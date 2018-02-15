Candidates Who Can Expect Tough Races in Jefferson County Elections This Year

By Barnett Wright
The Birmingham Times

An incumbent Jefferson County commissioner, a Birmingham city councilmember, a former state lawmaker and an area mayor have all qualified for the county commission District 1 seat in what will be one of the most closely watched local races this summer.

Qualifying ended last Friday for the June 5 primary elections. The District 1 race in Jefferson County could be the one of the most competitive in recent memory.

Incumbent commissioner George Bowman is seeking his third consecutive term on the board. However, he must fend off experienced challengers including Lashunda Scales, who in October was elected to her third consecutive term on the Birmingham City Council; Gary Richardson, who is serving his fourth consecutive terms as Midfield mayor and Eric Major, a former state lawmaker.

A runoff is likely and will be held July 17, if needed. The general election is Nov. 5 but the winner of the Democratic race in District 1 faces no Republican challenges.

Another county commission race to watch is District 2 where incumbent Commissioner Sandra Little Brown will face Birmingham City Councilor Sheila Tyson; former county commissioner Steve Small Jr. and Birmingham consultant Richard Dickerson.

Brown is seeking her third consecutive term on the commission while Tyson was recently elected in 2017 to the city council for a second consecutive term. The winner does not have a Republican challenger will get the seat in November.

Here is a listing of some local races and area candidates who have qualified for elected office in the state of Alabama and U.S. House of Representatives.

JEFFERSON COUNTY COMMISSION

DISTRICT 1

Democrats

George F. Bowman Sr. (Incumbent)

Eric Major (former state legislator)

Gary Richardson (Midfield mayor)

Lashunda Scales (Birmingham City Councilor)

Republicans

None qualified

DISTRICT 2

Democrats

Sandra Little-Brown (Incumbent)

Richard A. Dickerson (Birmingham consultant)

Steve Small Jr. (Former Jefferson County commissioner)

Sheila Tyson (Birmingham City Councilor)

Republicans

None qualified

DISTRICT 3

Democrats

None qualified

Republicans

James A. “Jimmie” Stephens (Incumbent)

Rodney Watson

DISTRICT 4

Democrat

J.T. Smallwood (Jefferson County tax collector)

Republican

Joe Knight (Incumbent)

DISTRICT 5

Democrats

None qualified

Republicans

Steve Ammons (President at Background IQ, LLC)

Jack Williams (Alabama State Representative, House District 47)

SHERIFF

Democrats

Wallace Anger

Heath Boackle (Detective, Birmingham Police Department)

Wilson Hale Jr. (Veteran, state trooper)

Mark Pettway

Republican

Mike Hale (Incumbent)

PROBATE JUDGE

PLACE 1

Democrats

Alan King (Incumbent)

Everett W. Wess (Municipal Court judge, Midfield)

Republican

John Tindle (Attorney)

PLACE 2

Democrats

Willie Florence

Sherri C. Friday (Incumbent)

Jameria Moore (Attorney, Sperling & Moore Law Firm)

Jefferson County Judicial Races

DISTRICT ATTORNEY

Democrats

Danny Carr (Assistant district attorney)

Raymond L. Johnson Jr. (Birmingham lawyer)

Republicans

Mike Anderton (Incumbent)

Bill Veitch (Former district attorney)

CIRCUIT COURT JUDGE, 10TH CIRCUIT

PLACE 1

Democrat

Joseph Boohaker (Incumbent; presiding judge, civil division)

PLACE 5

Democrat

David Carpenter (Incumbent)

PLACE 6

Democrat

Donald Blankenship (Incumbent)

PLACE 7

Democrat

Tracie A. Todd (Incumbent)

PLACE 8

Democrats

Marshell Jackson Hatcher

Brian Plant

Republicans

Monica Agee

Tracey Crisan McDonald

PLACE 9

Democrat

Jim Hughey III (Incumbent)

PLACE 13

Democrat

Carole C. Smitherman (Incumbent)

PLACE 15

Democrats

Patricia Stephens (Incumbent)

Damon T. Watson

PLACE 16

Republican

Teresa T. Pulliam (Incumbent)

Democrats

“Pete” Johnson Davis

Linda Hall

Russ Parker

PLACE 18

Democrats

Raymond P. Chambliss (Family court judge)

Janine Hunt-Hilliard (Special circuit judge, special district judge family court)

PLACE 27

Democrats

Amber Ladner (Special judge, Jefferson County District Criminal Court)

Alaric May (Special circuit judge, special district judge, private practice)

Republican

Leslie Schiffman Moore

JEFFERSON COUNTY DISTRICT JUDGE

PLACE 3

Democrats

Lashunta “Shun” White-Boler

Frederic Bolling

Clotele H. Brantley (Senior trial court referee, family court)

Pamela Wilson Cousins

Stephanie A. Hunter

Republican

Davis Lawley

PLACE 6

Democrat

Katrina Ross (Incumbent)

PLACE 9

Democrats

Kechia Davis (Special judge, Birmingham Municipal Court)

Glenda Freeman

Debra Weston-Pickens

Sheila Weil

Lou Willie

PLACE 11

Democrats

Chuantae Brown (Attorney, Jefferson County Public Defender’s Office)

Horace Kynard (Attorney, private practice)

Thomas Thrash

Republican

Jill Ganus (Incumbent)

PLACE 12

Democrats

Amyrtle M. Allen

Lorraine Pringle (Incumbent)

 DEPUTY CIRCUIT CLERK BESSEMER DIVISION

Democrats

Karen Burks

Incumbent

Lakita Hall-Wright

 CIRCUIT CLERK, JEFFERSON COUNTY

Democrats

Jackie Anderson-Smith

Sarah E. “Sarah Beth” Conkle

Cheri Adams Gardner

Venetta Lee

Stephanie J. Muhammad

Thomas W. Parchman, III

Eyrika L. Parker

Elizabeth McGowen Watkins

Ralph Young

Republicans

Phillip Brown

LEGISLATURE

Senate

DISTRICT 18

Democrat

Rodger M. Smitherman (Incumbent)

DISTRICT 19

Democrat

Priscilla Dunn  (Incumbent)

DISTRICT 20

Democrat

Linda Coleman-Madison (Incumbent)

House

DISTRICT 52

Democrat

John W. Rogers Jr. (Incumbent)

DISTRICT 53

Democrat

Anthony Daniels (Incumbent)

DISTRICT 55

Democrats

Quang Do

Roderick “Rod” Hampton Scott (Incumbent)

Antwon Bernard Womack

DISTRICT 56

Democrats

Louise Alexander (Incumbent)

Chester W. Porter

DISTRICT 57

Democrat

Merika Coleman (Incumbent)

DISTRICT 58

Democrats

Rolanda Hollis (Incumbent)

Rodney Huntley

DISTRICT 59

Democrats

Chris Davis

Mary Moore (Incumbent)

DISTRICT 60

Democrat

Juandalynn Givan (Incumbent)

Le’Darius Hilliard

U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

District 7

Terri A. Sewell  (Incumbent)

