People, Places and Things
By Gwen DeRu
TODAY
THE WOOD BROTHERS at Iron City.
SUPER BOB, HAPPY LEMMY and DESPERATE HERO at the Nick.
MAGIC CITY MEDIUM CINDY KAZA at the StarDome Comedy Club.
COMEDIAN RON FEINGOLD at the StarDome Comedy Club.
WILD CHILD, 8 p.m. at Saturn.
MUSIC, COMEDY AND MORE at VIP Lounge in Ensley.
TIM SPINOSI’S COLOSSAL COMEDY SIDE SHOW at the StarDome Comedy Club.
PLUM BAR on 17th Street, Downtown.
FRIDAY
COMEDIAN KING KOUNTRY WAYNE at the StarDome Comedy Club.
GULL, 8 p.m. at Saturn.
MARK ”PORKCHOP” HOLDER & MPH, HEATH GREEN & THE MAKESHIFTERS and RYAN SOBB at The Nick.
SAXOPHONIST MARION MEADOWS at Perfect Note.
MUSIC, COMEDY AND MORE at VIP Lounge in Ensley.
ARC OF CENTRAL ALABAMA’S 6th ANNUAL SHAMROCK SHINDIG at Iron City.
TIM SPINOSI’S COLOSSAL COMEDY SIDE SHOW at the StarDome Comedy Club.
FUNNY FREE FRIDAYS (Comedy Show) at Good People Brewery, 9- 10:30 p.m.
FRIDAY NIGHT EXPERIENCE at Luxe Ultra Lounge.
LIVE JAZZ at UNWIND FRIDAY, 8 p.m. at Jazzi’s on 3rd with great jazz.
PASSPORTS FRIDAYS, 10 p.m. – 4 a.m. at Legends Sports Lounge with Reggae, Dancehall, Soca, Afro-Beats and Top 40. FREE until midnight.
PLUM BAR on 17th Street, Downtown.
SATURDAY
EARLY JAMES & THE LATEST at the Iron City Monthly Bottomless Brunch.
STEEL CITY BLUES FESTIVAL at The Bill Harris Arena (Fair Park)
TOBYMAC BRINGS HITS DEEP TOUR to BJCC.
COMEDIAN KING KOUNTRY WAYNE, at the StarDome Comedy Club.
EAT DRINK AND RIDE NIGHT FOOD TOUR WITH COMEDIENNE JOY, at 6 – 10 p.m., meet in Brookwood Mall, at Grille 29.
SNV – SATURDAY NIGHT VIBES, 10 p.m. at Platinum.
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE, every Saturday, at Luxe Ultra Lounge, 300 24th Street S with DJ CHOCOLATE.
STONED COBRA, SECRET MIDNIGHT BAND, and WAX FUR at The Nick.
RUMBA LATINA BIRMNGHAM, 8:30 p.m.at Saturn.
SUNDAY
SLOW ART SUNDAY, 2 p.m., at the Birmingham Museum of Art.
SOULFUL SUNDAYS at Perfect Note.
PROJECT NINE, TRADED MOMENTS and LOVE STORY’S END at the Nick.
MONDAY
KARAOKE NIGHTS WITH COMEDIAN RICKEY SMILEY, at the StarDome Comedy Club.
BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND, 9 p.m. at The Nick.
CARD PLAYERS SPOT at the TIDE AND TIGER, 6 – 12 p.m.
TUESDAY
ADRIAN+MEREDITH and TOMMY LUKE at the Nick.
FIESTA TUESDAY at 1st and 23rd, all night.
TIDE AND TIGER HOT TUESDAY, 3 p.m. until … on Graymont across from Legion Field with $.50 wings and drink specials until 9 p.m. For more call (205) 503-3880.
PLUM BAR on 17th Street, Downtown.
JOSE’ CARR at the Boss Lounge, 8:30 – 11 p.m.
COMEDIAN BURPIE at the StarDome Comedy Club.
WEDNESDAY
LECRAE at Iron City.
PARACHUTE AMBIENT NIGHT with DANIEL FARRIS, BLAKE WIMBERLY, JIM FAHY and LLARKS at Saturn
LIVE JAZZ, every Wednesday, at The Marble Ring, 430 41st Street South, Suite B.
WINE DOWN WEDNESDAY, every Wednesday at 30/40 Hookah Lounge
WINE AND JAZZ at the Perfect Note.
CARVER COMMODORE, SOLAR FLEUR and LEROY GOLD at The Nick.
COMEDIAN BURPIE at the StarDome Comedy Clu
NEXT THURSDAY
MAT KEARNEY CRAZYTALK TOUR at Iron City.
GREYHOUNDS and THE MAGIC MATH at the Nick.
COMEDIAN BURPIE at the StarDome Comedy Club.
BANNERS, 8 p.m. at Saturn.
NEXT FRIDAY
COMEDIAN D L HUGHLEY at the StarDome Comedy Club.
THE POLLIES, 8 p.m. at Saturn.
SHADOW HORSE, FIREWATER REVIVAL, TIME TRAP and SINEMA at The Nick.
MONTGOMERY GENTRY presented by 102.5 The Bull with HALFWAY TO HAZARD at Iron City.
FOR WOMEN
ALABAMA WOMEN’S SUMMIT, 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., TODAY, presented by Women’s March Alabama with speakers CONGRESSWOMAN TERRI SEWELL and former U. S. Attorney and MSNBC Commentator JOYCE VANCE at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens, 2612 Lane Park Road, 35223. Break-out sessions held two times during the day, include:
– Gerrymandering with Robert Avery President of the Etowah Chapter of the Alabama New South Coalition (morning session) and James Blacksher (afternoon session)
– How to be an Ally with Tori Wolfe-Sisson
– Current Alabama Bills & How to Lobby with Katie Shuey
– Get in the Game with Stacie Propst of Emerge
– Maternal Morality Disparities with Dalia Abrams
Learn more about how you can help change Alabama for the better. Volunteers: Can you help? Contact T. Marie King: t.marieking@aol.com and tell her what you’d like to do, or ask and she’ll give you a task!
Alabama State Black Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Women Business Owners Forum, March 17 in Tuscaloosa.
FOR FASHION LOVERS
STYLE SEX EXPERIENCE BIRMINGHAM, APRIL 15, 6 p.m. at Haven, 2515 6th Avenue South, Birmingham, AL. The Hottest Fashion Show & Largest Urban Networking Event In The Country. The Style Experience brand by Celebrity Designer & Author Perry Varner has been presented in Montgomery (Alabama), Charleston (South Carolina), Detroit (Michigan) and Atlanta (Georgia) to sold-out crowds and has attracted an audience of more than 15,000 fashion enthusiasts worldwide. The Style Experience Birmingham presented by Intentional Entertainment, LLC will feature more than 100 Birmingham area models. It will showcase the works of Birmingham Designers Kenya Buchanan the 2017 Magic City Fashion Week Designer of the year and Designer Garland Jackson 2017 BirminGLAM Designer of the year. Style Experience will also feature Birmingham Designers Nichole Stallworth, Sam Jay, Jeremy Agee and Stephon Kelly with guest models from the WonderFULL World of Fashion, Ebony Fashion Fair and Team Hard Body Male Fitness Models.
Hosted by the beautiful ladies Birmingham Urban Radio Isis Jones of 98.7 KISS, DJ Chocolate 107.7FM and Nu York of 95.7 JAMZ. A themed Kentucky Derby style pink carpet kicks off the evening at 5 p.m. and pre-show VIP cocktail mixer followed by the fashion featuring the collection of these eight designers. America’s Next Top Model Eva Marcelle, Actor Brad James of Tyler Perry’s For Better or Worse, Birmingham Designer & Project Runway All-star Designer Ken Laurence, VH1 & Bravo Reality Star Designer Reco Chapple, Celebrity Designers Nicci Hou and Leon Parham have all found a home at The Style Experience over the years.
AT THE BIRMINGHAM PUBLIC LIBRARIES
FOR THE TEENS AND STUDENTS
TEENS ENGINEERS BHM WORKSHOPS CONTINUE – Free workshops at 11 locations across the City of Birmingham continue through May 3, 2018. Young teens will listen as mentors from the UAB School of Engineering teach them computer coding and other engineering skills. The remaining schedule of Teens Engineer BHM workshops by library location:
Today, 4-5:30 p.m., Woodlawn Branch Library
Tuesday, March 20, 4-5:30 p.m., Avondale Regional Branch Library
Thursday, March 22, 4-5:30 p.m., Ensley Branch Library
Tuesday, April 3, 4-5:30 p.m., Inglenook Branch Library
Thursday, April 5, 4-5:30 p.m., North Avondale Branch Library
Tuesday, April 10, 4-5:30 p.m., Powderly Branch Library
Thursday, April 12, 4-5:30 p.m., Smithfield Branch Library
Tuesday, April 17, 4-5:30 p.m., West End Branch Library
Thursday, April 19, 4-5:30 p.m., North Birmingham Regional Branch Library
Tuesday, May 1, 4-5:30 p.m., Southside Branch Library
Thursday, May 3, 4-5:30 p.m., Powderly Branch Library
More spring/summer dates will be added later, so check the BPL events calendar at www.bplonline.org for updates.
2018 MOCK TRIAL PROGRAM through March 22 in the Central Library’s Teen Zone on Thursdays from 4-5:30 p.m. Students will conduct a mock trial at the Jefferson County Courthouse. TODAY, they learn Closing Arguments and Mock Trial Preparation. March 15 – Mock Trial Preparation and March 27 – Mock Trial at the Jefferson County Courtroom.
FOR MOVIE LOVERS
BLACK PANTHER is still showing at theaters around town.
FOR ART AND PERFORMING ART LOVERS
AT ALABAMA STATE UNIVERSITY
CLEO PARKER ROBINSON DANCE ENSEMBLE will perform at Alabama State University. This is a special evening of dance with the Denver-based Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The event is, TODAY, at 7 p.m. in the Leila Barlow Theater in the Tullibody Fine Arts Building on the ASU campus.
AT THE LIBRARY
TEXTURES OF JAZZ”: THREADS OF CHANGE – A new art exhibit, “Textures of Jazz: Threads of Change,” by Leanna Leithauser Lesley, will debut at the Central Library downtown on run now through March 31.
AT UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA GALLERY
MECCA, ATLANTA, HARLEM, MIAMI AND BEYOND, an exhibition with Selections from the Paul R. Jones Collection, now through April 17, at the Paul R. Jones Museum, 2308 Sixth Street, Tuscaloosa, AL.
A HARDER TASK THAN MAKING BRICKS WITHOUT STRAW, an exhibition of artworks from the DOUG McCRAW COLLECTION, now through April 30 at the University of Alabama Gallery, 620 Greensboro Avenue.
AT THE BIRMINGHAM OF ART
SLOW ART SUNDAY, 2-3 p.m. at the Birmingham Museum of Art.
HOLI: A FESTIVAL OF COLOR, Saturday, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the BMA. FREE. Join the Indian Cultural Society for the 8th Annual Holi Festival, the Indian celebration of color. It will feature music m dance, food, henna, art-making and gallery exploration. Wear something that you don’t mind having to wash as at the end of the day guests gather outside for the throwing of powdered colors to welcome the spring season.
AT THE BCRI
MLK TAPESTRIES BY PETER SIS – Ireland-based Bill Shipsey is a human rights activist, artist event promoter and producer, barrister, and the founder of Art for Amnesty-Amnesty International’s global artist engagement program. Since 2012 he has conceived and commissioned 12 monumental memorial tapestries. These tapestries are on permanent loan at various airport and museum locations around the world. Three new Peter Sis-designed tapestries honoring Martin Luther King and the Civil Rights Movement in the U.S. are on display at the Civil Rights Institute in Birmingham. These tapestries are at the BCRI through March 16.
FOR OUTDOOR LOVERS:
A LITTLE BIT OF HISTORY
SATURDAY DAYHIKE, 10 a.m. – Southeastern Outings Dayhike at Horseshoe Bend National Military Park – DETAILS: A LITTLE BIT OF HISTORY: On March 27, 1814, Major General Andrew Jackson‘s army of 3,300 men attacked Chief Menawa’s 1,000 Red Stick Creek warriors fortified in a horseshoe shaped bend of the Tallapoosa River. Over 800 Red Sticks died that day. The battle ended the Creek War, resulted in a land cession of 23,000,000 acres to the United States and created a national hero of Andrew Jackson. In March 1814, General Jackson’s army left Fort Williams on the Coosa River, cut a 52-mile trail through the forest in three days, and on the 26th made camp six miles north of Horseshoe Bend. The next morning, Jackson sent General John Coffee and 700 mounted infantry and 600 Cherokee and Creek allies three miles down-stream to cross the Tallapoosa and surround the bend. He took the rest of the army – about 2000 men, consisting of East and West Tennessee militia and the Thirty-Ninth U.S. Infantry – into the peninsula and at 10:30 a.m. began an ineffectual two-hour artillery bombardment of the Red Sticks’ log barricade.
At noon, Coffee’s Cherokee allies crossed the river and assaulted the Red Sticks from the rear. Jackson quickly ordered a frontal bayonet charge, which poured over the barricade. Fighting ranged over the south end of the peninsula throughout the afternoon. By dark at least 800 of Chief Menawa’s 1,000 Red Sticks were dead (557 slain on the field and 200-300 in the river). Menawa himself, although severely wounded, managed to escape. Jackson’s losses in the battle were 49 killed and 154 wounded, many mortally. Though the Red Sticks had been crushed at Tohopeka, remnants of the war party held out for several months. In August 1814, a treaty between the United States and the Creek Nation was signed at Fort Jackson near the present day city of Wetumpka, Alabama. The Treaty of Fort Jackson ended the conflict and required the Creeks to cede 23 million acres of land to the United States.
The state of Alabama was carved out of this domain and admitted to the Union in 1819. In 1828, partly as a result of his fame from the battles of Horseshoe Bend and New Orleans, Andrew Jackson was elected the seventh President of the United States. There will be an opportunity to watch a short film and view the exhibits before beginning the hike which is rated easy. Hike distance is 5.8 miles. Admission to the park is free. Depart 10 a.m. from the parking lot of the Publix Super Market in The Village at Lee Branch in Greystone. Well-behaved, carefully supervised children age 8 and over welcome. Info: Randall Adkins, (205)317-6969.
DIRECTIONS TO MEETING PLACE: Publix in The Village at Lee Branch in Greystone – 410 Doug Baker Boulevard, Birmingham, AL 35242-2682. Take U.S. Highway 280 East going away from Birmingham to intersection with AL Route 119, Cahaba Valley Road. Continue on U.S. 280 through that intersection 9/10 more miles and turn right on Doug Baker Boulevard. This turn should be right after the very large Driver’s Way used car dealer. Drive 3/10 miles on Doug Baker Boulevard and then see the Publix Super Market on your right. Park in front of the Publix, but fairly far out towards 280, not right by the front door.
SUNDAY DAYHIKE, 1 p.m. – Southeastern Outings Dayhike at Hurricane Creek Park near Cullman, AL – DETAILS: You are invited to participate on a most enjoyable, relatively easy walk in a highly scenic, small canyon and park about an hour from Birmingham. Enjoy rushing streams and waterfalls if it rains, several interesting bridges over the creek and possibly some beautiful wildflowers. Well-behaved, properly supervised children age 7 and over able to walk four miles up and down hills without complaining are welcome. Please bring plenty to drink and a daypack. Depart 1 p.m. from the Hayden/Corner Park and Ride. Join others on an easy adventure. Admission is free. Information: Dan Frederick, seoutings@bellsouth.net or telephone (205) 631-4680. DIRECTIONS TO MEETING PLACE: Hayden/Corner Park and Ride—171 State Highway 160, Warrior, AL 35180. Exit 284 off I-65 North, take right on AL 160 at end of exit ramp, immediate right on U.S. 31 and then enter fenced parking lot on right.
FOR THE COMMUNITY
BIRMINGHAM’S BRIGHTEST COMPANY CHARITABLE TRIVIA COMPETITION, April 18, 6-8 p.m., Events at Haven, 2515 6th Avenue South. Companies from the Birmingham regions participate in an evening of team trivia to raise money for both Impact Alabama and the winning team’s selected nonprofit. Deadline is March 19.
ASK A LAWYER WORKSHOPS – NAACP will host a series of FREE “Ask A Lawyer” workshops, Saturday, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Peace Missionary Baptist Church, 1300 10th Street Pratt City. Contact Marshell Jackson Hatcher at (205) 972-8401 for more.
SAVEFIRST INITIATIVE – FREE TAX PREPARATION – Impact Alabama’s annual free tax preparation services for working families will be available at five locations in the Birmingham area – Bessemer, Roebuck, Smithfield, West End, and Woodlawn. The SaveFirst initiative will provide free income tax preparation services to working families making up to $54,000/year with kids in the home or $20,000/year without kids in the home. Interested individuals should call 1-888-99-TAX-AL for a free appointment.
FOR MUSIC LOVERS AND SPOKEN WORD
SUNDAY JAZZ, 5 p.m. at the Perfect Note.
SPOKEN WORD OPEN MIC NIGHT, every Third Sunday, 7 p.m. at the Carver Theatre.
SAXOPHONIST JESSY J, March 23 at Perfect Note.
CASHMERE WILLIAMS CD RELEASE PARTY, at the Perfect Note, March 31st.
16th ANNUAL ALABAMA JAZZ HALL OF FAME (AJHofF) STUDENT JAZZ BAND FESTIVAL – The AJHofF annual festival will be held at Birmingham-Southern in Munger Hall Auditorium on April 5-7. FREE. There will be performances from college, high school and middle school jazz bands that will highlight both vocalists and players. The goal is to provide a wider variety of entry points for attendees to understand and appreciate jazz and its heritage. There will be a Workshop for Jazz Students on April 7th at 1:15 p.m.
BIRMINGHAM MUSIC CLUB 2018 Season
THE PARLOR CONCERT featuring THE DANIEL SZASZ & FRIENDS STRING QUARTET, April 29, 2:30 p.m. at The Club House on Highland, 2908 Highland Avenue.
OPERETTA SPECTACULAR! GREAT MOMENTS OF LIGHT OPERA OVER THE CENTURIES, June 8-7:30 p.m., June 9-7:30 p.m. and June 10-2:20 p.m. at the Alys Stephens Center’s Sirote Theatre.
FOR COMEDY LOVERS
AT GOOD PEOPLE BREWING
EVERY FRIDAY
FUNNY FREE FRIDAYS (COMEDY SHOW), 9 – 10:30 p.m., at Good People with Birmingham’s finest comedy show at a brewery. It’s free and features the best comedians from around the country.
AT THE STARDOME
COMEDIAN KING KOUNTRY WAYNE…Wayne Colley is a Superstar Comedian on the rise! However, if you asked him to describe himself, he would say he is just a humble guy from the small town of Millen, Georgia wishing to make sure he provides not only a stable life for his seven children, but also a lasting faith-based legacy. Not a flashy guy at all, King Kountry Wayne, as he is known online, resides and runs two successful businesses in South Georgia. He currently has a following on social media of over 2.5 MILLION raving fans who fully support his comedic ventures. However, this was not his intention from the start.
COMEDIAN RICKEY SMILEY ‘EVERY MONDAY NIGHT’ at the StarDome Comedy Club for Karaoke Nights.
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY: COMEDIAN BURPIE. Since starting comedy just a mere two years ago he has been granted the opportunity to work with comedians such as Nick Lewis, Nephew Tommy, Reginald “Bruh Man” Ballard, Barbara Carlisle, Lil Duval, Double D, Red Bone, Drew Frazier, Dee Ellis, and many more. His knowledge and hunger to learn about comedy is the motivation that drives him to be the funniest he can be.
COMING SOON
MARCH 22 – MAX DIVERSE BUSINESS EXPO at the Doubletree Hilton.
MARCH 24 – JOKES FOR HOPE at WorkPlay.
MARCH 25 – ROMEO AND JULIET at Samford University Wright Center.
MARCH 29 – MEET AND GREET THE CANDIDATES at the Boutwell Auditorium.
MARCH 31 – CASHMERE WILLIAMS CD PARTY RELEASE at Perfect Note.
APRIL 15 – STYLE SEX EXPERIENCE BIRMINGHAM at Haven.
APRIL 28 – THE CALIFORNIA HONEYDROPS at Zydeco.
Well, that’s it. Tell you more next time.
(People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send comments to my emails: thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com or gwenderu@yahoo.com.)