSAL COMEDY SIDE SHOW at the StarDome Comedy Club.
GARY LAZER EYES, REVEL IN ROMANCE, THE MURDER OF JANE CROW and MARIELA at The Nick.
FOR STUDENTS, BAND MEMBERS and MOVIE LOVERS
‘WE READY’ A DOCUMENTARY – A HBCU Story, WE READY, is about Miles College and the Purple Marching Machine (PMM) Special Presentation directed by Drae Jackson. THE film is premiering in Birmingham prior to its national tour. The movie is focused on the art of marching bands and is entitled ‘WE READY.’ There will be special guests and surprise guests. FREE!
THE NATION – An independent film comes to Birmingham that features some of America’s great African- American Actors. It highlights critical aspects from the Nation of Islam history that no other theatrical film has touched. It is at the B.O.S.S. Ultra Bar and Lounge on January 20, Saturday, 2 p.m.
THE HOLOCAUST IN FILM on January 18 – REMEMBER at 6:30 p.m., January 22nd – LINE 41 at 6:30 p.m., January 25 – LAST LAUGH at 6:30 p.m.
February 4 – AMMON’S JOURNEY at 2 p.m., 2222 Arlington Avenue (ground floor of the Bayer Properties Building. For more, www.bhecinfo.org. FREE with discussion by Dr. Andre Milliard of UAB.
FOR THE COMMUNITY
MLK JR. DAY DRUM RUN & 5 K, 7 a.m., Saturday, at the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute. INSPIRE, FITNESS, FELLOWSHIP WALK AND RUN starts and ends in Kelly Ingram Park. The race features drum lines from the metro area schools that will line up along the racecourse to keep the beat as the runners and walkers make their way. The race day activities include a warm up, live music, professional timing, sponsors booths, post party and the race goodie bags with popular MLK Day 5K Drum Run shirt for all race entrants.
WHAT’S NEXT FOR BIRMINGHAM SPORTS, January 25, 7:30 – 9 a.m. at the UAB Bartow Arena, in the Green and Gold Room.
FOR COMEDY LOVERS
AT GOOD PEOPLE BREWING
EVERY FRIDAY:
FUNNY FREE FRIDAYS (COMEDY SHOW), 9 – 10:30 p.m., at Good People with Birmingham’s finest comedy show at a brewery. It’s free and features the best comedians from around the country.
AT THE STARDOME
THIS WEEKEND:
COMEDIAN STEVE BROWN. Steve Brown is one of today’s rising comedy stars. His trademark high-pitched voice and high-energy physical antics sets him apart from the rest. Through prayer, hard work and dedication, Steve has accomplished national exposure on many different occasions. He has been showcased on top rated shows such as: Russell Simmon’s Def comedy Jam (one season), a favorite on BET’s top rated show Comic View (8 seasons), and Tom Joyner Morning Show. Steve Brown is one of today’s rising comedy stars.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
COMEDIAN SID DAVIS. Nearly 25 years after a young Sid Davis put his dreams of being a comedian on hold to raise a family he stepped on a stage, heard his first laugh and never looked back. After making folks laugh around the U.S. and Canada in clubs, casinos and corporate events, Sid was spotted and hired by comic legend Joan Rivers who was searching for a dependable, clean opening act. Watching Sid on stage from the wings, Joan repeatedly stated to her manager standing next to her, “This guy is absolutely terrific!” The audiences who see Sid Davis’ show live agree with Joan; he is terrific!
FOR MUSIC LOVERS AND SPOKEN WORD
SUNDAY JAZZ, 5 p.m. at the Perfect Note.
SPOKEN WORD OPEN MIC NIGHT, every Third Sunday, 7 p.m. at the Carver Theatre.
FOR ART AND PERFORMING ART LOVERS
ALL THAT ART! ALL THAT JAZZ! – An exhibition of work by Arcadia Elementary School students, through February 23, at the Paul R. Jones Gallery in Tuscaloosa.
AT THE BCRI
MLK TAPESTRIES BY PETER SIS – Ireland-based Bill Shipsey is a human rights activist, artist event promoter and producer, barrister, and the founder of Art for Amnesty-Amnesty International’s global artist engagement program. Since 2012 he has conceived and commissioned 12 monumental memorial tapestries. These tapestries are on permanent loan at various airport and museum locations around the world. Three new Peter Sis-designed tapestries honoring Martin Luther King and the Civil Rights Movement in the U.S. are on display at the Civil Rights Institute in Birmingham. These tapestries are at the BCRI through March 16.
FOR OUTDOOR LOVERS
SATURDAY DAYHIKE, 10 a.m. Southeastern Outings Dayhike at Lake Guntersville State Park – DETAILS: The hiking trails in Lake Guntersville State Park traverse moderate to difficult terrain and cover over 36 miles of park property. They are multi-use trails, serving as hiking, biking and horse trails. The trails are varied with some following alongside the banks of the Tennessee River, others leading to seasonal waterfalls and wildflowers, and some piquing your interest just by their name alone such as the Old Still Path and the Moonshine Trail. The trails differ in length from .5 miles to 3.5 miles, connect with one another to form a loop of trails that add up to about six miles. Pack a picnic lunch and head out for a day exploring the ridges, waterfalls and river in beautiful Lake Guntersville State Park. Well-behaved, carefully supervised children age 8 and up welcome. Optional dinner after. No charge for park admission. Depart 10 a.m. from the Floor and Décor Store on Green Springs Highway. For more info: Randall Adkins, (205) 317-6969.
SUNDAY DAYHIKE, 1 p.m. at Oak Mountain State Park – DETAILS: Enjoy a moderate 4 mile walk in the woodlands near Birmingham on a Sunday afternoon. This is an excellent outing for introducing your friends to Southeastern Outings and for making new friends who enjoy the outdoors. Parts of this hike may be off the color-coded trails. There will be some ups and downs. Well-behaved, properly supervised children age 8 and up able to walk the distance of about four miles and complete the hike are welcome.Share an adventure! Depart 1 p.m. from the Oak Mountain Park office parking lot. Bring $5/person ($2 seniors) park admission fee plus your drink. For more info: Edd Spencer, (205) 317-5868.
COMING SOON
FEBRUARY 10 – LALAH HATHAWAY, RAHEEM DEVAUGHN and LEELA JAMES IN CONCERT at the BJCC.
Well, that’s it. Tell you more next time.
