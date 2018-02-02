A Note to Our Readers
Dear Birmingham Times Readers,
Today’s edition of the Birmingham Times includes our annual Black History Month section. If you have picked up your copy of the Times and have had a chance to read it, you will notice that several pages of the Black History Month section were printed out of sequence which is due to an issue with our printer.
Overall, I think you will find the section to be one of the best sections we have published, with compelling and informative content about the contributions of African Americans in the history of the United States of America.
We regret any inconvenience this error may cause in your reading experience and assure you that we have taken steps to insure that this type of error does not occur with future editions.
Thanks for understanding;
Samuel P Martin
President & Publisher