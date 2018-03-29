People, Places and Things
By Gwen DeRu
TODAY
MEET AND GREET THE CANDIDATES at the Boutwell Auditorium.
HAM BAGBY & THE SEIGE, PONY LEAGUE, UNCLE SON + CHRIS IVEY (GOULASH COMEDY) at the Nick.
COMEDIAN THE MIDNIGHT SWINGER at the StarDome Comedy Club.
WILL HOGE, 8 p.m. at Saturn.
MUSIC, COMEDY AND MORE at VIP Lounge in Ensley.
TIM SPINOSI’S COLOSSAL COMEDY SIDE SHOW at the StarDome Comedy Club.
PLUM BAR on 17th Street, Downtown.
FRIDAY
COMEDIAN THE MIDNIGHT SWINGER at the StarDome Comedy Club.
LOOSE LIPS LIP SYNC COMPETITION, 8 p.m. at Saturn.
DEAD AFFECT and LAGOONS at The Nick.
RILEY GREEN AND FRIENDS at Iron City.
SAXOPHONIST PAULA ATHERTON at Perfect Note.
MUSIC, COMEDY AND MORE at VIP Lounge in Ensley.
TIM SPINOSI’S COLOSSAL COMEDY SIDE SHOW at the StarDome Comedy Club.
FUNNY FREE FRIDAYS (Comedy Show) at Good People Brewery, 9- 10:30 p.m.
FRIDAY NIGHT EXPERIENCE at Luxe Ultra Lounge.
JAZZ at FRIDAY UNWIND, 6 p.m. – midnight, at Jazzi’s on 3rd.
LIVE JAZZ at UNWIND FRIDAY, 8 p.m. at Jazzi’s on 3rd with great jazz.
PASSPORTS FRIDAYS, 10 p.m. – 4 a.m. at Legends Sports Lounge with Reggae, Dancehall, Soca, Afro-Beats and Top 40. FREE until midnight.
PLUM BAR on 17th Street, Downtown.
SATURDAY
EARLY JAMES & THE LATEST at the Iron City Monthly Bottomless Brunch.
KEITH CASHMERE WILLIAMS CD PARTY RELEASE at Perfect Note.
COMEDIAN THE MIDNIGHT SWINGER at the StarDome Comedy Club.
EAT DRINK AND RIDE NIGHT FOOD TOUR WITH COMEDIENNE JOY, at 6 – 10 p.m., meet in Brookwood Mall, at Grille 29.
SNV – SATURDAY NIGHT VIBES, 10 p.m. at Platinum.
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE, every Saturday, at Luxe Ultra Lounge, 300 24th Street S with DJ CHOCOLATE.
AGENT ORANGE, THE ATOM AGE, SKEPTIC?, RANDOM CONFLICT AND (TEMPORARY) SAVIORS at The Nick.
CELEBRATING 5 YEARS OF NEON ELECTRIC, at Iron City, 9 p.m.
LOOSE LIPS LIP SYNC COMPETITION, 8 p.m. at Saturn.
SUNDAY
SLOW ART SUNDAY, 2 p.m. at the Birmingham Museum of Art.
SOULFUL SUNDAYS at Perfect Note.
EVIL EYE, JANE GRACE &JMH1, THE MURDER OF JANE CROW, JIMMY BRANHAM & HALEIGH BLACK at the Nick.
MONDAY
KARAOKE NIGHTS WITH COMEDIAN RICKEY SMILEY, at the StarDome Comedy Club.
BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND, 9 p.m. at The Nick.
CARD PLAYERS SPOT at the TIDE AND TIGER, 6 – 12 p.m.
ROSTAM at Saturn, 8 p.m.
TUESDAY
COMEDIAN DUSTY SLAY at the Star Dome Comedy.
JUCIFER, MOTH FACE and MIDMOURNER at the Nick
FIESTA TUESDAY at 1st and 23rd, all night.
TIDE AND TIGER HOT TUESDAY, 3 p.m. until … on Graymont across from Legion Field with $.50 wings and drink specials until 9 p.m. For more call (205) 503-3880.
PLUM BAR on 17th Street, Downtown.
JOSE’ CARR at the Boss Lounge, 8:30 – 11 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
LIVE JAZZ, every Wednesday, at The Marble Ring, 430 41st Street South, Suite B.
WINE DOWN WEDNESDAY, every Wednesday at 30/40 Hookah Lounge.
WINE AND JAZZ at the Perfect Note.
COREY HUNT BAND at The Nick.
COMEDIAN DUSTY SLAY at the StarDome Comedy.
NEXT THURSDAY
ARTSTRAVAGANZA, at Birmingham Art Crawl.
SOUND SESSIONS IN THE GRILL w/JONATHAN STEPHENS & JOHNNY HAYES at Iron City.
EYEHATEGOD, HEXXUS, KAMIKAZE ZOMBIE and SKEPTIC? at the Nick.
COMEDIAN DUSTY SLAY at the StarDome Comedy Club.
JAPANESE BREAKFAST, 9 p.m. at Saturn.
NEXT FRIDAY
COMEDIAN JAY PHAROAH at the StarDome Comedy Club.
DWEEZIL ZAPPA WORLD TOUR 2018 “CHOICE CUTS”, 8 p.m. at Saturn.
FOREVERANDNEVER, IDLE THREAT, KEYS & CORRIDORS and MEND at The Nick.
FOR COMMUNITY LOVERS
STATIONS OF THE CROSS – ALABAMA POOR PEOPLE’S CAMPAIGN – This Friday, (Good Friday for Christians), 12 p.m. Noon, in Linn Park, people of all faiths are invited to participate in Stations of the Cross, a pilgrimage through downtown, lifting up the plight of the homeless, people living in poverty, violence, racism, inadequate public transportation and more. The pilgrimage will travel approximately 15 blocks ending at Kelly Ingram Park around 1:30 pm. Wear comfortable walking shoes. The Alabama Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival is moving closer to the Mother’s Day launch of this nationwide movement by grassroots communities, religious leaders and organizations to fight to end systemic racism, poverty, the war economy and environmental devastation. This is a 40 state movement, so far. Want to sign the pledge, get involved or if you would like more information, send an email to alabama@poorpeoplescampaign.org.
FOR OUTDOOR LOVERS
SATURDAY DAYHIKE – Southeastern Outings Waterfall Tour to large volume waterfalls of North Alabama around Arab, Albertville and Guntersville – DETAILS: This is a special, easy trip to view some of the most spectacular waterfalls in Alabama! Carpool to destinations across central North Alabama to visit large volume waterfalls at their peak with excellent photo opportunities. Each of the eight or more waterfalls is less than ¼ mile walk from the cars. RESERVATION REQUIRED: If you wish to participate in this outing, you are required to call Dan Frederick, (205)631-4680 or email seoutings@bellsouth.net by 5 p.m. today, March 29. Leave either your phone number or email address. And if you make a reservation and then decide to cancel, please notify the leader immediately. YOU MUST REGISTER.
FOR CHILDREN
UNFORGETTABLE MOMENTS – The Grand Opening, Saturday, 2-4 p.m. of Unforgettable Moments a kids boutique located inside of Zipora’s Closet at Brookwood Village. Meet Princess Tiana as you see new children’s line. There will be prizes, refreshments, giveaways, face painting, music, bubbles, raffles, and more.
FOR THE TEENS AND STUDENTS
TEENS ENGINEERS BHM WORKSHOPS CONTINUE – Free workshops at 11 locations across the City of Birmingham continue through May 3, 2018. Young teens will listen as mentors from the UAB School of Engineering teach them computer coding and other engineering skills. The remaining schedule of Teens Engineer BHM workshops by library location:
Tuesday, April 3, 4-5:30 p.m., Inglenook Branch Library
Thursday, April 5, 4-5:30 p.m., North Avondale Branch Library
Tuesday, April 10, 4-5:30 p.m., Powderly Branch Library
Thursday, April 12, 4-5:30 p.m., Smithfield Branch Library
Tuesday, April 17, 4-5:30 p.m., West End Branch Library
Thursday, April 19, 4-5:30 p.m., North Birmingham Regional Branch Library
Tuesday, May 1, 4-5:30 p.m., Southside Branch Library
Thursday, May 3, 4-5:30 p.m., Powderly Branch Library
More spring/summer dates will be added later, so check the BPL events calendar at www.bplonline.org for updates.
FOR DANCE LOVERS
MADSKILLZ PERFORMS AT ALABAMA BICENTENNIAL – STORIES IN MOTION TOUR with MAD SKILLZ at Miles College–April 6, at Alabama Asian Cultures and Food Festival, Zamora Shrine Center-April 7 and at Alabama Waldorf School–April 8.
BLACK PANTHER is still showing at theaters around town.
FOR ART AND PERFORMING ART LOVERS
AT UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA GALLERY
MECCA, ATLANTA, HARLEM, MIAMI AND BEYOND, an exhibition with Selections from the Paul R. Jones Collection, through April 17, at the Paul R. Jones Museum, 2308 Sixth Street, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
A HARDER TASK THAN MAKING BRICKS WITHOUT STRAW, an exhibition of artworks from the DOUG McCRAW COLLECTION, through April 30 at the University of Alabama Gallery, 620 Greensboro Avenue.
AT BIRMINGHAM OF ART
SLOW ART SUNDAY, 2-3 p.m. at the Birmingham Museum of Art.
AT THE GALLERY 1930
Gallery 1930 will host a reception on April 19, 5-8 p.m. with Alan, Taylor Jeffries, Alan Poole, Catie Radney, Jennifer Gibbs, Linda J. Porter and Wellon Bridgers.
AROUND ALABAMA
IN MONTGOMERY
MLK, THE LEGEND & THE LEGACY – Montgomery Citywide 50th Anniversary of Dr. King’s Assassination Event: The Legend & the Legacy, April 4, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. will include MLK family, church members and friends, and civil rights activists & scholars. This is a free event at Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church in front of the State Capitol, the one and only church in which Dr. King served as the senior pastor. The event will examine and memorialize King’s life and his contributions to civil and human rights. The symposium will conclude with a tribute to King through music and oratory. The symposium will feature a luncheon and a special tribute to Dr. King by Dr. Vicki Crawford, director of Morehouse College’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Collection; who will serve as its luncheon speaker. Meet the family, church members and others who knew him well, along with acclaimed King scholars and civil right’s activists for a symposium titled: “MLK, the Legend & the Legacy.”
IN SELMA
OLD CAHAWBA’s CIVIL WAR WALKING TOUR – On Saturday, April 7 at 10 a.m., Old Cahawba’s Civil War Walking Tour will immerse visitors in the history of Castle Morgan, the POW camp at Old Cahawba, and explore the plight of these unfortunate soldiers. Visitors will also learn of the hardships of the town’s confederate residents who suffered while their husbands, fathers and sons were off to war, many never to return.
FOR FASHION LOVERS
FASHION AND STYLE – STYLE SEX EXPERIENCE BIRMINGHAM, APRIL 15, 6 p.m. at Haven, 2515 6th Avenue South, Birmingham, Al. 5 p.m. – Kentucky Derby style pink carpet kick off, a Pre-Show VIP Cocktail Mixer followed by fashions of eight designers. Alabama’s Perry Varner has been around the country showing sold out crowds of world fashion enthusiasts the styles and fashions featuring 100 of Birmingham area models. Designers showcasing will be Birmingham Designer KENYA BUCHANAN, 2017 Magic City Fashion Week Designer of the Year, Designer Garland Jackson 2017 BiminGLAM Designer of the Year, as well as Designers NICHOLE STALLWORTH, SAM JAY, JEREMY AGEE and STEPHON KELLY with guest models from the WonderFULL World of Fashion, Ebony Fashion Fair and Team Hard Body Male Fitness Models. If you missed America’s Next Top Model Eva Marcelle, Actor Brad James of Tyler Perry’s ‘For Better or Worse,’ Birmingham Designer & Project Runway All-star Designer Ken Laurence, VH1 & Bravo Reality Star Designer Reco Chapple, Celebrity Designers Nicci Hou and Leon Parham at the past Style Experience, you do not want to miss this year’s event. Birmingham Urban Radio ISIS JONES (98.7 KISS), DJ CHOCOLATE (107.7FM) and NU YORK (95.7 JAMZ) will be hosting. DO IT BIRMINGHAM!!
FOR THE COMMUNITY
BIRMINGHAM’S BRIGHTEST COMPANY CHARITABLE TRIVIA COMPETITION, April 18, 6-8 p.m., Events at Haven, 2515 6th Avenue South. Companies from the Birmingham regions participate in an evening of team trivia to raise money for both Impact Alabama and the winning team’s selected nonprofit.
ASK A LAWYER WORKSHOPS – NAACP will host a series of FREE “Ask A Lawyer” workshops, Saturday, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Peace Missionary Baptist Church, 1300 10th Street Pratt City. Contact Marshell Jackson Hatcher at (205) 972-8401 for more.
SAVEFIRST INITIATIVE – FREE TAX PREPARATION – Impact Alabama’s annual free tax preparation services for working families will be available at five locations in the Birmingham area – Bessemer, Roebuck, Smithfield, West End, and Woodlawn. The SaveFirst initiative will provide free income tax preparation services to working families making up to $54,000/year with kids in the home or $20,000/year without kids in the home. Interested individuals should call 1-888-99-TAX-AL for a free appointment.
FOR MUSIC LOVERS AND SPOKEN WORD
CASHMERE WILLIAMS CD RELEASE PARTY, at the Perfect Note, Saturday.
SUNDAY JAZZ, 5 p.m. at the Perfect Note.
SPOKEN WORD OPEN MIC NIGHT, every Third Sunday, 7 p.m. at the Carver Theatre.
JAZZ IN THE PARK IN HOMEWOOD – J. ROBINSON TRIO and WILLIE BRADLEY will perform, April 8, 3- 6 p.m. at Homewood Central Park.
16th ANNUAL ALABAMA JAZZ HALL OF FAME (AJHofF) STUDENT JAZZ BAND FESTIVAL – The AJHofF annual festival will be held at Birmingham-Southern in Munger Hall Auditorium on April 5-7. FREE. There will be performances from college, high school and middle school jazz bands that will highlight both vocalists and players. The goal is to provide a wider variety of entry points for attendees to understand and appreciate jazz and its heritage. There will be a Workshop for Jazz Students on April 7th at 1:15 p.m.
WORLD PREMIERE OF DREAMS OF HOPE – Sixteenth Street Baptist Church welcomes Violins of Hope, April 11, 7 p.m. Violinist CAITLIN EDWARDS returns home for the world premiere of ‘DREAMS OF HOPE FOR SOLO VIOLIN AND ORCHESTRA’ by Dr. Henry Panion, III, commissioned for this event and performed in the historic Sixteenth Street Baptist Church. Some of Birmingham’s Favorite artists will be featured also in this inclusive presentation of music, dance and speech. Featured will be LENORA GOODMAN-PANION, JENNIFER THOMPKINS- CRUTCHFIELD, VALERIE T. SMITH, ERIC ESSIX, KELSEY EBERSOLD, MAURICE NIX, VALERIE R. HARRIS, MILES COLLEGE CHOIR, DREAMS OF HOPE ORCHESTRA, AMNON WEINSTEIN, Restorer of Holocaust Violins. FREE. Go to www.violinsofhopebhm.org for more.
BIRMINGHAM MUSIC CLUB 2018 Season
THE PARLOR CONCERT featuring THE DANIEL SZASZ & FRIENDS STRNING QUARTET, April 29, 2:30 p.m. at The Club House on Highland, 2908 Highland Avenue.
OPERETTA SPECTACULAR! GREAT MOMENTS OF LIGHT OPERA OVER THE CENTURIES, June 8-7:30 p.m., June 9-7:30 p.m. and June 10-2:20 p.m. at the Alys Stephens Center’s Sirote Theatre.
FOR COMEDY LOVERS
AT GOOD PEOPLE BREWING
EVERY FRIDAY
FUNNY FREE FRIDAYS (COMEDY SHOW), 9 – 10:30 p.m., at Good People with Birmingham’s finest comedy show at a brewery. It’s free and features the best comedians from around the country.
AT THE STARDOME
THIS WEEKEND: COMEDIAN THE MIDNIGHT SWINGER. Call him cocky, call him confident, but never call him dull. The Midnight Swinger erupts onto the stage like the volcano in front of the Mirage Hotel in a fresh and original, over the top event that has been called “sharp-witted,” “clever” and “classy.” The never subtle or soft-spoken Midnight Swinger heats up the room as he puts on a classic Las Vegas style show filled with great comedy, music, singing and dancing.
COMEDIAN RICKEY SMILEY ‘EVERY MONDAY NIGHT’ at the StarDome Comedy Club for Karaoke Nights.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY: COMEDIAN DUSTY SLAY. Slay has appeared on several network shows including ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! NBC’s “Last Comic Standing”, the popular program “Laughs on FOX” and he was a featured comedian on “TMZ”. Dusty’s comedy is regularly showcased on many nationally syndicated radio programs including Sirius XM, Pandora Radio and “The Bob and Tom Radio Show”.
COMING SOON
APRIL 12-15 – FUNNY MAINE at the StarDome Comedy Club
APRIL 12 – SOCIAL SPOTLIGHT FILM FSTIVAL at Hill Student Center Alumni Theater at Alys Stephens Center.
VIOLINS OF HOPE BIRMINGHAM at Sixteenth Street Baptist Church.
APRIL 14 – VIOLINS OF HOPE IN CONCERT with ALABAMA SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA at Alys Stephens Center.
APRIL 14 – ARTSPACE UNDERGROUND SPRING MARKET at Birmingham Oddities
APRIL 15 – STYLE SEX EXPERIENCE BIRMINGHAM at Haven.
APRIL 15 – GEMSTONES TRUCK SHOW at 309 86th St. South.
APRIL 22 – BIRMINGHAM PUNK ROCK FLEA MARKET at TrimTab Brewing Company.
APRIL 28 – THE CALIFORNIA HONEYDROPS at Zydeco.
MAY 5 – A-LIST TALK DERBY TO ME BRUNCH and NETWORKING MIXER at Michael’s Restaurant.
MAY 5-6 – YO-YO MA at Alys Stephens Center.
JUNE 16 – LOCAL 2018 CELEBRATE EVERYTHING ALABAMA at Alys Stephens Center.
Well, that’s it. Tell you more next time.
(People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send comments to my emails: thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com or gwenderu@yahoo.com.)