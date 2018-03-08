People, Places and Things
By Gwen DeRu
TODAY
17th ANNUAL TASTE OF HOMEWOOD, 5:30 -8 p.m. in Rosewood Hall at 2850 19th Street South.
MUSIC, COMEDY AND MORE at VIP Lounge in Ensley.
COMEDIAN BENJI BROWN, at the StarDome Comedy Club.
TIM SPINOSI’S COLOSSAL COMEDY SIDE SHOW at the StarDome Comedy Club.
NNAMDI OGBONNAYA, 8 p.m. at Saturn.
THE LADIES OF (featuring JAMES HALL), CAPTAIN KUDZU and DREE LEER at The Nick.
FUNNY FREE FRIDAYS (Comedy Show) at Good People Brewery, 9- 10:30 p.m.
FRIDAY NIGHT EXPERIENCE at Luxe Ultra Lounge.
JAZZ at FRIDAY UNWIND, 6 p.m. – midnight, at Jazzi’s on 3rd.
LIVE JAZZ at UNWIND FRIDAY, 8 p.m. at Jazzi’s on 3rd with great jazz.
PASSPORTS FRIDAYS, 10 p.m. – 4 a.m. at Legends Sports Lounge with Reggae, Dancehall, Soca, Afro-Beats and Top 40. FREE until midnight.
PLUM BAR on 17th Street, Downtown.
FRIDAY
MUSIC, COMEDY AND MORE at VIP Lounge in Ensley.
COMEDIAN BENJI BROWN, at the StarDome Comedy Club.
TIM SPINOSI’S COLOSSAL COMEDY SIDE SHOW at the StarDome Comedy Club.
PUDDLES PITY PARTY at Iron City.
JUNA, HOLLIER, MOTH FACE and BACKYARD CAMPING at The Nick.
BELLE ADAIR, 8 p.m. at Saturn.
FUNNY FREE FRIDAYS (Comedy Show) at Good People Brewery, 9- 10:30 p.m.
FRIDAY NIGHT EXPERIENCE at Luxe Ultra Lounge.
JAZZ at FRIDAY UNWIND, 6 p.m. – midnight, at Jazzi’s on 3rd.
LIVE JAZZ at UNWIND FRIDAY, 8 p.m. at Jazzi’s on 3rd with great jazz.
PASSPORTS FRIDAYS, 10 p.m. – 4 a.m. at Legends Sports Lounge with Reggae, Dancehall, Soca, Afro-Beats and Top 40. FREE until midnight.
PLUM BAR on 17th Street, Downtown.
SATURDAY
SATURDAY NIGHT LAUGHS AT THE BARBER SHOP COMEDY SERIES, 8 p.m. with Special Guest COMEDIAN SEAN JACKSON and Birmingham’s own Comedian ROBERT COX, Montgomery’s Funnyman CHRIS “RICKEY SAUCE” HESTER, Nashville’s Hilarious RENARD HIRSCH hosted by Comedian BENNIE MAC and COACH WESLEY with DJ DAME MIXING LIVE. Go to www.comedyinBham.com for more. Next show April 14th.
MICHAEL NAU & THE NIGHTY THREAD at The Firehouse.
CHARLIE WILSON, TYRESE and EN VOGUE LIVE IN CONCERT at The Legacy Arena (BJCC).
COMEDIAN BENJI BROWN at the StarDome Comedy Club.
EAT DRINK AND RIDE NIGHT FOOD TOUR WITH COMEDIENNE JOY, at 6 – 10 p.m., meet in Brookwood Mall, at Grille 29.
SNV – SATURDAY NIGHT VIBES, 10 p.m. at Platinum.
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE, every Saturday, at Luxe Ultra Lounge, 300 24th Street S with DJ CHOCOLATE.
DIRTYGIRL, BLACK LAUREL BAND and BEAGLES at The Nick.
THE WIND + THE WAVE, 8:30 p.m.at Saturn.
SUNDAY
SLOW ART SUNDAY, 2 p.m. at the Birmingham Museum of Art.
SOULFUL SUNDAYS at Perfect Note.
COMEDIAN TREY MOE at the StarDome Comedy Club.
SEVEN YEAR WITCH (FORMERLY DOC HOLIDAY), NOBODY’S DARLINGS and GUSTAF at the Nick.
MONDAY
NAHKO – MY NAME IS BEAR at Saturn.
KARAOKE NIGHTS WITH COMEDIAN RICKEY SMILEY at the StarDome Comedy Club.
BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND, 9 p.m. at The Nick.
CARD PLAYERS SPOT at the TIDE AND TIGER, 6 – 12 p.m.
TUESDAY
PEACHFUZZ ad LOLAS at the Nick.
FIESTA TUESDAY at 1st and 23rd, all night.
TIDE AND TIGER HOT TUESDAY, 3 p.m. until … on Graymont across from Legion Field with $.50 wings and drink specials until 9 p.m. For more call (205) 503-3880.
PLUM BAR on 17th Street, Downtown.
JOSE’ CARR at the Boss Lounge, 8:30 – 11 p.m.
COMEDIAN STEVE TREVINO at the StarDome Comedy Club.
THE NOISE PRESENTS – POP EVIL: MUSIC OVER WORDS TOUR, 7 p.m. at Saturn.
WEDNESDAY
PARACHUTE AMBIENT NIGHT with DANIEL FARRIS, BLAKE WIMBERLY, JIM FAHY and LLARKS at Saturn
LIVE JAZZ, every Wednesday, at The Marble Ring, 430 41st Street South, Suite B.
WINE DOWN WEDNESDAY, every Wednesday at 30/40 Hookah Lounge
WINE AND JAZZ at the Perfect Note.
VIBRANT TROUBADOURS, WAX FUR and DIONRACII at The Nick.
OFFICIAL FLAMING LIPS AFTER PARTY with BROTHERS GRIIN 8 p.m. at Saturn.
COMEDIAN RON FEINGOLD at the StarDome Comedy Club
NEXT THURSDAY
THE WOOD BROTHERS at Iron City.
SUPER BOB, HAPPY LEMMY and DESPERATE HERO at the Nick.
MAGIC CITY MEDIUM CINDY KAZA at the StarDome Comedy Club.
WILD CHILD, 8 p.m. at Saturn.
NEXT FRIDAY
COMEDIAN KING KOUNTRY WAYNE at the StarDome Comedy Club.
GULL, 8 p.m. at Saturn.
MARK “PORKCHOP” HOLDER & MPH, HEATH GREEN & THE MAKESHIFTERS and RYAN SOBB at The Nick.
FOR MOVIE LOVERS
BLACK PANTHER is still showing at theaters around town.
FOR ART AND PERFORMING ART LOVERS
AT ALABAMA STATE UNIVERSITY
CLEO PARKER ROBINSON DANCE ENSEMBLE will perform at Alabama State University. This is a special evening of dance with the Denver-based Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The event is Thursday (March 15), at 7 p.m. in the Leila Barlow Theater in the Tullibody Fine Arts Building on the ASU campus.
AT THE LIBRARY
TEXTURES OF JAZZ”: THREADS OF CHANGE – A new art exhibit, “Textures of Jazz: Threads of Change,” by Leanna Leithauser Lesley, will debut at the Central Library downtown on run now through March 31.
AT UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA GALLERY
MECCA, ATLANTA, HARLEM, MIAMI AND BEYOND, an exhibition with Selections from the Paul R. Jones Collection, now through April 17, at the Paul R. Jones Museum, 2308 Sixth Street, Tuscaloosa, AL.
A HARDER TASK THAN MAKING BRICKS WITHOUT STRAW, an exhibition of artworks from the DOUG McCRAW COLLECTION, now through April 30 at the University of Alabama Gallery, 620 Greensboro Avenue.
AT THE BIRMINGHAM OF ART
SLOW ART SUNDAY, 2-3 p.m. at the Birmingham Museum of Art.
HOLI: A FESTIVAL OF COLOR, Saturday, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the BMA. FREE. Join the Indian Cultural Society for the 8th Annual Holi Festival, the Indian celebration of color. It will feature music m dance, food, henna, art-making and gallery exploration. Wear something that you don’t mind having to wash as at the end of the day guests gather outside for the throwing of powdered colors to welcome the spring season.
AT THE BCRI
MLK TAPESTRIES BY PETER SIS – Ireland-based Bill Shipsey is a human rights activist, artist event promoter and producer, barrister, and the founder of Art for Amnesty-Amnesty International’s global artist engagement program.
Since 2012 he has conceived and commissioned 12 monumental memorial tapestries. These tapestries are on permanent loan at various airport and museum locations around the world. Three new Peter Sis-designed tapestries honoring Martin Luther King and the Civil Rights Movement in the U.S. are on display at the Civil Rights Institute in Birmingham. These tapestries are at the BCRI through March 16.
FOR FOOD LOVERS
17th ANNUAL TASTE OF HOMEWOOD, TODAY, 5:30 – 8 p.m. in Rosewood Hall at 2850 19th Street South. 1918 CATERING LLC will be one of the local restaurants at the event. Chefs Jason and Jamal Brown will be on site to showcase their signature pecan-smoked turkey, pork butt and chicken. The barbeque duo will also feature their spin on a southern favorite, shrimp and grits, along with family desserts. There will be food and drinks from 30 eateries.
FOR WOMEN
Alabama State Black Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Women Business Owners Forum, March 17 in Tuscaloosa.
FOR OUTDOOR LOVERS
SATURDAY DAYHIKE, 9 a.m. – Southeastern Outings Dayhike, Smith Mountain Fire Tower Area near Lake Martin – LOTS OF DETAILS: The Smith Mountain Alpine Trail at Lake Martin is 20 miles north of the Cherokee Ridge Alpine Trail.
The highest elevation around Lake Martin, Smith Mountain is a jagged peak mountain in the Sandy Creek area of the lake. The top of Smith Mountain is rugged. Jagged rock formations dissect the mountain top into a series of rough terraces that are for the most part disconnected. A house-sized crag consisting of numerous boulders stands out from and above the rest of the peak. Standing majestically atop Smith Mountain is the historic 90-foot fire lookout tower. Erected in 1939 as a cooperative agreement between Alabama Power Company, Tallapoosa County Forest Conservation Association, and the Alabama Forestry Commission, the tower was a sentinel for locating forest fires for 40 years. In November 2010, Smith Mountain was deeded to the Cherokee Ridge Alpine Trail Association (CRATA).
Over a recent period of 18 months the tower has been restored and upgraded with new safety features and is now open to the public. Visiting time is daylight until 30 minutes after sunset, daily. A trail begins at the base of Smith Mountain and ascends the northern and western slope for about 0.4 mile. The trail descends the southern and eastern slope of the mountain for about 0.6 mile back to the parking lot. The view from the tower is spectacular.
In addition to the Smith Mountain Fire Lookout Tower, there are five miles of hiking trails. The two main trails are the Lake Shore Trail and the Little Smith Mountain Trail. The Island Hop Trail is accessible only during winter months when the lake is down. The Lake Shore Trail is a two-mile trail that descends the western slope to the lake shore and follows the shoreline for most of the two miles. There is also the dramatic two-mile Little Smith Mountain Trail which has four resting benches with some spectacular views – one bench on a peninsula, two on the south face, and one on the top. Your hike leader has selected a scenic 3-6-mile moderate hiking route for you to enjoy from this wide choice of trails. Well-behaved, properly supervised children age 8 and over welcome. Note-To view photos of what we will see on this trip, please click on this link.
Optional dinner in Alexander City after the hike. Depart 9 a.m. from the Publix in The Village at Lee Branch in Greystone. Info: Doris Hatch, (205)901-8367. DIRECTIONS TO MEETING PLACE – Publix in The Village at Lee Branch in Greystone– 410 Doug Baker Boulevard, Birmingham, AL 35242-2682. Take U.S. Highway 280 East going away from Birmingham to intersection with AL Route 119, Cahaba Valley Road. Continue on U.S. 280 through that intersection 9/10 more miles and turn right on Doug Baker Boulevard. This turn should be right after the very large Driver’s Way used car dealership. Drive 3/10 miles on Doug Baker Boulevard and then see the Publix Super Market on your right. Please park in front of the Publix, but fairly far out towards 280, not right by the front door.
SUNDAY DAYHIKE, 1 p.m. – Southeastern Outings Second Sunday Dayhike in Oak Mountain State Park – DETAILS: Enjoy a moderate four mile walk in the woodlands near Birmingham on a Sunday afternoon. This is an excellent outing for introducing your friends to Southeastern Outings and for making new friends who enjoy the outdoors. Parts of this hike may be off the color-coded trails. There will be some ups and downs. Well-behaved, properly supervised children age 8 and up able to walk the distance of about four miles and complete the hike are welcome.
Click on this link to view photographs. Share the adventure! Bring a friend. Optional dinner after the hike. Depart 1 p.m. from the Oak Mountain Park office parking lot. Please bring $5/person ($2 seniors) park admission fee plus your drink.
Info: Doris Hatch, (205)901-8367. DIRECTIONS TO MEETING PLACE – Oak Mountain State Park—200 Terrace Drive, Pelham, AL 35124. I-65 South from Birmingham to AL Highway 119/Cahaba Valley Road exit. Right off exit ramp, then left at first traffic light. Follow road two miles, then left at stop sign. Go two miles past the fee gate, then right onto Terrace Drive. Go 8/10 miles to park office parking lot between boat parking and beach parking.
AT THE BIRMINGHAM PUBLIC LIBRARIES
FREE ENGINEERING WORKSHOPS – Teens Engineer BHM program begins this Saturday at Powderly Branch Library and continues at 10 other libraries before concluding at Powderly Library on May 3. It is for middle and high school students with in interest in math and science. Today, 4-5:30 p.m. at the North Birmingham Library.
SPINNERS CLUB, 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, is the club for people that enjoy listening to various music genres that meet in the Story Castle on the second floor of the Central Library, 2100 Park Place. Attendees will listen to preselected music recordings and then open the floor for brief discussions about them. The club will explore a different genre of music monthly. No registration is required and the minimum age limit is 18. For more info, call Russell Lee at 205-226-3673.
2018 MOCK TRIAL PROGRAM through March 22 in the Central Library’s Teen Zone on Thursdays from 4-5:30 p.m. Students will conduct a mock trial at the Jefferson County Courthouse. TODAY, they learn Closing Arguments and Mock Trial Preparation. March 15 – Mock Trial Preparation and March 27 – Mock Trial at the Jefferson County Courtroom.
FOR THE COMMUNITY
BIRMINGHAM’S BRIGHTEST COMPANY CHARITABLE TRIVIA COMPETITION, April 18, 6-8 p.m., Events at Haven, 2515 6th Avenue South. Companies from the Birmingham regions participate in an evening of team trivia to raise money for both Impact Alabama and the winning team’s selected nonprofit. Deadline is March 19.
ASK A LAWYER WORKSHOPS – NAACP will host a series of FREE “Ask A Lawyer” workshops, Saturday, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Peace Missionary Baptist Church, 1300 10th Street Pratt City. Contact Marshell Jackson Hatcher at (205) 972-8401 for more.
SAVEFIRST INITIATIVE – FREE TAX PREPARATION – Impact Alabama’s annual free tax preparation services for working families will be available at five locations in the Birmingham area – Bessemer, Roebuck, Smithfield, West End, and Woodlawn. The SaveFirst initiative will provide free income tax preparation services to working families making up to $54,000/year with kids in the home or $20,000/year without kids in the home. Interested individuals should call 1-888-99-TAX-AL for a free appointment.
FOR MUSIC LOVERS AND SPOKEN WORD
SUNDAY JAZZ, 5 p.m. at the Perfect Note.
MICHAEL NAU & THE MIGHTY THREAD at The Firehouse on Saturday. Michael Nau has an expanded full-band lineup now known as The Mighty Thread, comprised of musicians from all over America who have been a part of his touring and recording life over the past few years, comprised of Will Brown on keys, Benny Yurco on guitar, Graeme Gibson on drums, Robinson Morse & Evan ApRoberts on bass. Lineup for the night is: Michael Nau & the Mighty Thread, Lady Legs, Timber, and Dogwood Lung.
SPOKEN WORD OPEN MIC NIGHT, every Third Sunday, 7 p.m. at the Carver Theatre.
SAXOPHONIST MARION MEADOWS, March 16 at Perfect Note.
SAXOPHONIST JESSY J, March 23 at Perfect Note.
CASHMERE WILLIAMS CD RELEASE PARTY, at the Perfect Note, March 31st.
16th ANNUAL ALABAMA JAZZ HALL OF FAME (AJHofF) STUDENT JAZZ BAND FESTIVAL – The AJHofF annual festival will be held at Birmingham-Southern in Munger Hall Auditorium on April 5-7. FREE. There will be performances from college, high school and middle school jazz bands that will highlight both vocalists and players. The goal is to provide a wider variety of entry points for attendees to understand and appreciate jazz and its heritage. There will a Workshop for Jazz Students on April 7th at 1:15 p.m.
BIRMINGHAM MUSIC CLUB 2018 Season
THE PARLOR CONCERT featuring THE DANIEL SZASZ & FRIENDS STRING QUARTET, April 29, 2:30 p.m. at The Club House on Highland, 2908 Highland Avenue.
OPERETTA SPECTACULAR! GREAT MOMENTS OF LIGHT OPERA OVER THE CENTURIES, June 8-7:30 p.m., June 9-7:30 p.m. and June 10-2:20 p.m. at the Alys Stephens Center’s Sirote Theatre.
FOR COMEDY LOVERS
AT GOOD PEOPLE BREWING:
EVERY FRIDAY
FUNNY FREE FRIDAYS (COMEDY SHOW), 9 – 10:30 p.m., at Good People with Birmingham’s finest comedy show at a brewery. It’s free and features the best comedians from around the country.
AT THE STARDOME
COMEDIAN BENJI BROWN. Benji Brown has taken over stages and airwaves with his original style of comedic relief. He is currently an on-air personality for the syndicated Rickey Smiley Morning Show. He also appeared on episodes of the TV One sitcom The Rickey Smiley Show in 2014, and in 2013 he had a guest performance for the Sony Ericsson World Championship Tennis Tournament. Witty, vivid, and hilarious, he’s a comedian who is more than just the next household name; he is creating his own platform.
COMEDIAN TREY MOE, Sunday, Trey Moe is a comedian from Birmingham, Ala. who now resides in Los Angeles, Calif. Trey is known for his internet sketches that have generated more than 50 million views worldwide, with his puppet “Keisha Jones” being one of his more prominent characters. Trey takes pride in his ability to not only deliver a remarkable stand-up show, but to bring some of his sketch characters to life on stage. With sold out shows across the nation, Trey is proving to be one of comedy’s brightest stars.
COMEDIAN RICKEY SMILEY ‘EVERY MONDAY NIGHT’ at the StarDome Comedy Club for Karaoke Nights.
TUESDAY – COMEDIAN STEVE TREVINO, Steve Treviño is fast becoming one of the country’s hottest comics and the new voice for the 21st century Mexican American. Finding his way from a Hispanic upbringing in a small South Texas town to living his dream in Hollywood, has infused Treviño’s comedy with a “TEX-MEX” sensibility, yet as a performer he has a uniquely American voice that transcends anything about ethnicity, making him universally relatable. Outside of being a national headliner, Treviño has made memorable appearances on The Late Late Show, Comics Unleashed and BET Comic View, among others. He also wrote on Mind of Mencia and produced and wrote on rapper Pit Bull’s La Esquina. Treviño landed in the Nielsen Top 20, with his 1st Showtime comedy special, Grandpa Joe’s Son. His second special Relatable hit Netflix January 13th .
COMEDIAN RON FEINGOLD, Wednesday, Now Ron has toured the entire United States and has performed in America’s finest Comedy Clubs, Universities, and Theatres. After doing “straight” stand-up for five years, he decided to stir things up a little and bring his love for a cappella music to the comedy clubs. August 1st of 1995, at Tommy T’s Comedy Club in San Ramon, California was opening night of the new show and audiences have been laughing and singing with Ron ever since!
COMING SOON
MARCH 17 – STEEL CITY BLUES FESTIVAL at The Bill Harris Arena (Fair Park)
MARCH 17 – TOBYMAC BRINGS HITS DEEP TOUR to BJCC.
MARCH 22 – MAX DIVERSE BUSINESS EXPO at the Doubletree Hilton.
MARCH 24 – JOKES FOR HOPE at WorkPlay.
MARCH 25 – ROMEO AND JULIET at Samford University Wright Center.
MARCH 29 – MEET AND GREET THE CANDIDATES at the Boutwell Auditorium.
MARCH 31 – CASHMERE WILLIAMS CD PARTY RELEASE at Perfect Note.
APRIL 28 – THE CALIFORNIA HONEYDROPS at ZYDECO.
(People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send comments to my emails: thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com or gwenderu@yahoo.com.)