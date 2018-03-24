Dozens fondly remember father of former Birmingham mayor William A. Bell
By Ariel Worthy
The Birmingham Times
Dozens of family members, citizens, city leaders and others filled New Mt. Zion Baptist Church on Friday to pay respects to John Wesley Bell, 95, who was the father of former Birmingham Mayor William Bell.
Rev. Cedric Small, pastor of New Mt. Zion, delivered the eulogy for Mr. Bell, who was remembered by many for his lifelong achievements and his love of the Lord.
“I loved listening to his stories,” said his granddaughter Jill Bell. “He told me stories about his time in France during World War II, about his countless hunting and fishing adventures in King’s Landing, and he told me some things that I should probably keep to myself. He was a Godly man. He loved going to church and he loved serving the Lord.”
During World War II, Mr. Bell enlisted in the United States Army and served as Sgt. First Class with Supply Unit 3456 Third Army under the Command of General George S. Patton and the European Theater in Belgium and France. Sgt. Bell fought in the Korean Conflict and re-enlisted in the U. S. Army in 1945 and was honorably discharged in 1948.
Jill Bell also talked about her grandfather’s hands.
“To his grandchildren and great grandchildren he was Daddy John,” she said. “When I think of Daddy John I immediately think of his hands because they were always so big and hard and strong. His pinkies were always crooked so I was just amazed by his hands. He could build, make or do anything with those hands. Those hands taught me how to bait my first fishing hook, how to crack pecans and how to shuck corn.
“They also handed me my first dog, Pixie. I also think of his voice. My grandfather had a great booming voice. When you heard his voice you stopped and you listened,” Jill said.
The church was filled to capacity as family members were ushered in and each spent a few seconds saying goodbye including the former mayor, who kissed his father before sitting in the middle section of the church which was filled with family members.
The overflow sat in the lobby of the church, and the choir stand. Everyone in attendance sang along as the choir sang Every Praise, standing and worshipping.
Rick Journey, Director of Communications for Mayor Randall Woodfin, presented the Bell family with a proclamation that offered condolences from the city and the mayor’s office.
Jonathan Eldridge, a former student Lawson State Community College – where Mr. Bell was offered a teaching position in the Trade School and later named chairman of Lawson State’s Vocational Education Department where he retired after 23 years – read a resolution for his former teacher.
Colonel Harold Archibald, who retired from the U.S. Air Force and Henry Lewis, a family friend, also paid respects.
Mr. Bell was married to Luvenia Ellington Bell Little (deceased). To this union, one daughter, Marsha Dianne Bell Little (Jimmy), and two sons, the Honorable William A. Bell, Sr. (Sharon), Michael H. Bell, Sr. (Gwendolyn) were born. Mr. Bell later married Eva Flowers Bell and had one step-daughter, Yvette Green.
In addition to his children, he leaves to mourn his five grandchildren, Felecia Renee Merriweather, Judge William A. Bell Jr. (Dr. Emily Bell); Michael H. Bell Jr. (Denise Bell); Jill Bell (fiance, Dr. Steven Wood); Dr. Marcus Bell Sr. Atty. Kimberly Bell) and six great-grandchildren: Bianca Walker, Gabrielle Walker, William “Trey” Bell, Ethan M. Bell, Marcus H. Bell and Matthew H. Bell.
He also leaves to mourn his passing many nephews, nieces, cousins, and a host of special relatives, friends and loving neighbors.