‘The longer we are married the more grateful I am’
By Anita Debro
Special to the Birmingham Times
“You Had Me at Hello’’ highlights married couples and the love that binds them. If you would like to be considered for a future “Hello’’ column, or know someone who would, please send nominations to Ariel Worthy at aworthy@birminghamtimes.com. Include the couple’s name, contact number(s) and what makes their love story unique.
This slideshow requires JavaScript.
MARCELLA AND KEVIN ROBERTS
Live: Hoover
Married: May 17, 1997
Met: Marcella and Kevin met in law school. They were both students at Miles College Law School. They had three classes together: Contracts, Torts and Property law. “The one class that brought us together was probably property,” Marcella said. “I think we were in a study group.” Kevin said he asked her out because she was pretty and had a good personality. “She was outgoing, the opposite of me,” he said. Marcella said she was surprised that he asked her out. “I had no idea that he was interested,” she said. “He was quiet and reserved but very smart.”
First date: Both worked day jobs and went to law school at night. They recalled mostly talking on the phone in the early days. Kevin, who is from Huntsville, was still living there and would drive to Birmingham. Marcella said their first proper date was probably at the end of the first semester when they went to Huntsville. The two went through law school together and found it easier to keep the relationship going because they were both focused on school and they were together every night in classes.
The proposal: “It was a little after midnight on New Year’s,” Marcella said. Kevin said the two had attended a party and he already planned to ask her but he did not want to do it at the party so he took her to Vulcan Park and Museum. “I wanted to go somewhere quiet,” he said. Marcella was again surprised by Kevin. “We knew were leaning towards marriage I just didn’t know when.”
The wedding: The two were married at Hopewell Baptist Church in Birmingham. The couple went on a cruise out of Miami to Mexico for their honeymoon.
Words of wisdom: “I believe in the power of agreement,” Marcella said. “Unity, oneness and the power of agreement.” She said that is important to not be selfish, to share in making decisions and to try to reach a mutual agreement. She has also learned after 20 years of marriage to put trust in your partner: “Trust your partner’s decisions.” She added, it is “Critical for wives to respect their husbands and husbands to love their wives.”
Kevin said: “Know that (marriage) is work, not play.” He said that couples should understand that a marriage is between two imperfect people it takes a lot of sacrifice on both sides to make it work. After 20 years of marriage he is still learning, Kevin said. “Understanding the others’ love language and acting on the other person’s love language is still an exercise for me.”
Happily ever after: Marcella and Kevin feel grateful for the years they have had together. “The longer we are married the more grateful I am,” she said. “I have a feeling of deep appreciation for the relationship and really understand how beautiful a thing it is.”
Kevin and Marcella have a private law practice on the southside of Birmingham. Marcella focuses on real estate and he is a criminal defense and family law attorney. The couple have four children—two adult children and 9-year-old twin boys. They enjoy going to the movies, traveling and attending Auburn football games.