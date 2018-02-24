Miles College Choir Presents A Tribute to Living Legends
Times Staff Report
The Miles College Golden Voices will present its annual Black History Month concert, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, at 11 a.m. in Brown Hall Auditorium on the campus of Miles College.
The concert will be comprised of songs and spirituals written by African American composers. During the program, there will be a tribute to two Civil Rights icons, Rev. Frederick D. Reese and Dr. Jonathan McPherson.
Reese is a civil rights activist who advocated African American voters’ rights in Selma, Alabama, and marched with Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. McPherson organized students at Miles College to conduct the 1962 boycott of segregated stores in downtown Birmingham. He also marched with King in 1963.
There are currently 58 Golden Voices under the direction of Valerie Harris. She was born in Selma and is the daughter of civil rights activist Reese.
The Miles College Golden Voices are culminating the Black History Month activities on a quintessential “high note.” Admission is free and all are welcome to attend.